Carvana Stock Tanks More Than 20% in Continued Sell-Off
Shares of Carvana were briefly halted Monday due to volatility. The stock hit its lowest point on record, below $7 per share. Volume spiked on the beaten-down used car seller name. Shares of Carvana were briefly halted Monday due to volatility, down more than 20% to below $7 per share...
Binance Offers to Buy FTX's Non-U.S. Operations to Fix ‘Liquidity Crunch'
Binance has reached a deal with Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX to buy the crypto exchange. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao tweeted Tuesday morning that "there is a significant liquidity crunch" at FTX and that after FTX asked for Binance's help, they "signed a non-binding LOI, intending to fully acquire http://FTX.com and help cover the liquidity crunch."
Elon Musk Sells at Least $3.95 Billion Worth of Tesla Shares After Twitter Deal
Tesla CEO Elon Musk sold additional shares of his electric car company after closing a $44 billion purchase of Twitter. Musk closed the deal on October 28, 2022 with equity and debt financing from a wide range of friends and institutions. Before he sold shares today, Elon Musk owned about...
Equity Access: Here's One Hedge Fund Strategy in ETF Form
Hedge fund strategies utilize a range of approaches to maximize returns on market swings. And while the funds are traditionally targeted at accredited investors, they are now becoming more accessible through ETFs. New York-based firm Dynamic Beta investments runs the iMGP DBi Hedge Strategy ETF (DBEH) in the U.S. The...
Electric Vehicle Maker Lucid Reports Third-Quarter Loss, Confirms It's on Track to Meet Production Guidance
Lucid confirmed that it's still on track to make between 6,000 and 7,000 of its Air luxury sedans in 2022. The company announced plans to raise $1.5 billion, including over $900 million from Saudi Arabia's public wealth fund, already its largest investor. Lucid reported a net loss of $530 million...
Lyft Shares Fall After Disappointing Revenue, Active Rider Miss
Lyft shares tumbled Tuesday. The rideshare company reported third-quarter revenue that fell short of estimates, and active riders came in below Wall Street's forecast. Shares of Lyft closed down 22% on Tuesday, a day after the company reported worse-than-expected revenue for the third quarter, and active riders missed analysts' estimates.
Bitcoin Drops 12%, FTX Token Cut by More Than Half in Broad Crypto Selloff
The cryptocurrency market tumbled on Tuesday after the two biggest crypto exchanges in the world, Binance and FTX, came to a merger agreement to fix the latest "liquidity crunch." Bitcoin was last lower by 12% and trading at $18,064.00, according to Coin Metrics. Earlier in the afternoon it fell to...
Stock Futures Are Little Changed as Wall Street Awaits Results of Midterm Elections
Stock futures were little changed on Tuesday evening as polls began to close in the United States midterm elections. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked up just 2 points, or less than 0.1%. S&P 500 futures added 0.1%, while Nasdaq 100 futures edged higher by 0.2%. Stocks are...
Meta Could Begin Large-Scale Layoffs This Week, Report Says
Meta could begin to carry out large-scale layoffs as soon as Wednesday, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal. The layoffs are expected to impact thousands of employees, the report said. Facebook parent Meta could begin large-scale layoffs as soon as Wednesday, according to a report from the...
Levi Strauss CEO Says Company's Search for New Leader Got Help From Unlikely Source
Levi Strauss & Co. tapped Kohl's CEO Michelle Gass to become its next leader. Levi CEO Chip Bergh said Kohl's activist investors nudged Gass to consider the new job. In her new role at Levi, Gass will lead the iconic denim brand as it works to sell more apparel directly to consumers through its own stores and website.
Here's How Much Equity U.S. Homeowners Have Lost Since May
Homeowner equity peaked at $11.7 trillion collectively last May, after home prices jumped 45% since the start of the pandemic. In September, home prices fell on a month-to-month basis for the third month in a row. Since July, the median home price has dropped by $11,560. The historic run-up in...
