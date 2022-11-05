ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Philadelphia

Carvana Stock Tanks More Than 20% in Continued Sell-Off

Shares of Carvana were briefly halted Monday due to volatility. The stock hit its lowest point on record, below $7 per share. Volume spiked on the beaten-down used car seller name. Shares of Carvana were briefly halted Monday due to volatility, down more than 20% to below $7 per share...
NBC Philadelphia

Binance Offers to Buy FTX's Non-U.S. Operations to Fix ‘Liquidity Crunch'

Binance has reached a deal with Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX to buy the crypto exchange. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao tweeted Tuesday morning that "there is a significant liquidity crunch" at FTX and that after FTX asked for Binance's help, they "signed a non-binding LOI, intending to fully acquire http://FTX.com and help cover the liquidity crunch."
NBC Philadelphia

Elon Musk Sells at Least $3.95 Billion Worth of Tesla Shares After Twitter Deal

Tesla CEO Elon Musk sold additional shares of his electric car company after closing a $44 billion purchase of Twitter. Musk closed the deal on October 28, 2022 with equity and debt financing from a wide range of friends and institutions. Before he sold shares today, Elon Musk owned about...
NBC Philadelphia

Equity Access: Here's One Hedge Fund Strategy in ETF Form

Hedge fund strategies utilize a range of approaches to maximize returns on market swings. And while the funds are traditionally targeted at accredited investors, they are now becoming more accessible through ETFs. New York-based firm Dynamic Beta investments runs the iMGP DBi Hedge Strategy ETF (DBEH) in the U.S. The...
NBC Philadelphia

Lyft Shares Fall After Disappointing Revenue, Active Rider Miss

Lyft shares tumbled Tuesday. The rideshare company reported third-quarter revenue that fell short of estimates, and active riders came in below Wall Street's forecast. Shares of Lyft closed down 22% on Tuesday, a day after the company reported worse-than-expected revenue for the third quarter, and active riders missed analysts' estimates.
NBC Philadelphia

Bitcoin Drops 12%, FTX Token Cut by More Than Half in Broad Crypto Selloff

The cryptocurrency market tumbled on Tuesday after the two biggest crypto exchanges in the world, Binance and FTX, came to a merger agreement to fix the latest "liquidity crunch." Bitcoin was last lower by 12% and trading at $18,064.00, according to Coin Metrics. Earlier in the afternoon it fell to...
NBC Philadelphia

Meta Could Begin Large-Scale Layoffs This Week, Report Says

Meta could begin to carry out large-scale layoffs as soon as Wednesday, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal. The layoffs are expected to impact thousands of employees, the report said. Facebook parent Meta could begin large-scale layoffs as soon as Wednesday, according to a report from the...
NBC Philadelphia

Levi Strauss CEO Says Company's Search for New Leader Got Help From Unlikely Source

Levi Strauss & Co. tapped Kohl's CEO Michelle Gass to become its next leader. Levi CEO Chip Bergh said Kohl's activist investors nudged Gass to consider the new job. In her new role at Levi, Gass will lead the iconic denim brand as it works to sell more apparel directly to consumers through its own stores and website.
NBC Philadelphia

Here's How Much Equity U.S. Homeowners Have Lost Since May

Homeowner equity peaked at $11.7 trillion collectively last May, after home prices jumped 45% since the start of the pandemic. In September, home prices fell on a month-to-month basis for the third month in a row. Since July, the median home price has dropped by $11,560. The historic run-up in...

