wfxrtv.com
One dead after shooting incident in NW Roanoke; police
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police are investigating a fatal shooting that they report happened in the Northwest part of the city. Police say the incident took place at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Sunday Nov. 6 in the 700 block of 29th Street NW. Officers say when they responded after a 9-1-1 call they found a man outside of a house with what appeared to be critical gunshot wounds. Roanoke Fire-EMS arrived on the scene to take the man to Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
WDBJ7.com
Police: Man found with gunshot wounds in NW Roanoke dies
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man found with gunshot wounds in NW Roanoke Sunday night has died, according to the Roanoke Police Department. Police say they responded at 9:30 p.m. to the 700 block of 29th St NW where they found a man outside a home with what they say looked to be critical gunshot wounds. Roanoke Fire-EMS took the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial hospital for treatment.
WDBJ7.com
Woman taken to hospital after Lynchburg shooting along Grove Street
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police say a woman was shot and taken to a hospital with non-critical injuries Monday night. Police responded around 9:15 p.m. to the 400 block of Grove Street for reports of shots fired and found the woman. Two occupied homes and an unoccupied vehicle were...
WDBJ7.com
Three officers injured, suspect at-large after shots fired call leads to chase in Salem
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Griffin Newman, 25 of Salem, is wanted on multiple charges after a “shots fired event” late Monday night in the 200 block of East Main Street. Salem Police say they were alerted around 10:12 p.m. to a 911 call reporting shots fired in a parking lot behind a Main Street business. Additional information revealed the suspect fled on a motorcycle.
WSLS
One person hurt after malicious wounding incident in Lynchburg, police say
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a malicious wounding incident that left one woman hurt on Monday night. Police said they responded to the call of shots fired around 9:13 p.m. in the 400 block of Grove Street on Monday. When officers got to the scene,...
wfirnews.com
Man found shot near downtown market area
On November 5, 2022 at approximately 12:45 a.m., Roanoke Police Officers working in the downtown area heard a gunshot, then observed a large group of people leaving a parking lot in the 100 block of Campbell Avenue SE. Officers began running towards the scene where they located an adult male victim lying on the ground with what appeared to be a critical gunshot wound. Officers began rendering aid and attempting to control the large crowd that was surrounding the victim and scene. Roanoke Fire-EMS arrived and transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.
WDBJ7.com
Radford Police situation cleared, suspect in custody
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: “The incident has been resolved and a suspect is in custody. Thank you for your patience as we assisted local and federal agencies attempting to apprehend a wanted subject.”. EARLIER STORY: A large police presence has converged in the 700 block of Auburn Ave....
WDBJ7.com
Hollins Volunteer Fire Department being dissolved
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department has terminated its agreement with the Hollins Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department. The decision was made after Hollins VFD requested an audit by the Virginia Association of Volunteer Rescue Squads, a statewide organization that provides assistance to volunteer organizations, according to the county. The audit included the recommendation that the organization should dissolve.
WDBJ7.com
One man, house hit in Lynchburg shooting
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a malicious wounding incident. Police say just after 10:35 p.m. Saturday, the department responded to a shots fired call in the 900 block of Pierce Street. While officers responded to that address, they got another call for a man located in...
wfxrtv.com
Vinton fire cause estimated $50,000 in damages
VINTON, Va. (WFXR) — According to Roanoke County Fire and Rescue, a fire that happened on Sunday morning caused an estimated $50,000 worth of damages. They say the fire started in the Town of Vinton, at 7:15 a.m. on Nov. 6, on the 500 block of Cedar Avenue. Reports...
Roanoke Man Arrested For Murder
FINCASTLE, VA (VR) – On October 8, 2022, Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the Glen Wilton Park and Ride along Botetourt Road (Route 220) to find a deceased female lying in the gravel lot from an apparent gunshot wound. Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office detectives and an investigator with the Medical Examiner’s office examined the scene extensively. Detectives soon discovered that the victim’s car was found abandoned and burned in a secluded area of Bath County. The body of the female victim was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke, VA where an autopsy was performed, and the manner of...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Co. tractor-trailer crash along I-81N cleared
ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER: A tractor-trailer crash along I-81N in Roanoke Co. is causing delays Tuesday night. The crash was near mile marker 139, according to VDOT. The right lane and shoulder are both closed.
WSET
Teen suspect in Danville Mall shooting is back in Virginia, faced arraignment hearing
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The teen suspect in the Danville Mall shooting that left one dead is back in Virginia. 18-year-old Christian Isiah Pinckney faced a judge at the Danville General District Court for his arraignment hearing on Friday. According to the clerk's office, at the hearing, Pinckney requested...
WDBJ7.com
Crash on VA-18 in Covington cleared
UPDATE: The crash has been cleared. EARLIER STORY: COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A crash has closed VA-18 in Covington Monday night. The crash was near E Carolton Dr; FR-204E/W, according to VDOT. Delays should be expected.
WDBJ7.com
Troutville man identified as victim of Botetourt County crash
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Troutville man has been identified as the man who died in a crash Friday. River Scott Lawson, 25, died at the scene of the crash November 4 at 9:58 p.m. on Route 676, half a mile north of Route 670 in Botetourt County. Virginia...
WDBJ7.com
Clifton Forge woman killed in wrong-way head-on crash
CLIFTON FORGE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Clifton Forge woman was killed in a crash Monday. Ruth Fridley Brewster, 75. died after being taken to a hospital, according to Virginia State Police. Police say the crash was November 7 at 9:45 a.m. on Interstate 64, at mile marker 21 in Alleghany...
1 dies during street race in Eden, fiery crash on Meadow Road; 3 charged with involuntary manslaughter, police say
EDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people are facing charges in connection to a fatal crash during a street race, according to an Eden Police Department news release. On Saturday, Oct. 29, around 5:27 a.m., the EPD responded to East Meadow Road at North Hale Street when officers were told about a crash. A 2017 Dodge […]
WSLS
Tractor-trailer crash causes traffic delays on I-81S in Botetourt County
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – A tractor-trailer crash is causing delays on Interstate 81 in Botetourt County, according to VDOT. Authorities said it happened at mile marker 152.9 on I-81 south. As of 7:07 p.m., traffic was backed up for about four miles.
Virginia State Police investigating Botetourt County fatal crash
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (VR) – Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Friday (Nov 4) at 9:58 p.m. on Route 676, one half of a mile north of Route 670 in Botetourt County. A 2011 Toyota Tacoma was traveling on Route 676, when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway, overcorrected, struck an embankment and overturned. River Scott Lawson, 25, of Troutville, Va. drove the Toyota. Mr. Lawson was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene. Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation. The post Virginia State Police investigating Botetourt County fatal crash appeared first on The Virginian Review.
wfirnews.com
Fatality in Botetourt County accident
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Friday (Nov 4) at 9:58 p.m. on Route 676, one half of a mile north of Route 670 in Botetourt County. A 2011 Toyota Tacoma was traveling on Route 676, when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway, overcorrected, struck an embankment and overturned. River Scott Lawson, 25, of Troutville, Va. drove the Toyota. Mr. Lawson was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene. Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.
