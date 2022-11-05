ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

readthereporter.com

Why are Medicare Advantage plans paying for utilities?

Private Medicare Advantage plans offer a lot of extra benefits that are filling up all the ad time on your TV during the last three months of the year. When I explain to people that the benefits being touted are real, they seem shocked. The ads have a scam quality to them, but the benefits are legitimate. The catch is that not all plans have the same benefits. The benefits you see on TV may not be available in Indiana at all.
INDIANA STATE
MLive

Slower mail delivery expected in Southwest Michigan with new federal plan

KALAMAZOO, MI – Delivery times for mail through the United States Postal Service may be slower if a consolidation plan moves forward in Southwest Michigan. A new federal plan aims to consolidate local mail dispatch centers, meaning carriers from Southwest Michigan would need to commute to 9th Street in Oshtemo Township, about a mile north of I-94, to pick up the mail they need to deliver that day. It’s one of 10 areas across the U.S. that may see consolidation under a plan proposed by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.
MICHIGAN STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Following General Election results in Indiana

INDIANA (WEHT) – Eyewitness News will be following several races in Indiana during the General Election on Tuesday. The results of the treasurer and U.S. senate races will be posted on this page as votes are counted. Click here for the latest election results in Vanderburgh County Click here for the latest election results in […]
INDIANA STATE
wfyi.org

Indiana Department of Revenue asks Hoosiers to contact it about missing taxpayer refund payments

Hoosiers who haven’t received Indiana’s automatic taxpayer refund and inflation relief payments – but think they should have – should contact the state. Indiana first sent out $125 per-taxpayer direct deposit payments for its automatic taxpayer refund in May. Lawmakers added an additional $200 during this summer’s special session. All direct deposits and paper checks for those payments should now have been received.
INDIANA STATE
WLWT 5

6 people from Indiana win thousands on Powerball

While they didn't win the Powerball Jackpot, six people from Indiana can claim thousands after Wednesday's drawing. There were three winners whose tickets were worth $100,000 and another three worth $50,000, according to the Hoosier Lottery. Video above: No big winner, Powerball jackpot grows. The $100,000 winners were in Bloomington,...
INDIANA STATE
casscountyonline.com

Indiana BMV extends hours for Election Day 2022

The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) has announced that all BMV branches will extend hours of operation on Monday, Nov. 7 and Tuesday, Nov. 8 to issue ID cards and driver’s licenses to be used for identification at a polling place. Branches will be open Monday, Nov. 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Tuesday, Nov. 8, from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. All locations will remain open through the lunch hour.
INDIANA STATE
abc57.com

Michigan election: Gubernatorial race

In Michigan's gubernatorial race, incumbent Gretchen Whitmer is facing Republican Tudor Dixon and Libertarian Mary Buzuma, Green Party's Kevin Hogan. Gretchen Whitmer's running mate is Garlin Gilchrist II. Whitmer has a bachelor's degree and a law degree from Michigan State University. She has previously been in the Michigan House of...
MICHIGAN STATE
FOX59

10 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana for Saturday’s drawing

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s yet another reason to double-check your Powerball ticket. Ten winning Powerball tickets worth between $50,000 and $150,000 were sold in Indiana for Saturday’s drawing, according to the Hoosier Lottery. Locations ranged from Fort Wayne to Columbus, Greenwood and Indianapolis, among other cities. The winning Powerball numbers for Saturday, Nov. 5, were: 28-45-53-56-69 […]
INDIANA STATE
abc57.com

Tim Walberg wins Michigan's 5th District

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. – Republican candidate Tim Walberg has won the US House District 5 race in Michigan with 64% of the vote. Michigan’s new Fifth District stretches from the eastern side of the state all the way to the western side, covering parts of nine counties, meaning for the two candidates looking to represent that district—they have a very wide block of voters that they’ll need to appeal to.
MICHIGAN STATE
abc57.com

Republican Bill Huizenga wins US House District 4 race in Michigan

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. – Republican Bill Huizenga will now represent Michigan’s 4th House District. Due to redistricting, the district covers parts of Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Ottowa, Allegan and Calhoun counties. Incumbent Republican candidate Bill Huizenga ran on the promise to create more jobs, and increase growth in the...
MICHIGAN STATE
abc57.com

What to know about Gubernatorial race and proposal ballots before midterm elections in Michigan

NOW: What to know about Gubernatorial race and proposal ballots before midterm elections in Michigan. Heading into the final hours before election day, Michigan gubernatorial candidates are making their final pitches to voters. Both democratic governor, Gretchen Whitmer, and republican candidate, Tudor Dixon, met with supporters respectively on Sunday. Whitmer...
MICHIGAN STATE
103GBF

Who (or What) Owns the Most Land in Indiana?

The United States of America is made up of 2.43 billion acres of land. Of those 2.43 billion, the state of Indiana makes up 23,103,300 of it making us one of the smaller states in the country (38th out of 50, to be exact). That 23,103,300 is divided up among people like you and me who own homes on various sizes of land, along with businesses that call our state home, or at the very least have locations within our borders. Even the state itself lays claim to some of those acres in the form of state parks, forests, and the like. But, out of the over 6.806 million people who live here, one report claims one man and one man alone owns more of those acres than anyone else. Is it right?
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

Senate Candidate McDermott: Indiana Is Not Deep Red, It’s Purple

INDIANAPOLIS--The day before the election Democratic candidate for Senate and Mayor of Hammond Tom McDermott, says he believes Indiana will elect Democrats again and show itself to be a purple state. He’s referring to the colors red for Republican and blue for Democrat, used by news media. “What I...
INDIANA STATE
WAND TV

Applications open for Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund

CHICAGO (WAND) — The Illinois Housing Development Authority announced that applications have opened for the Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund. Qualified homeowners who need help with past-due mortgage payments due to hardships associated with the COVID-19 pandemic may apply at illinoishousinghelp.org. Eligible households may apply for grants of up to...
ILLINOIS STATE
Indianapolis Recorder

Indiana Health SystemsJoin Forces to get REaL Data

Chief physician executive, Eskenazi Health Center Forest Manor. Indiana University Health, Eskenazi Health and Community Health Network launched the “We Ask Because We Care” campaign last month. The campaign highlights why it is important for health care organizations to gather patient information on race, ethnicity and language (often referred to as “REaL” data) and how it helps ensure that everyone receives the highest level of care.
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

Do you own any of these items recalled in October?

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has released a list of items recalled by the Consumer Product Safety Commission in October. The items range from tea kettles to air fryers. “Consumer protection is one of my office’s top priorities. If you have difficulty finding a solution for your...
INDIANA STATE

