Georgetown County, SC

wpde.com

Police pursuit leads to special operation in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies conducted a special operation Monday night on Franklin Drive in Florence that happened as a result of a police chase this past weekend, according to Florence County Sheriff T. J. Joye. Joye said the chase happened in East Florence and resulted in one...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Student charged after fight at Georgetown High School

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — A student has been charged after a fight at Georgetown High School Wednesday. The Georgetown Police Dept. said one 17-year-old female has been charged in connection to the fight that happened during lunch. She was charged with simple assault and battery and will be referred...
GEORGETOWN, SC
wpde.com

Law enforcement investigating second weekend shooting in Florence

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Florence County Sheriff’s Office was investigating a second weekend shooting Sunday night on Ervin Street in Florence. No additional details are available at this time. This is the second shooting that multiple law enforcement agencies responded to. Deputies were on the scene of...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle on Hwy 501 in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Horry County early Sunday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded to the incident at 1:30 a.m. in the area of Highway 501 and Carolina Road. Crews reported critical injuries and troopers...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

RV catches fire in Aynor, no injuries

AYNOR, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue (HCFR) crews responded to an RV fire in Aynor Monday night, according to the department's Twitter page. They responded to the fire on HWY 129 just before 10 p.m. NEW: Pedestrian hit & killed by Lake City train, officials confirm. No...
AYNOR, SC
wpde.com

Multiple units respond to home fire in western Horry County

At 5:19 p.m., Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to a reported structure fire on the 4000 block of Old Playcard Road in Green Sea. A house, that officials believed to be an unoccupied structure, was destroyed by fire. This fire will be under investigation. Fair Bluff Fire and Rescue,...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

1 displaced after early morning house fire in Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person has been displaced Tuesday morning after an early morning house fire in Conway. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 4:07 a.m. to the 100 block of Mama Cecil Road. Crews said the fire was under control with no reported injuries.
CONWAY, SC

