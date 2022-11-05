The Use of Rap Lyrics in Criminal Prosecutions Must Stop, Say Megan Thee Stallion, Post Malone, Travis Scott, and Many Others

Ricky Rosey shared a heated debate he and his team was having about whether he is a hoarder, while he showed his mansion covered in clothes, and shoes, stating his things are ‘National Treasures” in a series of posts on Instagram Stories. Clearly having more than he needs, Ross assures his followers that he is not a hoarder and that his massive collection of clothes, shoes, accessories, coats, and more occupying his floor was simply a result of some “real boss sh**t.” Should Rosey have a yard sale? He asked his fans who also shared multiple polls in his stories as he and his team tried to organize some of his drip. “Listen, man, what y’all do with all y’all clothes, all y’all shoes? I’m trying to organize some of this shit. Man, I got this shit spilling out every goddamn were, man. … Should Rozay have a damn yard sale? C’mon, man. I’m talking about all the closets full, that shit all over…it’s like I’m fighting through shoes. … This ain’t no hoarder. This rich boss shit going on right here,” Stating that they are of value to him but he had to make more space. “Don’t get it twisted, I’m not finna be caged in, not being able to—c’mon, man.”

20 HOURS AGO