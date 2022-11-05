ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

wfxrtv.com

One dead after shooting incident in NW Roanoke; police

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police are investigating a fatal shooting that they report happened in the Northwest part of the city. Police say the incident took place at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Sunday Nov. 6 in the 700 block of 29th Street NW. Officers say when they responded after a 9-1-1 call they found a man outside of a house with what appeared to be critical gunshot wounds. Roanoke Fire-EMS arrived on the scene to take the man to Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Police: Man found with gunshot wounds in NW Roanoke dies

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man found with gunshot wounds in NW Roanoke Sunday night has died, according to the Roanoke Police Department. Police say they responded at 9:30 p.m. to the 700 block of 29th St NW where they found a man outside a home with what they say looked to be critical gunshot wounds. Roanoke Fire-EMS took the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial hospital for treatment.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Woman taken to hospital after Lynchburg shooting along Grove Street

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police say a woman was shot and taken to a hospital with non-critical injuries Monday night. Police responded around 9:15 p.m. to the 400 block of Grove Street for reports of shots fired and found the woman. Two occupied homes and an unoccupied vehicle were...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Three officers injured, suspect at-large after shots fired call leads to chase in Salem

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Griffin Newman, 25 of Salem, is wanted on multiple charges after a “shots fired event” late Monday night in the 200 block of East Main Street. Salem Police say they were alerted around 10:12 p.m. to a 911 call reporting shots fired in a parking lot behind a Main Street business. Additional information revealed the suspect fled on a motorcycle.
SALEM, VA
wfirnews.com

Man found shot near downtown market area

On November 5, 2022 at approximately 12:45 a.m., Roanoke Police Officers working in the downtown area heard a gunshot, then observed a large group of people leaving a parking lot in the 100 block of Campbell Avenue SE. Officers began running towards the scene where they located an adult male victim lying on the ground with what appeared to be a critical gunshot wound. Officers began rendering aid and attempting to control the large crowd that was surrounding the victim and scene. Roanoke Fire-EMS arrived and transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Radford Police situation cleared, suspect in custody

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: “The incident has been resolved and a suspect is in custody. Thank you for your patience as we assisted local and federal agencies attempting to apprehend a wanted subject.”. EARLIER STORY: A large police presence has converged in the 700 block of Auburn Ave....
RADFORD, VA
WDBJ7.com

Hollins Volunteer Fire Department being dissolved

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department has terminated its agreement with the Hollins Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department. The decision was made after Hollins VFD requested an audit by the Virginia Association of Volunteer Rescue Squads, a statewide organization that provides assistance to volunteer organizations, according to the county. The audit included the recommendation that the organization should dissolve.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

One man, house hit in Lynchburg shooting

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a malicious wounding incident. Police say just after 10:35 p.m. Saturday, the department responded to a shots fired call in the 900 block of Pierce Street. While officers responded to that address, they got another call for a man located in...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Vinton fire cause estimated $50,000 in damages

VINTON, Va. (WFXR) — According to Roanoke County Fire and Rescue, a fire that happened on Sunday morning caused an estimated $50,000 worth of damages. They say the fire started in the Town of Vinton, at 7:15 a.m. on Nov. 6, on the 500 block of Cedar Avenue. Reports...
VINTON, VA
Virginian Review

Roanoke Man Arrested For Murder

FINCASTLE, VA (VR) – On October 8, 2022, Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the Glen Wilton Park and Ride along Botetourt Road (Route 220) to find a deceased female lying in the gravel lot from an apparent gunshot wound. Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office detectives and an investigator with the Medical Examiner’s office examined the scene extensively. Detectives soon discovered that the victim’s car was found abandoned and burned in a secluded area of Bath County. The body of the female victim was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke, VA where an autopsy was performed, and the manner of...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke Co. tractor-trailer crash along I-81N cleared

ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER: A tractor-trailer crash along I-81N in Roanoke Co. is causing delays Tuesday night. The crash was near mile marker 139, according to VDOT. The right lane and shoulder are both closed.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Crash on VA-18 in Covington cleared

UPDATE: The crash has been cleared. EARLIER STORY: COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A crash has closed VA-18 in Covington Monday night. The crash was near E Carolton Dr; FR-204E/W, according to VDOT. Delays should be expected.
COVINGTON, VA
WDBJ7.com

Clifton Forge woman killed in wrong-way head-on crash

CLIFTON FORGE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Clifton Forge woman was killed in a crash Monday. Ruth Fridley Brewster, 75. died after being taken to a hospital, according to Virginia State Police. Police say the crash was November 7 at 9:45 a.m. on Interstate 64, at mile marker 21 in Alleghany...
CLIFTON FORGE, VA
Virginian Review

Virginia State Police investigating Botetourt County fatal crash

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (VR) – Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Friday (Nov 4) at 9:58 p.m. on Route 676, one half of a mile north of Route 670 in Botetourt County. A 2011 Toyota Tacoma was traveling on Route 676, when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway, overcorrected, struck an embankment and overturned. River Scott Lawson, 25, of Troutville, Va. drove the Toyota.  Mr. Lawson was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene. Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation. The post Virginia State Police investigating Botetourt County fatal crash appeared first on The Virginian Review.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
wfirnews.com

