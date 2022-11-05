The Use of Rap Lyrics in Criminal Prosecutions Must Stop, Say Megan Thee Stallion, Post Malone, Travis Scott, and Many Others

Read full article on original website
thesource.com
Drake and 21 Savage’s ‘Her Loss’ Projected for 350K Units in First Week
Drake and 21 Savage’s Her Loss is doing numbers. According to HITS Daily Double, the album is projected for first-week numbers of 335-350K. The Her Loss album only features one other rapper, Travis Scott, but has shots at a few other stars, including Megan Thee Stallion, Kanye West, Dram, and Ice Spice.
Yung Miami Gifts Diddy a Diamond Bad Boy Chain for His 53rd Birthday
Diddy celebrated his 53rd birthday over the weekend. While enjoying time with superstar friends like JAY-Z and Mary J. Blige, Diddy was given a new chain with numerous dancing diamonds by his bae Yung Miami. You can see Yung Miami party and more below.
Rick Ross Organizes His Clothes And Debates With His Team on Whether or Not He Is A Hoarder
Ricky Rosey shared a heated debate he and his team was having about whether he is a hoarder, while he showed his mansion covered in clothes, and shoes, stating his things are ‘National Treasures” in a series of posts on Instagram Stories. Clearly having more than he needs, Ross assures his followers that he is not a hoarder and that his massive collection of clothes, shoes, accessories, coats, and more occupying his floor was simply a result of some “real boss sh**t.” Should Rosey have a yard sale? He asked his fans who also shared multiple polls in his stories as he and his team tried to organize some of his drip. “Listen, man, what y’all do with all y’all clothes, all y’all shoes? I’m trying to organize some of this shit. Man, I got this shit spilling out every goddamn were, man. … Should Rozay have a damn yard sale? C’mon, man. I’m talking about all the closets full, that shit all over…it’s like I’m fighting through shoes. … This ain’t no hoarder. This rich boss shit going on right here,” Stating that they are of value to him but he had to make more space. “Don’t get it twisted, I’m not finna be caged in, not being able to—c’mon, man.”
[WATCH] Dr. Dre Inducts Eminem Into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
Eminem is the latest member of Hip-Hop to join the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. During the Saturday ceremony, Slim Shady was inducted by Dr. Dre. “Over 20 years ago, Jimmy Iovine, who is also one of tonight’s inductees and one of my best friends, played a demo tape for me from a guy who called himself Eminem,” Dre said. “The first thing I said when I heard it was, ‘What the fuck did he just say?’ I loved it so much that I couldn’t stop listening to it.
Roddy Ricch Calls it Quits on Canada Visits Due to Harassment
Roddy Ricch attempted to cross the border for a tour stop but was denied entry to Vancouver by border control. Hitting Instagram, Ricch detailed he has no plans to revisit the country. “The Federal Border Patrol did not allow me into Vancouver, BC,” Roddy wrote on Instagram. “I apologize to...
Today In Hip Hop History: Goodie Mob Released Their Debut LP ‘Soul Food’ 27 Years Ago
On this day in Hip Hop history one of Atlanta’s oldest collectives, Goodie Mob, stepped on the scene with their hit debut Soul Food. As the second release by Georgia’s own Dungeon Family collective, Soul Food confirmed that the south truly had something to say. In the early...
Vogue to Sue Drake and 21 Savage for Fake Cover: ‘Now it’s YOUR Loss’
Vogue’s publisher has sued Drake and 21 Savage for posting and distributing a mocked-up Vogue cover as part of their Her Loss promotion campaign. As part of the rapper’s rollout for the new album, the duo built up hype with fake magazine covers, interviews, and music sessions. Condé Nast, Vogue magazine’s publishing company, filed a lawsuit against Drake and 21 Savage for their “flippant disregard for Condé Nast’s rights” and demanded that the artists take down social media posts, public posts and stop distribution of the “counterfeit” magazine they created around the Her Loss album. The suit further alleges that the duo misled fans into believing the magazine would drop a special edition.
Billie Eilish Makes Red Carpet Debut With Boyfriend Wearing…a Blanket
From Lil’ Kim‘s pasties to Lady Gaga‘s meat dress to Kid Cudi‘s wedding dress, hip-hop and pop celebrities have loved to push boundaries on the red carpet. However, this weekend, pop star Billie Eilish dressed way down, but still managed to turn heads. Eilish made her...
Today In Hip Hop History: Wu Tang Clan’s GZA Released His Sophomore LP ‘Liquid Swords’ 27 Years Ago
On this date in 1995, the head of the Wu’s “Voltron” released his first solo LP under the moniker “the GZA”. “We form like Voltron and GZA happens to be the head.” -Method Man. After appearing as the closer on the Wu Tang’s premiere...
