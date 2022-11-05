Read full article on original website
WACO Football Continues Quest For State Title
The WACO Warriors punched their ticket to the UNI-Dome last week with a dominant victory over the 10th-ranked Montezuma Braves, 52-7. Facing their first deficit of the season just two plays into the game, the Warriors rallied with 52 unanswered points, earning their first trip to the Dome since 2010, and the program’s second appearance all-time.
Area Volleyball Teams Serve Up Consistent Success
Efficiency is often the name of the game in sports. Doing something well and doing it often is where winning results come from most of the time. That’s why it’s no surprise that the WACO Warriors, the Highland Huskies, the Sigourney Savages and the Winfield-Mount Union Wolves were among the most efficient teams in the area when they had to serve the volleyball this past season.
Columbus Girls’ Hoops Scrimmaging for a Good Cause
As area high school basketball teams gear up for the start of a new season, many will get a chance to see some simulated live action before their first game. The Columbus Wildcat girls are one of those teams, as they’ll join a number of squads at the Achieve Challenge Scrimmage in Tipton on Friday, November 18th. Columbus is coming off a 3-19 season but will be an older team this year. Leading scorer Lily Coil is back after her freshman season, and the Wildcats only graduate two seniors.
Miller’s Season Stands Among Best for Mid-Prairie Signal Callers
Mid-Prairie’s Collin Miller had a successful season under center in 2022. The Golden Hawk senior finished with nine touchdown passes, ninth best for a single year in Mid-Prairie history. He stands tied with Terry Beckley’s 1976, Dallas Duwa’s 1979 and 1980, Justin Harland’s 2005, Mark Aldeman’s 2009, Reid Miller’s 2012 and Ryan Cortum in 2015. In total this season, Miller finished 48 of 119 through the air for 732 yards, nine touchdowns and nine interceptions. He threw six touchdowns to Cain Brown, a pair to Grady Gingerich and one to Cobi Hershberger. Miller also added 192 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 55 carries. The Golden Hawks ended the season with a 6-4 overall record.
What to like and what not to like from Iowa basketball's 89-58 win over Bethune-Cookman
Iowa basketball picked up its first win of the season on Monday night as the Hawkeyes took down Bethune-Cookman, 89-58, inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena to improve to 1-0 on the young season. All five starters scored in double-figures for the Hawkeyes as Tony Perkins led the way with 16, Kris Murray...
Ava Jones still plans to play for Iowa
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas prep star who was critically injured in a crash four months ago has announced her plans for after high school. Ava Jones, a star basketball player from Nickerson, says she will sign a National Letter of Intent on Wednesday to play basketball at the University of Iowa. She made […]
Iowa's offense clicks against Purdue. Are the Hawkeyes back in the running for a B1G West title?
Iowa football isn’t back. Let’s start this off by saying even after back-to-back conference wins, the Hawkeyes remain flawed. There’s no chance of making the College Football Playoff. The margin of error to finish the season ranked is slim to none. And while the defense remains stellar, there’s been a plethora of questions surrounding the offense since Week 1’s 7-3 win over FCS South Dakota State.
Bret Bielema reveals major characteristic he learned from Iowa HC Hayden Fry
Bret Bielema was thinking about former Iowa HC Hayden Fry recently after the news about longtime Iowa DC Bill Brashier’s passing came out. Bielema played for Iowa in college. Fry was Bielema’s head coach back in the day. Fry wished Bielema the best of luck in his coaching career,...
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are highly praised for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
Washington High School Renovation Project Goes Out for Bid
At a previous meeting, the Washington Community School Board reviewed the renovation plans for Washington High School that SVPA Architects proposed. The changes include widening the circle drive in front of the school, adding a new two-story wing, a new gymnasium on the southeast corner, and adding and renovating many classrooms. The project is scheduled over two phases, with the timeline for the first phase set for Spring of 2023 through Spring of 2024, with the project’s first phase set to go out for bid this month.
Send-Off Ceremony Held Sunday For Iowa Guard Soldiers Headed To Poland For A Year
Mason City, Iowa — About 160 Iowa National Guard soldiers have begun their year-long deployment to support U.S. and NATO operations in Poland. The soldiers are from the Iowa National Guard’s 1133rd Transportation Company, based in Mason City with a detachment in Iowa City. Iowa National Guard Adjutant General Ben Corell addressed the soldiers during a send-off ceremony Sunday in Mason City.
Iowa Moron Gets Caught In Disastrous Downpour
It's me...hi! I'm the Iowa moron, it's me... Sometimes I feel like my life is like a hilarious and kind of embarrassing sitcom... I went out for lunch in Cedar Rapids with a friend who works for our company. All throughout this delicious lunch, I kept staring out of the...
Iowa farmers markets move indoors for the season
Just as the outdoor farmers market season ends in Iowa, the indoor market season begins. Already, indoor markets have started in West Branch, Waverly, Decorah and elsewhere, while others are slated to start soon. One notable absence this season is the Mount Vernon Farmers Market, which ended both its indoor...
Peggy Lou Gartner
A private family graveside service for 64-year-old Peggy Lou Gartner of Washington will be Monday, November 7th at 1:00 p.m. at the Hopkinton Cemetery. The Jones-Eden Funeral home will be providing end of life arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be donated to NAMI – National Alliance on Mental Illness.
Polling Place Locations and Other Election Day Information
Today is election day for the 2022 Mid-Term Elections, and all polls in Iowa will open up at 7:00 am and will be open until 8:00 pm. The Washington County Auditor’s Office has also released a list of polling places for the upcoming general election. Polling places for the...
Keota Principal/Superintendent Stepping Down After Six Years
Jim Henrich will leave his position as principal/superintendent of Keota schools. Henrich will leave his position at the end of the school year for family reasons, as he has been away from his family for the last nine years. Henrich informed the district during their August board meeting, and a search firm was hired during the Monday, October 31st board meeting.
Halcyon House Washington Page Millie Youngquist
On today’s program, I’m talking with Millie Youngquist, a member of the Community Foundation Board, about their upcoming Chef Spotlight Fundraising Dinner.
Area Schools Hosting Veterans Day Assemblies
Several area schools have scheduled assemblies this week to recognize and honor our veterans. Washington Middle School will hold their assembly on Wednesday, November 9 at 2:15 p.m. in the gymnasium. The choir will be performing, among other tributes. Veterans from all branches of the military are invited to attend.
Small Iowa Town is the Set of Hallmark Christmas Movie
There is something truly majestic about Iowa during the holiday season. With the lights strewn in all directions, as far as the eye can see, and the freshly fallen snow, shimmering in the moonlight, it can almost feel magical at times. As it turns out, the folks at Hallmark must...
Kalona Curbside Leaf Pickup Underway
The Kalona curbside leaf pickup began on Monday, October 31. Areas that have not had their first pickup can expect it to take place this week. This year’s project is contracted through Absolute Outdoor Services. Leaves must be raked in a row between the curb and sidewalk. Items including...
