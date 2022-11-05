This past Saturday in the Murray CFSB Center, the 8th District Hopkinsville Tigers were one of several teams to scrimmage throughout the afternoon. Without several starters due to football obligations, Anthony Babb and his staff instead got a good look at several key pieces who should get a chance to help propel for a district — and, perhaps — a Second Region title.

