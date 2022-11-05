Efficiency is often the name of the game in sports. Doing something well and doing it often is where winning results come from most of the time. That’s why it’s no surprise that the WACO Warriors, the Highland Huskies, the Sigourney Savages and the Winfield-Mount Union Wolves were among the most efficient teams in the area when they had to serve the volleyball this past season.

WAYLAND, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO