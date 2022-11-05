Read full article on original website
wkdzradio.com
New Mouscot Imelda Now Available At The Alhambra Theatre
The third mouscot for the Alhambra Theatre in Hopkinsville is honoring a long-time supporter of the Pennyroyal Arts Council. Pennyroyal Arts Council Director Margaret Prim says Imelda joins Butch and Ruby as collectible mouscots that can be purchased at the Alhambra. Prim says Imelda was named in honor of a...
wkdzradio.com
Pennyroyal Arts Council Getting Ready For Holiday Shows (w/PHOTOS)
The slate of holiday shows at the Alhambra Theatre in downtown Hopkinsville is full, with a variety of music, dance, and movies on the schedule. Pennyroyal Arts Council Executive Director Margaret Prim says they are excited to host a unique event Friday night on the stage of the Alhambra that featured Daniel Kelly and his band performing Shakespeare and Jazz in a jazz club atmosphere.
wkdzradio.com
Christian County Cattleman Thank Community For Record Rodeo
Thanks to great sponsor and community support the Christian County Cattleman’s Lonestar Rodeo set a record in August. Rodeo committee member Jason Jenkins provided the rodeo report during the recent Christian County Cattleman’s fall meeting at the Agriculture Exposition Center. Jenkins says all factors lined up in 2022 to result in a great event.
wkdzradio.com
Forest Wayne Vinson, 67, of Cadiz
Memorial services for 67-year-old Forest Wayne Vinson, of Cadiz, will be at 1 o’clock Sunday, November 20, at Goodwin Funeral Home. Visitation will be from noon until the funeral hour Sunday, November 20. Survivors include:. Wife, Brenda Vinson, of Cadiz;. Son, Jesse Vinson, of Bowling Green;. Father, Tom Vinson,...
wkdzradio.com
Officials Reflect On HCC Impact With Cadiz Rotary
Hopkinsville Community College has spent the last six decades sending students to the next level — be it a career or another four-year program. In a recent visit with the Cadiz Rotary Club, HCC’s Chief Academic Officer Dr. Chris Bouyet brought two faculty colleagues — Shari Thompson and Joyce Lambruno — who could share key, passionate reasons to support the continued growth of community colleges in west Kentucky, and the importance of embracing post-secondary education regardless of level.
WBKO
Downtown Bowling Green hosts Veterans Day parade
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As the great Barbara Streisand once said, “Don’t bring around a cloud to rain on my parade.”. Well, there was quite a bit of rain at the 2022 Veterans Day Parade, but that did not stop the Bowling Green community from coming out and showing their support to the local veterans.
wkdzradio.com
Walker Thomas Elected to Fourth Term
Walker Thomas will serve a fourth term in the newly-drawn 8th District after defeating Democratic challenger Pam Dossett with nearly 70-percent of the vote. This district was redrawn in the 2022 General Assembly and now includes all of Caldwell County, 18 of Christian County’s 41 precincts, and seven of Trigg County’s 15 precincts.
wkdzradio.com
House And Two Vehicles Hit In Greenville Road Shooting
Two vehicles and a house were hit in a shooting on Greenville Road in Christian County Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called to the area for a report of shots fired just after 3 a.m. at the 2000 block of Greenville Road and located two vehicles and a home that had been hit several times.
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS — Hopkinsville At Calloway County Jamboree
This past Saturday in the Murray CFSB Center, the 8th District Hopkinsville Tigers were one of several teams to scrimmage throughout the afternoon. Without several starters due to football obligations, Anthony Babb and his staff instead got a good look at several key pieces who should get a chance to help propel for a district — and, perhaps — a Second Region title.
wkdzradio.com
Steven Means, 63, of Christian County
Funeral services for 63-year old Steven Means of O'Daniels Road in Christian County will be Monday, November 7, at 11:00 at Lamb Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Peaceful Meadows Cemetery. Visitation will be held Monday from 10 until 11 at the funeral home.
2022 General Election results for Hopkinsville & Christian County
Christian County’s 16 voting centers closed at 6 p.m. Tuesday, concluding the 2022 general election for several federal, state and local races — and two state constitutional amendments. Here are the unofficial election totals for Christian County as reported by the County Clerk’s Office. 2022 General Election...
wkdzradio.com
Matt Schalk Wins 56th District Judge’s Race
After a write-in campaign, Matt Schalk defeated Jennifer Nelson in the 56th District Division Two race that spanned Trigg, Caldwell, Lyon, and Livingston Counties. Schalk garnered 1971 write-in votes to defeat Nelson, who received 1,494. Schalk won Caldwell County 944 to 638, Trigg County by a margin of 544 to 420, and Lyon County by a vote of 350 to 279. Jennifer Nelson won Livingston County by a margin of 157 to 133.
wkdzradio.com
Knight Elected Hopkinsville Mayor Alongside All-Republican Council
A long-time local businessman defeated a Hopkinsville City Council member to win the Mayor’s office for the coming term. Republican J.R. Knight outpolled Democrat and current City Council member Alethea West 5,018 to 3,233 based on final unofficial vote totals from the Christian County Clerk’s office. Knight will...
wkdzradio.com
Shot Fired Into Pembroke Road Home
An argument led to a shot being fired on Pembroke Road in Christian County Tuesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a man got into an argument with someone at the 6000 block of Pembroke Road after beating on the door and fired one possibly two shots hitting the home one time.
wkdzradio.com
Fern Clark, 98, of Christian County
Funeral services for 98-year old Fern Cline Clark of Christian County will be Tuesday, November 8, at 1:00 at Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Hamby Cemetery. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home. Survivors include her son, Kendal Clark and...
wkdzradio.com
Pembroke City Leadership to Feature Four New Faces
Pembroke City Council will have a new mayor and three new city commissioners following Tuesday’s election. City Commissioner Jeanette Aldridge replaces Judy Peterson as mayor with Peterson not seeking re-election. Aldridge was unopposed. Incumbent Commissioner Walter Bell received the third-most votes with 140 votes. Whitley Grace was the top...
rewind943.com
Election results: Voters still in line at Woodlawn Elementary in west Montgomery County
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The 2022 Tennessee General and City of Clarksville Election was held today, and polls closed at 7 p.m. Initial results should begin coming in any moment now, and they will keep coming until the counting is complete. This article will be updated throughout the night.
wkdzradio.com
Bell, Clark Retain Seats on Christian County School Board
Tom Bell was elected to another four-year term on the Christian County School Board Tuesday, defeating challenger Dan Mason by 333 votes (2,149-1,816). Bell was elected to the school board in 2014 in District 5 and now serves as chairman. Mason, who finished second in a four-way race for judge-executive...
Robertson County, TN Election Results: November 8, 2022
Election results for the races in Robertson County, Tennessee from November 8, 2022.
wkdzradio.com
Allensville Woman Killed In Todd County Crash
An Allensville woman was killed in a wreck on Guthrie Road in Todd County Monday afternoon. Kentucky State Police say 92-year-old Maggie Andrews was northbound at the 3000 block of Guthrie Road when for an unknown reason her car entered the southbound lane and hit a truck driven by 37-year-old Rafael Olvera Perez of Louisville.
