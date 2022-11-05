What college football games are on ESPN Plus today? Week 10 schedule, subscription cost; is there a free trial?

The College Football Playoff selection committee still has Oregon ranked the same as the AP and coaches polls. The Ducks (8-1, 6-0 Pac-12) are No. 6, the same as their ranking in the AP and coaches polls, up from No. 8 last week after beating Colorado last week. Oregon hosts No. 25 Washington (7-2, 4-2) on Saturday (4 p.m., Fox).

EUGENE, OR ・ 9 HOURS AGO