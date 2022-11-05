ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
wbrz.com

Holden man killed in East Feliciana crash early Tuesday morning

ETHEL - Louisiana State Police are investigating a crash early Tuesday morning that left a man dead. Troopers said the crash happened shortly before 4 a.m. Tuesday on LA-19 near LA-10 in East Feliciana Parish. An investigation into the crash found that Brandon Martin, 36, tried to pass another vehicle, veered off the road, and hit a driveway. When Martin's car hit the driveway, it ramped into the air and hit a pole before landing upside-down.
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
WAFB

Zachary firefighters battle early morning flames

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters in Zachary battled an early morning fire at around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8. According to the Zachary Fire Department, the flames broke out at a detached garage on Fairway Drive near Old Scenic Highway. Firefighters arrived at the scene and saw the entire...
ZACHARY, LA
brproud.com

1 hurt in Monday morning shooting; Baker police investigating

BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) — Police are investigating a Monday morning shooting that left one person hurt near the Baton Rouge Zoo. The Baker Police Department said officers responded to Plank Road and Lavey Lane near the zoo before 10 a.m. where one victim was found. The victim was medically treated by emergency responders.
BAKER, LA
brproud.com

LSU fans “shook the Earth” twice during Alabama game

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – LSU fans were loud on Saturday night in Death Valley. They were so loud at the end of the game that it registered at the LSU Department of Geology & Geophysics. At 10:03 p.m., Jayden Daniels ran it in from 25 yards out in...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

New taco stand restaurant opening in Mid City Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Barracuda Taco Stand and Margarita Garden will soon be opening its third location in the state in Mid City Baton Rouge. The restaurant said it plans on opening in early December on the corner of Government Street and St. Rose Avenue. Menu items include carne asada and crispy fish tacos, salsa and the ability to turn any item into a bowl served with green rice and beans or corn, lime and crema, according to a press release.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

1 dead after early morning shooting in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 25-year-old was killed in Baton Rouge early Saturday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department says Davante Ross was killed after a shooting in the 1300 block of North Sherwood Forest Drive around 3 a.m. Police say his body was found in a nearby parking lot.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Theron Smith wins New Roads mayoral election

NEW ROADS, La. (BRPROUD) – As the parish seat of Pointe Coupee and a city that’s home to approximately 4,379 people, New Roads is a small but intriguing community. It’s rich history, well-known Mardi Gras celebrations, and pleasant views of False River draw thousands of visitors annually.
NEW ROADS, LA
wbrz.com

$50K Powerball ticket sold at Baton Rouge gas station

BATON ROUGE - It wasn't the coveted $2 billion jackpot, but at least one person in Baton Rouge took home some big winnings after this weekend's Powerball drawing. The Louisiana Lottery reported Tuesday that a ticket worth $50,000 was sold at a Circle K on Perkins Road. Those winning numbers were drawn Saturday night.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD officer injured, Baker man charged with drag racing during LSU football game

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baker man allegedly “created a danger to public safety and human life” during the Alabama-LSU football game. Just before 10 p.m., on Saturday, November 5, an officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department saw a vehicle performing a burnout at the same time multiple people were walking in the 4500 block of Alvin Dark Ave.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – How many of y’all waited with bated breath to hear what the numbers were for the Powerball jackpot?. Soon after those numbers were released, we found out that a winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Baton Rouge. According to the Louisiana...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

No one hurt in multi-vehicle crash in Central

CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – The Central Police Department, East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office and Central Fire Department responded to a crash around 10:45 a.m. at Sullivan Rd. and Lovett Rd. The crash involved two vehicles and everyone was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
CENTRAL, LA
brproud.com

Roger Corcoran wins Chief of Police election in Central

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Tuesday evening, poll results have been counted and Roger Corcoran (REP) was selected as Central’s Chief of Police with 59.79 percent of votes while James Salsbury earned 40.21(REP) percent. Corcoran was the clear winner.
CENTRAL, LA
wbrz.com

Two people shot on College Drive early Saturday morning

BATON ROUGE - Two people were shot on College Drive early Saturday morning, but were found calling for help on South Harrell's Ferry Road. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting took place around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. Officers said the victims suffered from non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy