What college football games are on ESPN Plus today? Week 10 schedule, subscription cost; is there a free trial?

Pac-12 TV outrage: Why one of the Nov. 19 showdowns will air in the night window on ESPN
The announcement came Monday at 10 a.m. sharp, directly from Pac-12 HQ:. One of the conference’s two mega-collisions on Nov. 19 — either Utah at Oregon or USC at UCLA — would receive primetime treatment from Fox (5 p.m.). The other would be relegated to the night window on ESPN.
Oregon Ducks up to No. 6 in College Football Playoff rankings
The College Football Playoff selection committee still has Oregon ranked the same as the AP and coaches polls. The Ducks (8-1, 6-0 Pac-12) are No. 6, the same as their ranking in the AP and coaches polls, up from No. 8 last week after beating Colorado last week. Oregon hosts No. 25 Washington (7-2, 4-2) on Saturday (4 p.m., Fox).
Bill Oram: Believe in basketball gods? These days, they’re smiling on the Trail Blazers
Kevin Calabro has called NBA games for nearly 40 years. In a career that has taken him from Kansas City to Seattle to Portland, on radio and television broadcasts both local and national, he has been up close to superstars, for Finals runs and described too many jaw-dropping plays to count.
