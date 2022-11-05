Read full article on original website
warricknews.com
Cities with the most expensive homes in Indiana
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Indiana using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
readthereporter.com
Why are Medicare Advantage plans paying for utilities?
Private Medicare Advantage plans offer a lot of extra benefits that are filling up all the ad time on your TV during the last three months of the year. When I explain to people that the benefits being touted are real, they seem shocked. The ads have a scam quality to them, but the benefits are legitimate. The catch is that not all plans have the same benefits. The benefits you see on TV may not be available in Indiana at all.
Slower mail delivery expected in Southwest Michigan with new federal plan
KALAMAZOO, MI – Delivery times for mail through the United States Postal Service may be slower if a consolidation plan moves forward in Southwest Michigan. A new federal plan aims to consolidate local mail dispatch centers, meaning carriers from Southwest Michigan would need to commute to 9th Street in Oshtemo Township, about a mile north of I-94, to pick up the mail they need to deliver that day. It’s one of 10 areas across the U.S. that may see consolidation under a plan proposed by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.
Following General Election results in Indiana
INDIANA (WEHT) – Eyewitness News will be following several races in Indiana during the General Election on Tuesday. The results of the treasurer and U.S. senate races will be posted on this page as votes are counted. Click here for the latest election results in Vanderburgh County Click here for the latest election results in […]
wfyi.org
Indiana Department of Revenue asks Hoosiers to contact it about missing taxpayer refund payments
Hoosiers who haven’t received Indiana’s automatic taxpayer refund and inflation relief payments – but think they should have – should contact the state. Indiana first sent out $125 per-taxpayer direct deposit payments for its automatic taxpayer refund in May. Lawmakers added an additional $200 during this summer’s special session. All direct deposits and paper checks for those payments should now have been received.
Dollar General Closes Stores In Indiana
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
WLWT 5
6 people from Indiana win thousands on Powerball
While they didn't win the Powerball Jackpot, six people from Indiana can claim thousands after Wednesday's drawing. There were three winners whose tickets were worth $100,000 and another three worth $50,000, according to the Hoosier Lottery. Video above: No big winner, Powerball jackpot grows. The $100,000 winners were in Bloomington,...
casscountyonline.com
Indiana BMV extends hours for Election Day 2022
The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) has announced that all BMV branches will extend hours of operation on Monday, Nov. 7 and Tuesday, Nov. 8 to issue ID cards and driver’s licenses to be used for identification at a polling place. Branches will be open Monday, Nov. 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Tuesday, Nov. 8, from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. All locations will remain open through the lunch hour.
abc57.com
Michigan election: Gubernatorial race
In Michigan's gubernatorial race, incumbent Gretchen Whitmer is facing Republican Tudor Dixon and Libertarian Mary Buzuma, Green Party's Kevin Hogan. Gretchen Whitmer's running mate is Garlin Gilchrist II. Whitmer has a bachelor's degree and a law degree from Michigan State University. She has previously been in the Michigan House of...
10 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana for Saturday’s drawing
INDIANAPOLIS — It’s yet another reason to double-check your Powerball ticket. Ten winning Powerball tickets worth between $50,000 and $150,000 were sold in Indiana for Saturday’s drawing, according to the Hoosier Lottery. Locations ranged from Fort Wayne to Columbus, Greenwood and Indianapolis, among other cities. The winning Powerball numbers for Saturday, Nov. 5, were: 28-45-53-56-69 […]
abc57.com
Tim Walberg wins Michigan's 5th District
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. – Republican candidate Tim Walberg has won the US House District 5 race in Michigan with 64% of the vote. Michigan’s new Fifth District stretches from the eastern side of the state all the way to the western side, covering parts of nine counties, meaning for the two candidates looking to represent that district—they have a very wide block of voters that they’ll need to appeal to.
abc57.com
Republican Bill Huizenga wins US House District 4 race in Michigan
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. – Republican Bill Huizenga will now represent Michigan’s 4th House District. Due to redistricting, the district covers parts of Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Ottowa, Allegan and Calhoun counties. Incumbent Republican candidate Bill Huizenga ran on the promise to create more jobs, and increase growth in the...
abc57.com
What to know about Gubernatorial race and proposal ballots before midterm elections in Michigan
NOW: What to know about Gubernatorial race and proposal ballots before midterm elections in Michigan. Heading into the final hours before election day, Michigan gubernatorial candidates are making their final pitches to voters. Both democratic governor, Gretchen Whitmer, and republican candidate, Tudor Dixon, met with supporters respectively on Sunday. Whitmer...
Who (or What) Owns the Most Land in Indiana?
The United States of America is made up of 2.43 billion acres of land. Of those 2.43 billion, the state of Indiana makes up 23,103,300 of it making us one of the smaller states in the country (38th out of 50, to be exact). That 23,103,300 is divided up among people like you and me who own homes on various sizes of land, along with businesses that call our state home, or at the very least have locations within our borders. Even the state itself lays claim to some of those acres in the form of state parks, forests, and the like. But, out of the over 6.806 million people who live here, one report claims one man and one man alone owns more of those acres than anyone else. Is it right?
WIBC.com
Senate Candidate McDermott: Indiana Is Not Deep Red, It’s Purple
INDIANAPOLIS--The day before the election Democratic candidate for Senate and Mayor of Hammond Tom McDermott, says he believes Indiana will elect Democrats again and show itself to be a purple state. He’s referring to the colors red for Republican and blue for Democrat, used by news media. “What I...
WAND TV
Applications open for Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund
CHICAGO (WAND) — The Illinois Housing Development Authority announced that applications have opened for the Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund. Qualified homeowners who need help with past-due mortgage payments due to hardships associated with the COVID-19 pandemic may apply at illinoishousinghelp.org. Eligible households may apply for grants of up to...
Indianapolis Recorder
Indiana Health SystemsJoin Forces to get REaL Data
Chief physician executive, Eskenazi Health Center Forest Manor. Indiana University Health, Eskenazi Health and Community Health Network launched the “We Ask Because We Care” campaign last month. The campaign highlights why it is important for health care organizations to gather patient information on race, ethnicity and language (often referred to as “REaL” data) and how it helps ensure that everyone receives the highest level of care.
What Indiana voters need to know ahead of the general election Tuesday
Tuesday, November 8 is the general election day in Indiana. Here are a few things you will need to know before you cast your ballot.
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in Indiana
The Hoosier State is absolutely teeming with delectable pancake options. From old-fashioned diners to cozy breakfast cafes–singling out one spot and deeming it "the best" is no easy feat, but that's exactly what the Food Network has done.
WANE-TV
Do you own any of these items recalled in October?
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has released a list of items recalled by the Consumer Product Safety Commission in October. The items range from tea kettles to air fryers. “Consumer protection is one of my office’s top priorities. If you have difficulty finding a solution for your...
