Nikki Cross Crowned New WWE 24/7 Champion and Disposes Title (Video)
A new champion has been crowned in the return of the WWE 24/7 Championship. The new Nikki Cross challenged Dana Brooke for the 24/7 Championship this week on WWE RAW. In a competitive match, Cross won the title in under five minutes. Cross recently made a comeback, dropped the superhero...
Updated Line-Up For Ricky Steamboat’s Return To the Ring At Big Time Wrestling Show
Big Time Wrestling presents Ricky Steamboat’s first return to the ring since 2010. The following is the lineup for the event, which will take place on November 27 in Raleigh, North Carolina:. * Ricky Steamboat & FTR vs. “Black Machismo” Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson & a Partner TBA...
Backstage News on Jake Paul’s WWE Future Following Crown Jewel
Following his involvement in the main event of this year’s WWE Crown Jewel premium live event, where Logan Paul challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, fans have speculated on whether Jake could do more in the WWE. When The Usos got involved in the match, Jake...
Jim Cornette Believes the Return of Several Released WWE Stars is “Triple H’s Mistake”
On his show “The Jim Cornette Experience,” Jim Cornette shared his opinions and perspectives on a variety of topics. During the podcast, Cornette mentioned that he thought Triple H was wrong to bring back Hit Row:. “This is Triple H’s mistake. He was trying to bring back all...
Mia Yim Returns to WWE During RAW (Video)
Mia Yim has returned to WWE. The O.C. went head-to-head with Judgment Day on this week’s episode of WWE RAW. AJ Styles revealed that someone had stepped forward to assist them with their Rhea Ripley problem. Ripley was then attacked with a kendo stick by the return of Mia Yim. Styles hit Dominik with a Styles clash, and The O.C. stood tall as the segment came to a close.
Al Snow Shares Funny Owen Hart Rib Story
Al Snow discussed Owen Hart in a recent interview with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling. On the way to Madison Square Garden, the two-time Intercontinental Champion amused the limo driver:. “They were picked up in the limo, and immediately Owen rolled down the window, and kind of looked at Jeff...
Ricky Starks Reveals Lofty Goals For His Future In AEW
Ricky Starks recently spoke with the Asylum Wrestling Store for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, “Absolute” spoke about his lack of interest in pursuing further work in AEW’s tag-team division after his partnership with Powerhouse Hobbs broke up. He also claimed to have his sights set on every singles title in the company.
Latest News on Ticket Sales for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite (11/9/22)
AEW Dynamite will broadcast from the Agganis Arena in Boston, MA on Wednesday, November 9. According to WrestleTix, 2,675 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (11/4/22), leaving 855 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is currently reported to be 3,530. Here is the current...
What Asuka and Io Sky Said During WWE RAW Translated Into English
The women’s War Games match for WWE Survivor Series 2022 was set up in a segment that aired on this week’s episode of WWE RAW. Asuka and Io Sky had a verbal exchange in Japanese, which was translated by Twitter user @Himanshu Doi. Asuka: “Is that so, huh?...
WWE Officials Believe NXT Star Could Become the “Next Sasha Banks”
With Triple H’s support, who is in charge of the WWE’s creative, Cora Jade seems to have a bright future. Jade joined NXT last year and was pushed as a babyface star before attacking Roxanne Perez and turning heel. It was revealed by WrestleVotes during a conversation with...
Billy Corgan Comments on If He’s Interested In Bringing CM Punk to NWA
Billy Corgan recently spoke with Steve Fall of Ten Count for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Corgan was asked if he would be interested in bringing CM Punk into the NWA:. “I know him personally and I haven’t talked wrestling with him for years,...
What Crown Jewel Said About WWE
Amid reports of a potential threat from Iran, the WWE was full steam ahead for its propaganda tour and most lucrative event in Saudi Arabia this weekend for Crown Jewel. While the controversy persisted, many wondered if the mega cash that the government pays for these tours would be worth the money. In the past, names like Goldberg, The Undertaker, Shawn Micheals, and others made the trip for the almighty dollar, making millions for just one match in the process. Granted, there’s a certain level of sleaze with these shows because essentially, any moral compass an individual might have is ignored for a specific amount of cash. On the other hand, you can’t be surprised when the pro wrestling business doesn’t have standards, and the entire point of the industry is to make money.
Nick Jackson Makes His First Public Appearance Following AEW All Out (Video)
The Young Bucks have been quiet since the AEW All Out weekend as the investigation into the events following the media scrum has concluded. There has been no public word from Matt or Nick Jackson, but Nick Jackson made his first public appearance last night at a Los Angeles Clippers game.
NJPW Announces World Tag League and Super Junior Tag League Lineups
The New Japan Pro Wrestling annual World Tag League and Super Jr Tag League tournaments get underway on November 21st and will conclude on December 14. NJPW today announced the teams that will participate in the 2022 World Tag League and Super Jr Tag League Tournaments. The teams competing in...
Bret Hart on if WWE Should Split Roman Reigns’ Undisputed Title in Two
WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart was recently asked if the company should revert Roman Reigns’ World Undisputed title to two separate world championships. Reigns, who has held the Universal Championship since August 30, 2020, added more gold to his trophy cabinet this past April when he defeated then-WWE titleholder Brock Lesnar to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania 38. Despite the fact that some fans enjoy his current reign with both titles, others would like to see the two titles split once more.
Court Bauer Recalls Vince McMahon Putting a Stop to Shane’s Plan to Purchase Pride Fighting Championships
MLW owner Court Bauer recently spoke with The Insiders podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Bauer told stories from his mid-2000s time as a WWE writer. When the WWE’s version of ECW debuted, Bauer claimed Stephanie McMahon had never seen an episode of...
Ruthless Aggression Legends Set for New WWE Table For 3 to Air This Week
A new Table For 3 episode will air this Friday at 10 a.m. ET on Peacock and the WWE Network. The “SmackDown Legends” edition of Table For 3 will feature Rey Mysterio alongside WWE Hall of Famers JBL and Booker T. Mysterio, JBL, and Booker will bring nostalgia back as they discuss SmackDown during the Ruthless Aggression era.
Nyla Rose Taunts Jade Cargill (Photo), Skye Blue’s Message Ahead Of AEW Dynamite On Wednesday, More
– Skye Blue took to social media on Tuesday to comment on her advertised showdown against Jamie Hayter on this week’s AEW Dynamite on TBS show. Blue wrote, “Ya’ll ain’t ready for Wednesday … I’m beyond excited for this.” Check out the tweet below, and make sure to join us here at PWMania.com on 11/9 for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.
Former WWE Announcer Reveals Who Could Drink ‘Almost’ as Much as Andre the Giant
Andre the Giant was well-known for his great accomplishments in the ring, but he was also well-known for some of the things he was capable of doing outside of the ring, particularly when it came to drinking. Hulk Hogan, one of his most fierce opponents, asserted that the first person...
Title Match and More Confirmed for Tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation (11/7/22)
For tonight’s AEW “Dark: Elevation” episode, nine matches have been revealed. Dalton Castle and The Boys will defend their ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championships against Ari Daivari, Jeeves Kay, and Slim J of The Trustbusters on tonight’s show. Eddie Kingston and Ortiz, Athena, Kip Sabian, Tay Melo, The Butcher and The Blade, and others are also competing tonight.
