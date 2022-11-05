Read full article on original website
John Wick star joins spinoff movie with Ana de Armas
Ian McShane will reprise his role as Winston for the John Wick spinoff movie starring Ana de Armas. Set in the John Wick universe, McShane is set to star alongside No Time to Die's de Armas in the spinoff film titled Ballerina, which began production on Monday (via The Hollywood Reporter).
Walking Dead and Supernatural star lands next lead movie role
Jeffrey Dean Morgan has landed his next lead movie role as part of a new crime thriller. The Walking Dead and Supernatural actor is set to star in Neponset Circle, a true crime thriller based on real events. The film will follow the events surrounding a real-life shocking murder that...
Emmerdale actor Kevin Mathurin addresses co-star's sad exit
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale actor Kevin Mathurin has addressed his co-star Katherine Dow Blyton's sad exit from the soap. Back in October, Katherine's character Harriet Finch tragically died after suffering life-threatening injuries during the dramatic storm week as part of a 50th anniversary episode. The hour-long special saw Harriet crash...
First look at Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans in new Christmas movie Red One
Black Adam star Dwayne Johnson has shared the first image from his upcoming Christmas film Red One. Providing an update via his instagram account, Johnson posted a series of photos of himself alongside his co-star Chris Evans on set, captioned: "It’s beginning to look a lot like CHRISTMAAAS. "Officially...
Ryan Reynolds explains how Hugh Jackman's Wolverine return happened
Ryan Reynolds has explained how Hugh Jackman's Wolverine return for Deadpool 3 came about, saying he "always wanted Hugh to come back". Speaking to Collider, Reynolds said that his first meeting with Marvel boss Kevin Feige was about making a Deadpool and Wolverine film. "I think you're giving me too...
Ellies exit 😥
Ellie might have left the competition but what a star she is and even the pros crying and lifting her up at the end was beautiful to see. Even I was crying and she wasn't even my favourite but she left on a high with a great Charleston and knowing that all the cast of 2022 adored her.
The Masked Singer's latest exit reveals 90s TV heartthrob
The Masked Singer US spoilers follow. The Masked Singer has revealed who was underneath the walrus attire with its latest elimination. The US reality show has unmasked singer and actor Joey Lawrence during episode 6, revealing the Blossom star had been wearing the walrus's yellow trench coat and mask all along. He exited the show together with NFL player Le'Veon Bell, who had been rocking the Milkshake costume.
I'm a Celebrity star Olivia Attwood leaves the show after 24 hours
Olivia Attwood has been forced to pull out of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!. The former Love Island star has had to leave on medical grounds after 24 hours in the jungle. A representative from the show confirmed (via OK!): "As a precautionary measure Olivia needed to...
Strictly's Oti Mabuse replaces Kym Marsh on Morning Live
Former Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse temporarily replaced Kym Marsh on Morning Live after the latter was forced to pull out due to illness. The former Coronation Street star, who is also currently competing on Strictly, explained that she had caught a bug from one of her kids, so had to sit out yesterday's (November 7) episode.
Replace Olivia
One of the girls off Aussie Married At First Sight. Will already be known to some of the British audience, they can save on the airfare and would be like for like on the reality tv show background front. One of the girls off Aussie Married At First Sight. Will...
Olivia Attwood quits
Daily Star has reported that Olivia Attwood as quit already: https://www.dailystar.co.uk/tv/breaking-olivia-attwood-quits-im-28428332. I doubt it, they'll probably continue with 9 for now and then 11 when the extra two join. Any idea why? She seemed to be quite game and handling it well from what they showed last night. doctorwhofancal wrote:...
Bill Treacher has died (Arthur Fowler in EastEnders)
BBC News reporting this just now. Actor Bill Treacher, who played Arthur Fowler in EastEnders, has died aged 92, his family has confirmed. Treacher was one of the first actors to be cast in the BBC One soap, appearing in the first episode in February 1985. In a statement, his...
Chris Clenshaw's EastEnders Interview / Preview
What stories were you most excited about telling when you took over?. So many, and there are some that haven't even hit the screen yet. If I must pick one though, it's Lola's brain tumour story. It's such an important issue and Danielle is doing a phenomenal job. I wanted Lola and Jay back together, especially for this story. Although I probably would have found a way to reunite them as I think they're meant to be together. Certainly for this story, as it's an emotional one. And there's a love story at the heart of it.
Hollyoaks winter trailer released
Hollyoaks has released the winter trailer: https://www.digitalspy.com/soaps/hollyoaks/a41887062/hollyoaks-spoilers-juliet-cancer-story-mercedes-romance/. I seriously hope this isn't the end for Eric, going from that trailer. I don't want him to leave. I did think it was odd that two chavvy female characters have that storyline but may just be coincidence. Thank goodness Juliet is getting...
Ant and Dec should replace Claudia and Tess
Claudia and Tess have become stale and boring, they don't have banter, and they say the same thing time and time again. Claudia used to be witty and now she is a bore. As for Tess? Oh dear, a wooden mess!! The only presenters that can make SCD FUN and alive are Ant and Dec. They will be better at engaging with the dancers and pro I can imagine the banter between them and Tony, Hamza, and the others.
Why these actors quit the Law & Order franchise
Nobody could have imagined just how popular Law & Order would become when it initially aired on NBC in 1990, but it still stands the test of time over thirty years later. Despite being cancelled in 2010, the courtroom drama remained ever a sensation and was eventually revived in 2021.
11 huge EastEnders spoilers for next week
EastEnders spoilers follow. Next week on EastEnders, Jack lashes out again when he makes a discovery about Amy, while Alfie is held hostage by a masked gunman and Whitney grows closer to Zack. Here's a full collection of the 11 biggest moments coming up:. 1. Sam gets a warning from...
EastEnders Episode Discussion 08.11.22 - There's A Don In Mi Kitchen
Sam gets an unwelcome blast from the past, the Panesars fear the worst, and Sharon tries to help Linda move on. 2021 - Martin and Zack nervously await news that could change their future. Callum feels insecure about Ben’s past, and Chelsea is unsure about telling Gray’s kids she’s pregnant.
Killer Sally: Where are Sally McNeil and her children now?
Netflix's latest true-crime documentary, Killer Sally, delves into the case of renowned bodybuilder Sally McNeil, who shot dead her husband and fellow bodybuilder Ray McNeil on Valentine's Day in 1995. The gripping three-part series features in-depth interviews with Sally and her two children, John and Shantina (who were just 9...
John Wick spin-off with Ana de Armas gets exciting update
The John Wick spin-off starring Ana de Armas has given fans an exciting update — Ballerina begins production next week. Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer shared the update in an investors call last week, while also confirming that a John Wick video game is being explored. So far, there have...
