BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The journey to motherhood has been a tough one for Bakersfield resident Ashley Antongiovanni, as it is for many. They might not talk about it. “Infertility is one of those things where people feel uncomfortable talking about it. They feel like something is wrong with them,” Antongiovanni said. However, Antongiovanni does […]

KERN COUNTY, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO