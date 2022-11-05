We've just returned from a first drive in the BMW 7 Series and i7, and as expected, the flagship sedans are chock-full of all the best technologies currently available from the automaker. That includes the 31-inch theater screen for rear-seat passengers and an available 36-speaker Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System, which just may be our new favorite sound system on the market. But what also impressed us is the new driver-assistance technologies in the 2023 BMW 7 Series, which can enable hands-free driving at up to 80 mph in the United States and Canada. There are many more features than this, though, and it's HERE Technologies that is to thank for the Level 2+ capabilities of the new sedan.

1 DAY AGO