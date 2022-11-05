Read full article on original website
Here's Another Great Reason To Buy A 2023 Honda Civic Type R
The new Honda Civic Type R is one of the most exciting cars to arrive in 2022, thanks to a fine blend of turbocharged grunt, on-track prowess, and enthusiast-focused standard equipment. And, according to Cars Direct, the Japanese hot hatch is a rather smart buy as well. Using the brand's...
New BMW M3 CS Looks Ready To Battle The Mercedes-AMG C63
BMW's design language may be controversial, but the performance of its special variants of M cars has never been in question. In celebration of its 50th anniversary this year, BMW M has been treating enthusiasts to a raft of new models, the most welcomed of which was the 543-horsepower M4 CSL. But the German automaker is not stopping there. The BMW M3 will be getting special treatment, too, reportedly arriving as the 2023 M3 CS. Rumors suggest that this car will produce around 540 hp, but is that enough when Mercedes-AMG's entry into the segment produces 671 hp? Well, BMWs have always focused on handling more than outright power, and its cars tend to produce far more than claimed anyway.
Lamborghini Already Has 3,000 Pre-Orders For Hybrid Aventador Replacement
The final example of the Lamborghini Aventador has rolled off the production line, and now our attention turns to the supercar's replacement. While some spy shots have given us a taste of what to expect, there is still a lot that we don't know. But that hasn't put the rich off, and a great number of them have already secured pre-orders without the full design or specifications of the hybrid V12 supercar being publicly revealed.
CNET
See the Alef Model A Flying Car Prototype
The top surface of the Alef Model A flying car is an open mesh to let air flow through. The body houses four propellers on one side of the passenger bubble and four propellers on the other side. Alef Model A flying forward. This computer rendering shows how Alef expects...
Jay Leno Explains What Makes The Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series So Great
While we wait for an opportunity to experience the ONE hypercar, the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series remains the most extreme road-going car from the Silver Arrows of the last two decades. While some may believe it to be an overpriced Mercedes-AMG GT R, Jay Leno has brought an example to his show to explain why it is much more than that.
Why Do Diesel Fans Love Ford’s 7.3-Liter Power Stroke Diesel?
The new Power Stroke diesel from Ford makes a ton of power. But, if you ask a diesel fan, this is the engine you want in your truck. The post Why Do Diesel Fans Love Ford’s 7.3-Liter Power Stroke Diesel? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Only Dodge Dealerships Will Be Allowed To Modify Dodge Evs
Last month, Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis revealed that the Charger Daytona SRT Concept would make an appearance at this year's SEMA show in a new form. Kuniskis and his team are well aware that roughly half of the brand's customer base modifies its cars, and Dodge does not want to lose out on these customers in the electric age. To that end, the automaker has revealed a Stryker Red example of the Daytona SRT Concept and shown that the car can be had with various levels of power. Future customers will also be able to enhance performance through dealer-equipped Direct Connection eStage 1 or eStage 2 upgrades that add more power, but aftermarket tuners won't be able to offer the same service.
New Aehra Electric SUV With Butterfly Doors Makes The Tesla Model X Look Lame
Another luxury all-electric SUV has arrived, adding to the growing list that includes the Tesla Model X, Audi e-tron, and Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV. Meet the Aehra SUV from the Milan, Italy-based EV startup. Teaser images were revealed in September, and the first official exterior photos just landed. No interior pictures have been released yet.
2023 BMW 7 Series & i7 First Drive Review: A New Type Of 7
Bavarian Motor Works. For years this name meant an internal combustion engine under the hood, but with the EV era looming, it will soon stand for electric motors. The seventh-generation 2023 BMW 7 Series arrives with the most significant change in the flagship's history, the introduction of the closely-related, all-electric 2023 BMW i7. BMW expects around 30-40% of 7 Series sales to be all-electric, so it's crucial that the i7 lives up to 7's high standards.
Exquisite BMW 507 Roadster Selling For Over $2.3 Million
Don't you sometimes wish you could go back in time? If it were possible, today's BMW Z4 would eventually be replaced by the Chris Bangle-designed version, and that would make way for the gorgeous BMW Z8. The Z8 would ultimately inspire what is arguably BMW's most elegant and beautiful car ever, namely the 507.
SFGate
MINI Will Teach You How To Drive A Manual Tranmission
We know that the new Ford is helping to keep the manual transmission alive by offering one in the all-new 2024 Ford Mustang. Toyota is also adding a manual option to the GR Supra lineup for 2023. Well, MINI USA is doing it's part, too. It's not just re-introducing a...
Audi Introduces Refreshed e-tron SUV As New Q8 e-tron And Q8 Sportback e-tron
New tri-motor SQ8 e-tron (496 hp and 718 lb-ft) Larger battery pack provides more than 300 miles of EPA range. Audi has been building dedicated battery electric vehicles (BEVs) for roughly four years - notwithstanding the Audi A3 e-tron that shared a platform with the regular A3. The full BEV lineup started with the basic e-tron, and its name became the basis for all models that came after. But the e-tron has now been facelifted, and with it, Audi has rechristened it the Q8 e-tron, replete with a Q8 e-tron Sportback coupe-SUV sibling.
New Honda e:N2 Electric Concept Looks Nothing Like The Prologue
Honda has given us a clearer look at the future design direction of its fully electric models with the reveal of the e:N2 Concept. Making its premiere at the Fifth China International Import Expo in Shanghai, China, the e:N2 is a concept model for the brand's second set of e:N Series models.
tinyhousetalk.com
Ford Takes on Van Life with the 2023 Transit Trail Camper Van
Ford has just released a revolutionary model for the RV camper market- the 2023 Ford Transit Trail. This $65,975 model is designed for those who want to live the adventure of van life. It features off-road modifications like extra ground clearance and all-terrain tires, making it great for anyone wanting...
Acura NSX Runs Face-First Into A Jeep Wrangler At A Dealership
A combination of a wet road, a flighty mid-engined sports car, and too much boot on the accelerator pedal recently led to a rather unfortunate incident at a Chrysler-Dodge dealership. Well, the Jeep Wrangler probably didn't feel a thing, but the poor Acura NSX certainly showed plenty of evidence of its unfortunate altercation.
New BMW 7 Series And i7 Allow For Hands-Free Driving At 80 MPH
We've just returned from a first drive in the BMW 7 Series and i7, and as expected, the flagship sedans are chock-full of all the best technologies currently available from the automaker. That includes the 31-inch theater screen for rear-seat passengers and an available 36-speaker Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System, which just may be our new favorite sound system on the market. But what also impressed us is the new driver-assistance technologies in the 2023 BMW 7 Series, which can enable hands-free driving at up to 80 mph in the United States and Canada. There are many more features than this, though, and it's HERE Technologies that is to thank for the Level 2+ capabilities of the new sedan.
BMW And Mercedes-Benz Dealers Increase Prices Because Of Inflation
German cars are known for many things, but affordable pricing is not one of them. The BMW X3 is a luxury vehicle, after all, and the pricing reflects that. It's a basic business principle. Thanks to high inflation rates globally, BMW, Mercedes, and others, like Kia, are taking serious precautions,...
Take a look inside a popular $350,000 luxury overlanding EarthCruiser RV with two beds, a pop-top roof, and hidden bathroom
EarthCruiser has continued to see "significant demand" for its $350,000 Terranova overlanding vehicle first unveiled in 2021.
Mercedes-Benz Ditches Robotaxis To Focus On Level 3 Self-Driving Cars
Mercedes-Benz says it won't be pushing into the autonomous taxi segment. This news follows days after Ford and Volkswagen binned their robotaxi business, Argo AI. According to Markus Schafer, Merc's Chief Technology Officer (CTO), the brand is focused on Level 3 autonomous driving, as found in the Mercedes-Benz S-Class. Schafer...
RUMOR: Honda Prelude EV To Return To Fight Toyota GR86
Honda is bolstering its electric lineup, and pretty soon, the Honda Prologue won't be the only electric Honda with a name that's a synonym for "introduction." According to Japanese sources, the Honda Prelude could return to the brand's lineup after a decades-long hiatus. However, it won't be for some time,...
