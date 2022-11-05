ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hennepin County, MN

Comments / 18

Guest
3d ago

It's sad some of the responses on here and don't understand addiction. People usually don't plan on getting addicted to drugs. Most that get addicted to pills are those who first get them prescribed by doctors. Unless you know someone or understand this illness, please don't speak on it. Some of these are young people in their late teens' early twenties.

Reply(2)
13
Rae Rae
3d ago

So thankful I found the strength and have been sober for a few years now ❤️. I could of been one of those 40 or 6 ppl 😩

Reply
20
Rebecca Akerson
3d ago

At this point, I no longer feel sorry for people. They know what they're taking and they know what can happen. Maybe if we stopped narcaning and responding to overdosing they'd learn.

Reply(1)
5
Related
CBS Minnesota

Jerome Swanson sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison for violent carjacking in Mpls.

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Ham Lake man has been sentenced to nearly a decade in prison for a violent carjacking in Minneapolis.On Tuesday, the U.S Attorney's Office for Minnesota announced that 21-year-old Jerome Lee Swanson was sentenced to 115 months - 9.5 years - in prison in connection to the June 5, 2021 incident. Court documents say that Swanson was armed with a 9mm semi-automatic pistol when he allegedly used force and violence to steal a 2005 Buick LaCrosse from a victim. During the struggle, the victim was shot in the hip. In July, Swanson pleaded guilty to carjacking and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence. 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Couple charged in 17-month-old's overdose death

LITTLE CANADA, Minn. — A Minnesota couple faces multiple charges for the death of a 17-month-old boy, who died from a lethal exposure to heroin and fentanyl. Court documents show 31-year-old Andrea Intveld, the child's mother, is charged with two counts of second-degree manslaughter. Joseph Compton, 28, is charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 charged in 17-month-old child's fatal overdose of heroin, fentanyl

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Two people have been charged after a 17-month-old child's death as a result of an overdose of heroin and fentanyl.On Tuesday, the criminal complaints for 28-year-old Joseph Compton, of Elk River, and 31-year-old Andrea Intveld, of Little Canada, were unsealed. They made their first appearance in court Tuesday as well.According to the complaints, Ramsey County officials were called to a house on the 200 block of East County Road B2 at about 3:15 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 4. Intveld's child was not breathing and was taken to Regions Hospital, where he was declared dead.Intveld told police that...
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
96.7 The River

Truck Stolen in St. Cloud

The St. Cloud Police Department is reporting a stolen vehicle on the 10 block of 32nd Avenue North. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says the vehicle is a blue 2015 Chevy Silverado with chrome running boards with license plate NBW 040. If you have information...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
The Associated Press

Organizers of what will be Minnesota’s first Black-Led Community Credit Union conducted their “official” organizers meeting

ST. PAUL, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022-- On Oct. 27, The Association for Black Economic Power (ABEP), along with the Minnesota Credit Union Network (MnCUN) hosted the official Arise Community Credit Union Organization Meeting. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005197/en/ Minneapolis credit union community organizers host official meeting to create Minnesota’s first Black-led community credit union. (Photo: Business Wire)
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

One dead, two injured in crash following police pursuit

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — One person died and two others were hospitalized after a crash following a police pursuit Tuesday near the Mall of America. According to Bloomington Police, the vehicle, which was reported stolen, fled authorities prior to the crash. The two people injured in the crash were transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
fox9.com

Missing girl Madison Sellers last seen in Minneapolis

BLAINE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police have issued an alert for a 16-year-old girl in Blaine who has been missing since last week. In the alert shared by the Minnesota BCA, police say Sellers was last seen leaving a home in Blaine around 6:35 a.m. on Thursday, November 3. At the time, she was wearing a gray sweatshirt and black pants.
BLAINE, MN
knsiradio.com

Sheriff: Man Drowns In Sauk River

(KNSI) – A Cold Spring man drowned after trying to get a boat lift cover that had blown into the Sauk River. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says 69-year-old Lee Ellwein went into the water around 1:30 on Sunday afternoon. A 911 caller reported a man was about 30 to 40 feet from the shore off County Road 49 in Wakefield Township. The Cold Spring Fire Department used a rescue boat and found Ellwein. Deputies say he was underwater for 15 to 20 minutes before first responders got to him.
COLD SPRING, MN
wiproud.com

Nurse charged after removing patient’s foot without permission

ELLSWORTH, Wis. (WEAU) – A Wisconsin nurse is charged after a patient’s foot was amputated without permission, according to criminal charges filed on Nov. 3 in Pierce County Circuit Court. 38-year-old Mary K. Brown of Durand is charged with physical abuse of an elder person intentionally causing great...
SPRING VALLEY, WI
KARE 11

Blaine police say a missing teen has been found

BLAINE, Minn. — A 16-year-old girl last seen on Monday has been found, according to Blaine Police. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension asked for the public's help in locating the teen, reporting that she had last been seen the morning of Nov. 3. An alert sent out by...
BLAINE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Department of Corrections searches for level 3 predatory offender, often seen riding Metro Transit

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Department of Corrections is looking for a man convicted of criminal sexual conduct, who has allegedly violated the conditions of his release.According to the DOC, 38-year-old Brian Walter Landa is required to register as a Level 3 Predatory Offender because of his past convictions and possibility of re-offense. He's wanted on a federal warrant.He was convicted for second-degree criminal sexual conduct stemming from a 2017 case in which he groped a 12-year-old girl on a bus in Minneapolis. He also has a prior third-degree burglary charge.Landa frequently rides Metro Transit near University Avenue West in St. Paul, the Nicollet Avenue area in Minneapolis, and the intersection of Lake Street and 46th Avenue South in Minneapolis. The DOC says he was last seen wearing a blue and gray hat, a black zip-up jacket, and blue shoes with white laces.He is described as 5-foot-9, and weighs roughly 170 pounds.The DOC asks anyone who sees him not to make contact, but to instead call 911 or the DOC fugitive hotline at 651-775-5099.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mprnews.org

Plymouth woman admits roles in food, Medicaid scams

A woman charged in connection with what prosecutors say was a “brazen” scheme to defraud federal child nutrition programs has pleaded guilty in that case, and to separate charges of Medicaid fraud. Anab Artan Awad is among 50 people allegedly connected to the nonprofit Feeding our Future to...
PLYMOUTH, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy