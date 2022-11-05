Read full article on original website
brproud.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-10 West back open after accident causes major delays
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Traffic has been backed up on I-10 West for a chunk of the morning commute. According to @TTN Baton Rouge, that is because of an accident that took place on the Mississippi River Bridge. These viewer submitted photos show what the accident scene looked...
Crash involving two 18-wheelers forces delays on Miss. River Bridge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A crash involving two 18-wheelers on the Mississippi River Bridge caused traffic delays on Tuesday, Nov. 8. According to DOTD, all lanes on I-10 West heading towards Port Allen reopened just before 10 a.m. The accident happened just before 6:30 a.m.
wbrz.com
Holden man killed in East Feliciana crash early Tuesday morning
ETHEL - Louisiana State Police are investigating a crash early Tuesday morning that left a man dead. Troopers said the crash happened shortly before 4 a.m. Tuesday on LA-19 near LA-10 in East Feliciana Parish. An investigation into the crash found that Brandon Martin, 36, tried to pass another vehicle, veered off the road, and hit a driveway. When Martin's car hit the driveway, it ramped into the air and hit a pole before landing upside-down.
Zachary firefighters battle early morning flames
ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters in Zachary battled an early morning fire at around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8. According to the Zachary Fire Department, the flames broke out at a detached garage on Fairway Drive near Old Scenic Highway. Firefighters arrived at the scene and saw the entire...
brproud.com
What are Tanger Outlets Gonzales’ 2022 Black Friday weekend hours?
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — Tanger Outlets in Gonzales will have extended Black Friday hours for 2022. Friday, Nov. 25 6 a.m. – 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. To kick off the holiday season,...
brproud.com
1 hurt in Monday morning shooting; Baker police investigating
BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) — Police are investigating a Monday morning shooting that left one person hurt near the Baton Rouge Zoo. The Baker Police Department said officers responded to Plank Road and Lavey Lane near the zoo before 10 a.m. where one victim was found. The victim was medically treated by emergency responders.
brproud.com
LSU fans “shook the Earth” twice during Alabama game
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – LSU fans were loud on Saturday night in Death Valley. They were so loud at the end of the game that it registered at the LSU Department of Geology & Geophysics. At 10:03 p.m., Jayden Daniels ran it in from 25 yards out in...
brproud.com
New taco stand restaurant opening in Mid City Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Barracuda Taco Stand and Margarita Garden will soon be opening its third location in the state in Mid City Baton Rouge. The restaurant said it plans on opening in early December on the corner of Government Street and St. Rose Avenue. Menu items include carne asada and crispy fish tacos, salsa and the ability to turn any item into a bowl served with green rice and beans or corn, lime and crema, according to a press release.
brproud.com
1 dead after early morning shooting in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 25-year-old was killed in Baton Rouge early Saturday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department says Davante Ross was killed after a shooting in the 1300 block of North Sherwood Forest Drive around 3 a.m. Police say his body was found in a nearby parking lot.
wbrz.com
Among hundreds of tailgates at LSU this weekend, one group had a special surprise for those walking by
BATON ROUGE - Ahead of the big showdown against Alabama, thousands of tailgaters were surrounding LSU's campus, some setting up their tailgates as early as Wednesday. But one group took their tailgate to a whole new level. Rows of RVs filled parking lots by Tiger Stadium with everyone anticipating the...
brproud.com
Theron Smith wins New Roads mayoral election
NEW ROADS, La. (BRPROUD) – As the parish seat of Pointe Coupee and a city that’s home to approximately 4,379 people, New Roads is a small but intriguing community. It’s rich history, well-known Mardi Gras celebrations, and pleasant views of False River draw thousands of visitors annually.
theadvocate.com
Female falls from dividing wall at Tiger Stadium ramp during the LSU-Alabama game
A female who fell from Tiger Stadium during LSU's game against Alabama on Saturday was reported to have been in stable condition following the incident, an LSU spokesperson said. The female fell over the dividing wall along one of the stadium's ramps, in section 100, said Abbi Rocha Laymoun, an...
wbrz.com
$50K Powerball ticket sold at Baton Rouge gas station
BATON ROUGE - It wasn't the coveted $2 billion jackpot, but at least one person in Baton Rouge took home some big winnings after this weekend's Powerball drawing. The Louisiana Lottery reported Tuesday that a ticket worth $50,000 was sold at a Circle K on Perkins Road. Those winning numbers were drawn Saturday night.
brproud.com
BRPD officer injured, Baker man charged with drag racing during LSU football game
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baker man allegedly “created a danger to public safety and human life” during the Alabama-LSU football game. Just before 10 p.m., on Saturday, November 5, an officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department saw a vehicle performing a burnout at the same time multiple people were walking in the 4500 block of Alvin Dark Ave.
brproud.com
$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – How many of y’all waited with bated breath to hear what the numbers were for the Powerball jackpot?. Soon after those numbers were released, we found out that a winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Baton Rouge. According to the Louisiana...
Louisiana Powerball Winners Confirmed in Record Drawing
Louisiana gets a $1,000,000 winner and two $50,000 winners in delayed Powerball drawing.
brproud.com
Livingston Parish man killed after vehicle goes airborne on Tuesday morning
ETHEL, La. (BRPROUD) – Brandon Martin, 36, of Holden, was killed in an early morning crash on Tuesday, November 8. The deadly crash happened on LA 19 south around 4 a.m. The 2015 Audi sedan driven by Martin was the only vehicle involved in the crash. According to the...
brproud.com
No one hurt in multi-vehicle crash in Central
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – The Central Police Department, East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office and Central Fire Department responded to a crash around 10:45 a.m. at Sullivan Rd. and Lovett Rd. The crash involved two vehicles and everyone was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
brproud.com
Roger Corcoran wins Chief of Police election in Central
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Tuesday evening, poll results have been counted and Roger Corcoran (REP) was selected as Central’s Chief of Police with 59.79 percent of votes while James Salsbury earned 40.21(REP) percent. Corcoran was the clear winner.
wbrz.com
Two people shot on College Drive early Saturday morning
BATON ROUGE - Two people were shot on College Drive early Saturday morning, but were found calling for help on South Harrell's Ferry Road. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting took place around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. Officers said the victims suffered from non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to...
