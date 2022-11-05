Rebel Wilson engagement rumors fly as Pitch Perfect celebrates seven-month anniversary with partner

Rebel Wilson is engaged to her girlfriend, Ramona Agruma, after seven months of dating, according to a celebrity insider.

The Australian actor is 'wildly happy' to be betrothed, having reportedly taken her partner to be her fiancé a couple of weeks ago.

Rebel Wilson, 42, has been dating Ramona Agruma, also 42, since last spring, and confirmed their relationship to the world in an adorable Instagram post five months ago.

"I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess 💗🌈💗#loveislove," she captioned the heartwarming post. The update also saw Rebel come out as gay , after learning she was going to be "outed" by an Australian tabloid.

It's understood that the Pitch Perfect star met the LA fashion designer in a 'setup' through mutual friends, and the pair quickly became smitten. In June, it was reported by The Sydney Morning Herald that the couple had 'discussed marriage and starting a family' together. The outlet also revealed that Rebel's mother, Sue Bownds, had flown out to the US from Australia to meet her future daughter-in-law.

"Rebel loves how down-to-earth Ramona is and that they have a lot in common," an insider told US Weekly in July 2022. "They’re taking things slow, but are excited to see what the future holds. Friends are really happy for Rebel and are supportive of her new relationship."

(Image credit: Getty)

It seems Rebel and Ramona's intentions to take things 'slow' have been scrapped, however, as the loved-up couple prepare to make the life-changing vows to each other. While their wedding plans are likely still in their early stages, the VIP pair already have experience organizing events and projects together.

Rebel announced on Friday that she and Ramona have launched their own clothing line, the R&R Club, much to the excitement of the Bridesmaids star's loyal followers. Ramona also already has her own Los Angeles-based fashion line, Lemon Ve Lemon, which sells sustainable sweatpants and hoodies.