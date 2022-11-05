Read full article on original website
NJ Fugitive ID'd As Gunman In Philadelphia Wawa Shooting: DA
The man charged with a shooting at a northeast Philadelphia Wawa last week is also wanted for burglary in New Jersey, authorities have announced. The District Attorney's Office said Joshua Frazier, 23, shot a 34-year-old man in the stomach after getting into an argument at the Wawa on Frankford Avenue and Academy Road in Torresdale just after 4 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, multiple outlets report.
Loaded Gun Recovered After Alleged Road Rage Incident in Atlantic City, NJ
ATLANTIC CITY — An alleged road rage incident led to weapons and other charges for a Philadelphia man, according to police. Eric Carmichael, 60, was detained following a traffic stop, when his Toyota Tacoma was identified by a man who said he was being followed throughout Atlantic City. The...
WFMZ-TV Online
US Marshals task force nabs Reading shooting suspect
READING, Pa. — A man accused of opening fire on another driver in Reading is now in custody on charges that include attempted homicide. Members of a United States Marshals Service task force apprehended Francisco Rivera in Lancaster County on Tuesday, according to the Reading police. Rivera, 41, was...
Gunman shot by SEPTA police in South Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An investigation is underway after a gunman was shot by SEPTA police in South Philadelphia. Philadelphia police say a 20-year-old woman was fatally shot 10 times throughout her body near Broad and Ellsworth Streets just before 8 a.m. Tuesday. Around 8:30 a.m., a SEPTA police officer shot the 41-year-old suspect, striking him twice in the lower body. He was transported to a local hospital and placed in stable condition. The weapon was recovered and an arrest was made. The SEPTA police officer was not injured.
US Marshals Capture Fugitive Wanted In Fatal South Jersey Shooting: Prosecutor
A 20-year-old Egg Harbor Township man wanted for murder has been apprehended in Vermont, authorities said. Tyreek Crawford was arrested by the US Marshals Service on outstanding murder charges from Atlantic County. It is alleged Tyreek Crawford shot and killed Joshua Hannah in the Somers Point Village Apartments, 50 Mays...
Injured Pa. teen turned out to be the gunman in fatal subway robbery: sources
The teenager wounded in a shooting on a SEPTA subway turned out to be the gunman who shot and killed a 21-year-old man on Monday afternoon, sources say. The 21-year-old was shot multiple times and was taken to Temple University Hospital where he died soon thereafter, according to 6ABC. Philadelphia...
Man, 35, Arrested On Burglary Charges In South Jersey: Police
A 35-year-old man from Camden County has been arrested on burglary charges in Burlington County, authorities said. An extensive investigation was completed by members of the Evesham Township Investigative Bureau and on Saturday, Nov. 5, enough evidence was gathered to charge Shadeed Jordan of Lindenwold with burglary and theft in two cases, police said.
Delaware Man Stole $200K In Mid-Atlantic Jewelry Store Heists, Fled To Philly: Feds
A Delaware man is accused of stealing up to $200,000 in jewelry in an interstate crime spree that stretched the mid-Atlantic, federal authorities say. Michael Larbi, 24, of Dover is charged in connection with a string of heists that took place between October 2020 and February 2021, said US Attorney Philip R. Sellinger in a release Friday, Nov. 4.
Man Wanted for Absecon, NJ, Armed Robbery Arrested in Atlantic City
Authorities say a man who was wanted for his involvement in an armed robbery in Absecon last month has been arrested and found to be in possession of a stolen, loaded gun. According to the Atlantic City Police Department, Sunday morning at around 11:15, a detective observed 24-year-old Douglas DeBerry of Atlantic City walking in the 1100 block of Atlantic Avenue. The detective recognized DeBerry from a flyer distributed by the Absecon Police Department from the incident on October 28th.
New Details: Man Wanted for Absecon, NJ, Armed Home Invasion Arrested in Atlantic City
More details have been released in connection to the arrest of an Atlantic City man who was wanted for an alleged armed robbery in Absecon last month. According to the Atlantic City Police Department, Sunday morning at around 11:15, a detective observed 24-year-old Douglas DeBerry of Atlantic City walking in the 1100 block of Atlantic Avenue.
SEPTA police shoot suspect after deadly shooting in South Philadelphia
A SEPTA police officer heard the shooting, chased the suspect and shot him twice in the legs, authorities said.
4 Arrested In Allentown Gun Sting: Police
Four Allentown men are in custody following a "targeted operation" by state and local police, authorities announced. The group were arrested on Friday, Nov. 4 on various charges in a sting, said Allentown Assistance Police Chief Michael Becker in a statement. Three firearms were recovered during the arrests, Becker added,...
theeastcountygazette.com
Philadelphia’s Most Wanted’ Arrested by Police in Maine traffic Stop and the drug Found was Seized
On Tuesday, police in Auburn, Maine, apprehended a man wanted in connection with a homicide in Pennsylvania. Authorities called Earl Hassan, 43, “Philadelphia’s most wanted.” Hassan was a passenger in a vehicle stopped on Kittyhawk Avenue at 11 p.m. due to an expired registration. Hassan allegedly provided...
Ocean County, NJ, Man Sentenced For Illegally Possessing Rifle, Fake Federal ID Badges
Authorities say a man from Ocean County has been sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison for unlawfully possessing a privately manufactured short-barrel rifle, a silencer, and numerous fake badges of various federal agencies. U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger says 57-year-old Jeffrey Backlund of Waretown had previously pleaded guilty...
fox29.com
Teen accused of deadly shooting during botched robbery aboard Broad Street Line train, SEPTA says
PHILADELPHIA - A 17-year-old boy is accused of fatally shooting a man during a botched robbery aboard a Broad Street Line train Monday afternoon, according to an internal SEPTA email obtained by FOX 29. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the Fairmount SEPTA station on Broad Street...
Police capture Lancaster man charged with making 'ghost guns'
LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster man wanted since May for the alleged manufacturing of "ghost guns" was apprehended Monday morning, Lancaster County Crime Stoppers announced. Jordan Scott Keys, 30, is charged with three counts of persons not to possess firearms and drug-related offenses stemming from a Lancaster Bureau of Police Selective Enforcement Unit investigation that began in May, authorities say.
Man shot multiple times, killed on SEPTA's Broad Street Line in Philadelphia
The man, who is believed to be in his 20s, was shot 11 times throughout the body, police said.
Fatal Hit-and-run: Woman Killed Crossing Black Horse Pike in Camden County, NJ
A woman died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Camden County late Monday night. The Gloucester Township Police Department says the accident happened just before 10:30 PM in the area of the 800 block of the Black Horse Pike between Almonesson Road and the 42 Freeway. According to...
NBC Philadelphia
‘You Will Be Prosecuted:' City Task Force Prepared To Combat Voter Intimidation in Philly
Authorities in Philadelphia showed a united front ahead of the 2022 midterm elections on Tuesday, guaranteeing “safe and democratic” voting across the city. The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office is leading a task force of law enforcement and officials to deter any voter intimidation and election day crime.
Police release images of vehicle wanted in Kensington shooting that injured 9
Philadelphia police have released images of a vehicle wanted in connection with the shooting of nine people over the weekend in the city's Kensington section.
