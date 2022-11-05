Read full article on original website
Yoder and Statler Among Best in Hillcrest History
A pair of Hillcrest Academy Raven volleyball players found their way onto the pages of the school record book in 2022. Raven sophomores Malia Yoder and Kylie Statler now rank among some of the best in program history. Yoder’s 22 kill night in a five set loss at Cedar Valley...
Columbus Girls’ Hoops Scrimmaging for a Good Cause
As area high school basketball teams gear up for the start of a new season, many will get a chance to see some simulated live action before their first game. The Columbus Wildcat girls are one of those teams, as they’ll join a number of squads at the Achieve Challenge Scrimmage in Tipton on Friday, November 18th. Columbus is coming off a 3-19 season but will be an older team this year. Leading scorer Lily Coil is back after her freshman season, and the Wildcats only graduate two seniors.
Area Volleyball Teams Serve Up Consistent Success
Efficiency is often the name of the game in sports. Doing something well and doing it often is where winning results come from most of the time. That’s why it’s no surprise that the WACO Warriors, the Highland Huskies, the Sigourney Savages and the Winfield-Mount Union Wolves were among the most efficient teams in the area when they had to serve the volleyball this past season.
Ava Jones still plans to play for Iowa
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas prep star who was critically injured in a crash four months ago has announced her plans for after high school. Ava Jones, a star basketball player from Nickerson, says she will sign a National Letter of Intent on Wednesday to play basketball at the University of Iowa. She made […]
Miller’s Season Stands Among Best for Mid-Prairie Signal Callers
Mid-Prairie’s Collin Miller had a successful season under center in 2022. The Golden Hawk senior finished with nine touchdown passes, ninth best for a single year in Mid-Prairie history. He stands tied with Terry Beckley’s 1976, Dallas Duwa’s 1979 and 1980, Justin Harland’s 2005, Mark Aldeman’s 2009, Reid Miller’s 2012 and Ryan Cortum in 2015. In total this season, Miller finished 48 of 119 through the air for 732 yards, nine touchdowns and nine interceptions. He threw six touchdowns to Cain Brown, a pair to Grady Gingerich and one to Cobi Hershberger. Miller also added 192 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 55 carries. The Golden Hawks ended the season with a 6-4 overall record.
Connor McCaffery’s return for sixth season provides extra leadership on the court for Hawkeyes
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Connor McCaffery’s decision to return for a sixth season is something he said he knew he would regret if he didn’t. “Everybody else said too, why would you leave college a year early? It’s the best place to be. Go to college, enjoy one more year with your brother, with your family, your dad,” McCaffery said.
JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA WITH MINDY JENSEN & SIGOURNEY SPECIAL OLYMPICS ATHLETES
On today’s program, we’re talking with Sigourney’s Mindy Jensen, special education teacher and Special Olympics coach, and athletes Violet Conrad, Toby Doane, Addison Richardson, Shawn Stout, and Atticus Boorman about the school’s bowling team and upcoming state tournament.
Bret Bielema reveals major characteristic he learned from Iowa HC Hayden Fry
Bret Bielema was thinking about former Iowa HC Hayden Fry recently after the news about longtime Iowa DC Bill Brashier’s passing came out. Bielema played for Iowa in college. Fry was Bielema’s head coach back in the day. Fry wished Bielema the best of luck in his coaching career,...
Halcyon House Washington Page Millie Youngquist
On today’s program, I’m talking with Millie Youngquist, a member of the Community Foundation Board, about their upcoming Chef Spotlight Fundraising Dinner.
Lighthouse Center Fundraising Banquet this Week
The Lighthouse Center will be hosting its fundraiser banquet on Thursday, November 10th, from 5:00-8:00 pm at the KC Hall in Washington. Dinner will begin at 5:30 pm with a main course of either grilled chicken breast or smoked stuffed pork loin, along with sides including salad, baked beans, dinner rolls, and dessert.
Peggy Lou Gartner
A private family graveside service for 64-year-old Peggy Lou Gartner of Washington will be Monday, November 7th at 1:00 p.m. at the Hopkinton Cemetery. The Jones-Eden Funeral home will be providing end of life arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be donated to NAMI – National Alliance on Mental Illness.
Washington High School Renovation Project Goes Out for Bid
At a previous meeting, the Washington Community School Board reviewed the renovation plans for Washington High School that SVPA Architects proposed. The changes include widening the circle drive in front of the school, adding a new two-story wing, a new gymnasium on the southeast corner, and adding and renovating many classrooms. The project is scheduled over two phases, with the timeline for the first phase set for Spring of 2023 through Spring of 2024, with the project’s first phase set to go out for bid this month.
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are highly praised for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
How to watch Iowa vs. Bethune-Cookman: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats and the Iowa Hawkeyes are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Last year was nothing to brag about for Bethune-Cookman (9-21), so the squad is looking forward to a new start. Iowa went 26-10 last season and made a brief appearance in the NCAA tournament before losing 67-63 to the Richmond Spiders in the first round.
Area Schools Hosting Veterans Day Assemblies
Several area schools have scheduled assemblies this week to recognize and honor our veterans. Washington Middle School will hold their assembly on Wednesday, November 9 at 2:15 p.m. in the gymnasium. The choir will be performing, among other tributes. Veterans from all branches of the military are invited to attend.
Small Iowa Town is the Set of Hallmark Christmas Movie
There is something truly majestic about Iowa during the holiday season. With the lights strewn in all directions, as far as the eye can see, and the freshly fallen snow, shimmering in the moonlight, it can almost feel magical at times. As it turns out, the folks at Hallmark must...
Halcyon House Washington Page Cary Ann Siegfried
On today’s program, I’m talking with Washington Public Library Director Cary Ann Siegfried about some of the upcoming events this month at the library.
Toddler Reading Program to be Offered Every Thursday this Month at Library
The Washington Public Library will be bringing back its Wee Read program every Thursday this November. The Wee Read program is designed to provide an educational reading environment for young infants and toddlers from 18 months to three years old. Also offered during the Wee Read program will be fingerplays, songs, and other educational activities. Wee Read will begin each Thursday at 10:00 am at the Washington Public Library, and no pre-registration is required.
Southeast Iowa man injured in Missouri crash
Wayland, Mo.- A Fort Madison man was seriously injured in a crash Thursday, November 3rd, in Clark County Missouri. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, just before 12:30 PM Thursday, three vehicles were traveling eastbound on Highway 136, about two miles west of Wayland. The vehicles involved included, A...
Washington County Riverboat Foundation to Handout Grants at November Meeting
The Washington County Riverboat Foundation will hold its next board meeting on November 16th at 6:00 pm. This meeting will also serve as the Grant Award Celebration, announcing the winning projects for grants which have been under consideration since September. The meeting will take place at the Riverside Casino Event Center at 6:00 pm, followed by a private reception with snacks and a cash bar at 6:30 pm and the grant award presentation beginning at 7:00 pm.
