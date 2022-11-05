Read full article on original website
worldboxingnews.net
Butterbean – The sad career ending of a knockout phenomenon
Punching legend Butterbean remains a top-drawer attraction for boxing fans who reminisce about the 1990s boxing era. Esch holds cult status in the sport. Many years into his retirement, WBN remembers the extraordinary career of ‘The King of the Four Rounders.’. The overweight wonder, real name Eric Esch, campaign...
stillrealtous.com
Current WWE Star Passed On Having Scarlett As His Manager
Karrion Kross and Scarlett got the wrestling world talking a few months ago when they returned to WWE, and they’ve been feuding with Drew McIntyre ever since. Kross and Scarlett are a well established duo, but it seems that WWE pitched an idea for her to be paired with another wrestler before Karrion Kross joined the company.
nodq.com
Triple H reportedly “has an idea” on who is going to end Roman Reigns’ WWE title reign
As seen during the 2022 WWE Crown Jewel PLE, Roman Reigns successfully defended the unified WWE Universal title against Logan Paul. As previously noted, the belief is that Reigns will remain champion leading up to Wrestlemania 39 in Southern California. Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport.com wrote that “while Vince McMahon was...
ringsidenews.com
Alexa Bliss Breaks Silence After Heartbreaking Loss At WWE Crown Jewel
Alexa Bliss & Asuka shocked the world when they defeated Damage CTRL to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships just a couple of days ago on Monday Night RAW. Following the match, it was announced that Damage CTRL will get their rematch at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.
wrestlinginc.com
Omos Reportedly Set To Make Major Announcement
Former WWE "Raw" Tag Team Champion Omos is having an eventful week, starting with his "battle of the giants" match against Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel and wrapping up with his first visit home to Nigeria in 14 years. As first reported by TMZ, Omos followed up WWE's trip to Saudi Arabia by returning to his family's home in Lagos with a camera crew. A video captures relatives greeting Omos with hugs and kisses, while some even grow emotional at the sight of the WWE star they grew up with.
ringsidenews.com
Alexa Bliss Changes Up Her Look After WWE Crown Jewel
Alexa Bliss has been part of WWE for several years now and is definitely one of the company’s hardest workers. She continues to make strides no matter what, and fans truly love her. Bliss also showed off a new look, right after WWE Crown Jewel. At WWE Crown Jewel,...
MMAmania.com
Video: Watch Bare Knuckle FC 32 turn into a brawl after fighter disqualified over headbutts
You never know what wild thing you’re going to see at a Bare Knuckle FC event. That point was underscored this weekend when a brawl broke out at BKFC 32 in Orlando, Florida after one fighter was disqualified for multiple headbutts. The fight was called at 1:50 of the...
How Will Roman Reigns Lose The Undisputed Title? Here's The Latest
The latest rumors about Roman Reigns' undisputed title run should give fans an idea of how much longer it may last.
wrestlingrumors.net
Roman Reigns Targeted By 38 Year Old WWE Superstar
He could work. Roman Reigns has dominated WWE for over two years now, with one of the longest World Title reigns in company history. Reigns has run through just about everyone that has come in his path, which has not left him with many opponents left to come after him. WWE is going to need to look in a different direction to find a challenger and now someone is calling out Reigns.
ringsidenews.com
Another Former WWE Superstar Set For AEW Debut
This year saw many WWE favorites like Jeff Hardy, Samoa Joe and Keith Lee join All Elite Wrestling. WWE stars making their way to the rival promotion is not uncommon. It seems we will see another former WWE Superstar appear on AEW television tonight. On the November 8th episode of...
PWMania
Jim Cornette Believes the Return of Several Released WWE Stars is “Triple H’s Mistake”
On his show “The Jim Cornette Experience,” Jim Cornette shared his opinions and perspectives on a variety of topics. During the podcast, Cornette mentioned that he thought Triple H was wrong to bring back Hit Row:. “This is Triple H’s mistake. He was trying to bring back all...
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Star Returns On Raw To Attack Rhea Ripley
The O.C. has found a solution to its "Rhea Problem" in the form of Mia Yim. During the 11/7 episode of "WWE Raw," Yim shockingly returned to WWE, aligning herself with the stable of AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows while confronting Rhea Ripley and the rest of The Judgment Day.
itrwrestling.com
New SmackDown Star Calls Out Roman Reigns Following WWE Crown Jewel
Retaining the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship over Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel, Roman Reigns guaranteed that he would reach 800 days as WWE Universal Champion. Reigns has held the top prize on Friday Night SmackDown since his blockbuster comeback in August 2020, dethroning then-champion The Fiend at Payback. Although...
wrestletalk.com
Plans For Brock Lesnar Next WWE Match Revealed Following Crown Jewel
Plans for Brock Lesnar’s next match following WWE Crown Jewel 2022 yesterday (November 5) look to have been revealed. Brock Lesnar faced Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel, with Lesnar scoring a lucky flash pinfall win. After the match, Lashley attacked Lesnar in what looked to be a potential heel...
ComicBook
Watch: Bray Wyatt Breaks Character After Cameras Stop Rolling at WWE Crown Jewel 2022
Bray Wyatt is notorious for staying in-character while making public appearances for the WWE. He rarely conducts interviews, isn't often seen in public and, in the few cases where he will talk to reporters or interact with fans, he'll tend to stay in character. Some of the interviews he did with local media while still in his Firefly Fun House persona certainly come to mind. But after his promo and interaction with Uncle Howdy at Crown Jewel on Saturday, a video of Wyatt interacting with fans as he made his way backstage popped up online showing him (mostly) break character.
ringsidenews.com
Bayley & Bianca Belair Made History At WWE Crown Jewel
Bianca Belair began her WWE career as a participant in the Mae Young Classic competition before becoming a huge star in NXT. At the WWE Crown Jewel premium live event from Saudi Arabia on Saturday, the WWE Raw Women’s Champion faced Bayley in a Last Woman Standing Match and put her championship on the line. They also made history in the process.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Confirms Injury & Will Require Surgery
WWE star R-Truth has confirmed that has suffered a torn quad during his match on last week’s WWE NXT show. On the November 1 episode of NXT, Truth took on Grayson Waller in singles action. During the match, Truth attempted a dive to the outside, but his leg gave...
Has WWE narrowed down the choices for who will eventually defeat Roman Reigns?
There aren’t many sure things in pro wrestling, but here’s one of them: Roman Reigns won’t be Undisputed WWE Universal Champion forever. It definitely feels like he might at times, which is a testament to the way WWE has booked Reigns during his current run at the top of the company. He feels unbeatable, not only due to his own in-ring dominance, but because he has the Bloodline backing him. Even in the rare moments Reigns looks vulnerable, his family closes ranks behind him and ensures he stays winning. RelatedRoman Reigns hasn't been pinned since 2019. The person who did it may...
wrestletalk.com
Top WWE Star Calls Out Company For Being Ignored
WWE star and current United States Champion Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins has called out the company for ignoring him. WWE has been celebrating the 10th anniversary of Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins this month, 10 years after the Shield first graced our television screens at Survivor Series 2012. Dean...
PWMania
Latest News on Ticket Sales for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite (11/9/22)
AEW Dynamite will broadcast from the Agganis Arena in Boston, MA on Wednesday, November 9. According to WrestleTix, 2,675 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (11/4/22), leaving 855 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is currently reported to be 3,530. Here is the current...
