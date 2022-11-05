ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

What college football games are on ESPN Plus today? Week 10 schedule, subscription cost; is there a free trial?

By Tim Brown
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks up to No. 6 in College Football Playoff rankings

The College Football Playoff selection committee still has Oregon ranked the same as the AP and coaches polls. The Ducks (8-1, 6-0 Pac-12) are No. 6, the same as their ranking in the AP and coaches polls, up from No. 8 last week after beating Colorado last week. Oregon hosts No. 25 Washington (7-2, 4-2) on Saturday (4 p.m., Fox).
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
86K+
Followers
50K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy