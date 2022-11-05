Read full article on original website
What your houseplants’ yellowing leaves are dying to tell you
It can be frightening to see your plants leaves looking like this. Vi Tran / UnsplashLearn to diagnose a struggling houseplant, no medical degree required.
9 Best Dollar Tree Items To Buy Now To Prepare for Winter
Dollar Tree may be the place you only go for quick and affordable party or cleaning supplies, but you'd be amazed at the breadth of items the discount store offers each season. Though we're still...
3 gardening experts on how to plant daffodil bulbs for best success in spring
Know how and when to plant daffodil bulbs to ensure yours survive winter, and squirrels, to give you stunning spring color.
Home Gardening: DIY Drip Irrigation With a Garden Hose
Drip irrigation is one of the most effective ways to water your garden. But depending on how large your garden is, it could get pretty pricey to have a system installed. If you want to save some money and make use of a few things you have lying around the house, try to create DIY drip irrigation with a garden house. It could be a fun and easy way to make your garden more water-efficient.
Why Environmentalists Love No-Dig Gardening
It’s no secret that gardening is good for the environment. But that doesn’t mean that all gardening techniques are created equal. Some practices are less harmful and more sustainable than others. No-dig gardening is one of those eco-friendly practices that environmentalists love. Adopting thoughtful agricultural techniques on both a wide and small scale is a crucial part of decreasing our negative impact on the Earth.
How To Winterize Strawberry Plants
I love walking over to my strawberry bed in early summer to pick ripe berries to snack on. Then on the coldest days of winter, I dream about how good those homegrown strawberries are. I also think about how glad I am that I took the time to winterize my strawberry bed so there’ll be more berries next summer.
Pike Nurseries Recommends Superhero Shrubs and Trees for Fall Planting
Fall planting is in full swing, and Pike Nurseries has advice and top recommendations for hardy plants, perfect for the cool weather season. Planting these tough trees and shrubs in the crisp fall months provides the ideal amount of time for strong, healthy root systems to develop for prime flowers and foliage next spring.
Most Raked Leaves End up in Landfills — But Are They Compostable?
As a kid, fallen leaves inspire feelings of excitement for a long day of jumping in leaf piles — but as an adult, they tend to trigger some anxiety, for a long upcoming day of lawn work. But once the leaves are raked and put into bags, it's important to know what you should do with raked leaves. Leaving them out for garbage pickup is an option, but do leaves really need to be rotting in landfills?
marthastewart.com
Martha Prefers Artificial Christmas Trees—and the Reason Why Just Might Convince You to Make the Switch
While Christmas is well over a month away, Martha—ever the holiday enthusiast—is already getting into the festive spirit. Our founder recently stopped by Today to talk all things Christmas, and was asked whether she prefers to put up real or artificial trees ahead of December 25. This popular...
Tree Hugger
How to Clean Wood Floors and Furniture in 5 Steps
Cleaning the wooden surfaces in your home is an annoying but necessary habit that prolongs the quality of furniture and floors. Of course, wood is one of the trickier materials to clean because of its aversion to water. So, many turn to commercial wood cleaning products brimming with harsh chemicals, unbeknownst to the buyer.
How Often to Water Succulents
Do you love the look of a brightly colored kalanchoe or zebra plant? These plants come under the variety of succulents, which offer eye-catching varieties that grow with leaves of soft greens and shiny surfaces, spiky shoots or compact rosettes. Succulents are great as houseplants; however, it can be hard...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Cardboard Recycling Guide: Step-by-step Process, Benefits, & More
You have seen and used cardboard several times. But do you know what it is made of? This popular and durable packaging material is made from tree pulp, usually from pine trees. Thus, you can guess that one of the primary benefits of cardboard recycling is that it promotes sustainability by saving trees. It takes several tons of trees to manufacture a single ton of new cardboard. Imagine the consequences for the planet if individuals and corporates do not prioritize cardboard waste recycling.
How To Grow and Care for Pansies
I like to bookend my gardening year with pansies. In early spring, the owner of my local retail greenhouse texts me to lets me know the pansies are beginning to flower and ready for planting. So I drop what I’m doing and head over to buy pansies and violas to start my gardening year. Repeat in the fall!
thespruce.com
7 Types of Water Heaters and How to Choose
A water heater is a plumbing apparatus or appliance that is designed to heat cold water and, in some cases, store hot water for future use. Dishwashers, clothes washers, showers, tubs, and sinks rely on water heaters to heat incoming cold water, so that these appliances and fixtures can output warm or hot water to sanitize dishes, clean clothing, and for personal hygiene upkeep.
Time to study up: 35 gardening terms everyone should know
When thumbing through seed catalogs or plant-care manuals, you’re likely to encounter at least some descriptions that elude you. So here’s a cheat sheet to help navigate the offerings – and maybe impress your gardening friends. Aerate: Poking holes into compacted soil with a garden fork or...
reviewed.com
5 expert tips to help organize small homes for seniors
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission. Granny pods, elder cottages, echo housing, tiny houses, or accessory dwelling units. Call them what you will, but tiny homes for seniors aging in place in the backyards of adult family members or loved ones require serious downsizing and organization. Despite the effort, the process can also be extremely worth it financially, says Henry Moseley, president of Home Care Suites in Tampa.
What Does It Mean To Dethatch Your Lawn?
You've worked to get your lawn to green up, and still, it's lagging behind the neighbors' grass. If you are like many people, you've put a significant amount of time into fertilizing, weeding, and cleaning up the lawn itself, but that may not be enough to give it everything it needs to look its best. You may wish to try a few natural lawn care tips to help improve its look and feel, too.
findingfarina.com
The Benefits of Black Mulch for Your Garden
Having a well-groomed yard can do wonders for the value of your property. The majority of buyers look first at the front of the property when they consider purchasing a home. A well-manicured yard gives off a sense of cleanliness to visitors. Thus, it leads to a greater possibility of a higher purchase price. The increased curb appeal originating from a well-maintained yard can boost your confidence. It can even give you an overall happier lifestyle.
tinyhousetalk.com
VIDEO: Woman Builds Her Own Tiny House with No Experience
Carina (Dirtbag Minimal on YouTube) built this spacious and minimalist DIY tiny house on wheels with no previous building experience!. It was a housing solution for her that fit into the gap between renting and buying a full-sized home, and another advantage of building a THOW was that she could move it wherever she wanted (as long as she could find a parking spot for it!).
roofingmagazine.com
Insulated Metal Panel for Wall Applications
All Weather Insulated Panels (AWIP) expands its wall panel product line with the launch of the DM44 Mesa Panel. The DM44 utilizes a planked 44-inch-wide profile and is now available for quotation and ordering for interior installations, specifically for controlled environment applications. “The development of the DM44 panel was driven...
