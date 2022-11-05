ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

NJ Fugitive ID'd As Gunman In Philadelphia Wawa Shooting: DA

The man charged with a shooting at a northeast Philadelphia Wawa last week is also wanted for burglary in New Jersey, authorities have announced. The District Attorney's Office said Joshua Frazier, 23, shot a 34-year-old man in the stomach after getting into an argument at the Wawa on Frankford Avenue and Academy Road in Torresdale just after 4 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, multiple outlets report.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

US Marshals task force nabs Reading shooting suspect

READING, Pa. — A man accused of opening fire on another driver in Reading is now in custody on charges that include attempted homicide. Members of a United States Marshals Service task force apprehended Francisco Rivera in Lancaster County on Tuesday, according to the Reading police. Rivera, 41, was...
READING, PA
CBS Philly

Gunman shot by SEPTA police in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An investigation is underway after a gunman was shot by SEPTA police in South Philadelphia. Philadelphia police say a 20-year-old woman was fatally shot 10 times throughout her body near Broad and Ellsworth Streets just before 8 a.m. Tuesday. Around 8:30 a.m., a SEPTA police officer shot the 41-year-old suspect, striking him twice in the lower body. He was transported to a local hospital and placed in stable condition. The weapon was recovered and an arrest was made. The SEPTA police officer was not injured. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Man, 35, Arrested On Burglary Charges In South Jersey: Police

A 35-year-old man from Camden County has been arrested on burglary charges in Burlington County, authorities said. An extensive investigation was completed by members of the Evesham Township Investigative Bureau and on Saturday, Nov. 5, enough evidence was gathered to charge Shadeed Jordan of Lindenwold with burglary and theft in two cases, police said.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Man Wanted for Absecon, NJ, Armed Robbery Arrested in Atlantic City

Authorities say a man who was wanted for his involvement in an armed robbery in Absecon last month has been arrested and found to be in possession of a stolen, loaded gun. According to the Atlantic City Police Department, Sunday morning at around 11:15, a detective observed 24-year-old Douglas DeBerry of Atlantic City walking in the 1100 block of Atlantic Avenue. The detective recognized DeBerry from a flyer distributed by the Absecon Police Department from the incident on October 28th.
ABSECON, NJ
Daily Voice

4 Arrested In Allentown Gun Sting: Police

Four Allentown men are in custody following a "targeted operation" by state and local police, authorities announced. The group were arrested on Friday, Nov. 4 on various charges in a sting, said Allentown Assistance Police Chief Michael Becker in a statement. Three firearms were recovered during the arrests, Becker added,...
ALLENTOWN, PA
FOX 43

Police capture Lancaster man charged with making 'ghost guns'

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster man wanted since May for the alleged manufacturing of "ghost guns" was apprehended Monday morning, Lancaster County Crime Stoppers announced. Jordan Scott Keys, 30, is charged with three counts of persons not to possess firearms and drug-related offenses stemming from a Lancaster Bureau of Police Selective Enforcement Unit investigation that began in May, authorities say.
LANCASTER, PA
WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk Radio

Northfield NJ
22K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy