BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Barracuda Taco Stand and Margarita Garden will soon be opening its third location in the state in Mid City Baton Rouge. The restaurant said it plans on opening in early December on the corner of Government Street and St. Rose Avenue. Menu items include carne asada and crispy fish tacos, salsa and the ability to turn any item into a bowl served with green rice and beans or corn, lime and crema, according to a press release.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO