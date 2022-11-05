Read full article on original website
Republican Sununu wins 4th term as New Hampshire governor
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Republican Gov. Chris Sununu has defeated his Democratic challenger to become only the second governor in New Hampshire history to win a fourth term. Sununu defeated Tom Sherman, a doctor and state senator from Rye who made abortion rights a central issue of his campaign. Sununu had signed a law banning the procedure after 24 weeks of pregnancy. But Sununu argued the biggest issue is inflation and said his fiscally responsible leadership had allowed the state to flourish. The only other New Hampshire governor to serve four terms was Democrat John Lynch, who left office in 2012.
GOP favored to maintain all 5 US House seats in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Republicans in Oklahoma are heavily favored to retain all five of the state’s U.S. House seats on Election Day. GOP candidates in each district enjoy significant fundraising and political advantages over their Democratic opponents. Only one of the five districts has an open seat. That’s the sprawling 2nd Congressional District in eastern Oklahoma. That district is being vacated by five-term GOP incumbent Rep. Markwayne Mullin, who is running for Senate. Former state Sen. Josh Brecheen is favored to win after emerging from a bruising, 14-candidate GOP primary. A protege of the late U.S. Sen. Tom Coburn, Brecheen is a citizen of the Choctaw Nation and the owner of a Coal County excavation company.
Florida GOP looks to seize advantage of redrawn House maps
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — There will be at least six newcomers to the U.S. House of Representatives in Tuesday’s vote from Florida as Republicans try to take advantage of an aggressively redrawn congressional map spearheaded by Gov. Ron DeSantis. In the wake of the 2020 census, DeSantis had ordered the GOP-controlled legislature to adopt a map devised to maximize Republican gains. Heading into this election year, the Republicans held 16 seats and Democrats had 11. Florida is gaining a 28th seat due to population growth. The marquee races include a pair of incumbent House members, Republican Neal Dunn and Democrat Al Lawson. The two are facing off against each other in a north Florida district that leans GOP.
Republican Mike Simpson wins reelection to U.S. House in Idaho’s 2nd Congressional District
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Mike Simpson wins reelection to U.S. House in Idaho’s 2nd Congressional District.
Noem wins reelection in South Dakota amid 2024 buzz
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has defeated a Democratic state lawmaker to win reelection. Noem leaned heavily on her handling of the coronavirus pandemic in a first term marked by positioning for a possible White House bid in 2024. The Republican governor eased past state Rep. Jamie Smith after raising more than $15 million via a nationwide fundraising network. Noem has said she would serve a full four-year term if reelected, but she generated speculation about higher political ambitions by becoming a fixture in conservative media and making appearances in key 2024 states. Her fundraising haul was a historic amount of money for a South Dakota gubernatorial candidate.
New Mexico votes for governor on concerns of crime, abortion
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is seeking a second term in Tuesday’s election on promises to defend access to abortion and sustain social spending as Republican challenger Mark Ronchetti urges new approaches to crime and the economy. New Mexico voters are confronting stark choices at the polls as they fill a long list of statewide elected positions for the first time since the outbreak of the coronavirus overwhelmed rural hospitals and sent shockwaves through the economy. The winning candidate for governor in a heavily Hispanic and Native American state will oversee a windfall in state government income amid anxiety about inflation, border enforcement and crime.
Illinois governor seeks 2nd term against GOP challenger
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Democratic governor of Illinois is seeking a second term in Tuesday’s election. Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his Republican challenger, state Sen. Darren Bailey, have accused each other of being out of touch and too extreme. Pritzker took office in 2019 after trouncing a GOP governor whose far-reaching conservative agenda went nowhere with the Legislature’s Democrats. Pritzker argues that Bailey is “too extreme” on issues such as abortion and gun restrictions. Bailey says that the billionaire equity investor and philanthropist’s drive to be “the most radical leftist governor in America” is decimating the state by coddling criminals and offering abortion without restriction.
New Hampshire Democrats Pappas, Kuster reelected to Congress
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Democrats Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas both won reelection to Congress in New Hampshire’s 1st and 2nd Districts, defeating two pro-Trump Republicans. Pappas defeated Karoline Leavitt, who worked in the White House press office under former President Donald Trump, and Kuster beat Robert Burns, who runs a pharmaceutical quality control business. Leavitt would have been the youngest women elected to Congress at age 25. Both Democrats championed their support of the Inflation Reduction Act. Both Leavitt and Burns contended that the act will actually increase inflation. The Republicans were both endorsed by Trump and defeated candidates favored to win in their primary races.
Stacey Abrams has called Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to concede in their rematch, a race that garnered national attention
ATLANTA (AP) — Stacey Abrams has called Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to concede in their rematch, a race that garnered national attention.
High cost of housing key issue in Hawaii governor’s race
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii’s sitting lieutenant governor, Democrat Josh Green, has a large advantage heading into his state’s gubernatorial race against his Republican opponent Duke Aiona. The heavily Democratic state has had just two Republican governors since becoming a state in 1959. It hasn’t elected a Republican to the office since 2006. That’s when voters re-elected Linda Lingle to a second four-year term alongside her running mate Aiona, who was lieutenant governor. Aiona ran unsuccessfully for governor twice in the years since, in 2010 and 2014. Both Green and Aiona focused on Hawaii’s debilitating housing costs as the most important issue of their campaigns and their prospective administrations.
O’Rourke hopes to upset Texas Gov. Abbott’s bid for 3rd term
AUSTIN (AP) — Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Democrat Beto O’Rourke are steering into the finish of one of the most expensive midterm races in the country. Abbott on Tuesday was seeking a record-tying third term that would strengthen his prospects as a potential 2024 presidential candidate. O’Rourke was seeking an upset that would make him the first Democrat elected governor in Texas since 1990. Both candidates spent more than $100 million in a race that took on new intensity following the Uvalde school massacre. O’Rourke was making his third run for office in as many cycles after a narrow loss for U.S. Senate in 2018 and flaming out of the Democratic presidential primary in 2020.
Hawaii to elect new US rep after Kahele’s departure
HONOLULU (AP) — Voters in Hawaii’s 2nd Congressional District will elect a new congressperson on Tuesday after the incumbent, U.S. Rep. Kaiali’i Kahele, decided not to seek re-election. Republican Joe Akana and Democrat Jill Tokuda are facing off in the district covering rural Oahu and the rest of the Hawaiian Islands. Akana is a businessman and former U.S. Air Force intelligence analyst. Tokuda served in the state Senate for 12 years, where she chaired the Ways and Means Committee. In the 1st Congressional District, incumbent U.S. Rep. Ed Case is asking voters to send him back to Washington to represent urban Honolulu for another two-year term. He faces Republican Conrad Kress.
Incumbents cruise to House wins in early New Jersey returns
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Incumbents were having an easy time as early returns came in for New Jersey’s 12 U.S. House races in Tuesday’s midterm contest. Democrats Frank Pallone Jr., Donald Norcross, Donald Payne Jr., and Bill Pascrell were re-elected. Robert Menendez, the son of Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez, won the 8th District seat opened by the retirement of Rep. Albio Sires. That was the only seat that did not have an incumbent. The GOP was optimistic that it could win in the newly drawn 7th District, where incumbent Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski faces a rematch against Republican former state Senate Minority Leader Tom Kean Jr.
Incumbent Republicans keep Arkansas’ 4 congressional seats
Republicans have kept control of Arkansas’ four congressional seats after a mostly quiet runup to Election Day in those races in the solidly red state. The state’s GOP-dominated Legislature made keeping the congressional delegation totally Republican easier as it redrew district maps following the 2020 census, splitting heavily Democratic Pulaski County into three separate congressional districts. Republicans French Hill, Steve Womack, Rick Crawford and Bruce Westerman each beat their Democratic and other opponents Tuesday. The four congressmen had far outpaced them in fundraising.
Idaho Gov. Brad Little re-elected over challenger Stephen Heidt
BOISE, Idaho – Republican Gov. Brad Little beat Democrat Stephen Heidt on Tuesday, securing a second term as governor. Little faced a strong primary challenge from Lieutenant Governor Janice McGeachin. McGeachin gained popularity among many anti-establishment Republican Idahoans after she signed executive orders banning mask and vaccine mandates while Little was out of the state.
Arkansas House races quiet with Republicans favored
Arkansas’ four congressional races have largely been quiet, with the incumbent Republicans favored for to win in the solidly red state. The state’s GOP-dominated Legislature made keeping the congressional delegation totally Republican easier as it redrew district maps following the 2020 census. Heavily Democratic Pulaski County was divided into three separate congressional districts, prompting a lawsuit claiming the new maps dilute the power of Black voters. A panel of three federal judges dismissed a portion of the lawsuit making that claim. Reps. Rick Crawford, French Hill, Steve Womack, and Bruce Westerman have each far outpaced their Democratic opponents and other challengers.
Democratic US Rep. Sean Casten retains Illinois seat
CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois’ newly redrawn 17th district will be one of the U.S. House election races to watch Tuesday as rookie candidates battle to fill the vacancy left by retiring Democratic Rep. Cheri Bustos. The winner could signal whether Democrats can hang on to their slim House majority. GOP candidate Esther Joy King, a lawyer who serves in the Army Reserve, is running against Democrat Eric Sorensen, a Rockford native who worked as a meteorologist for nearly 20 years. Elsewhere in the state, Democrat Nikki Budzinski from Peoria and Republican Regan Deering of Decatur will compete for Illinois’ 13th district in central Illinois. Meanwhile, Democratic incumbent Rep. Sean Casten defeated Republican Keith Pekau for Illinois’ 6th district, just west of Chicago.
Maura Healey is 1st lesbian elected Massachusetts governor
BOSTON (AP) — Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey has been elected governor of Massachusetts, making history as the nation’s first openly lesbian governor and the state’s first woman and openly gay candidate elected to the office. Healey defeated Republican candidate Geoff Diehl, a former state representative who had the endorsement of former President Donald Trump. The victory returns the Massachusetts governor’s office to Democratic hands. The seat has been held for eight years by Republican Gov. Charlie Baker, who didn’t seek reelection. During the campaign, Healey said she would protect “access to safe and legal abortion in Massachusetts” in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade.
Andrea Campbell elected Massachusetts attorney general
BOSTON (AP) — Democrat Andrea Campbell has become the first Black woman in Massachusetts history to be elected attorney general. The former Boston city councilor, who ran unsuccessfully for mayor last year, defeated Republican candidate and trial attorney Jay McMahon. Campbell has spoken openly about her father’s and brothers’ involvement in the criminal justice system, including a twin brother who died in state custody. Campbell had won the endorsement of Attorney General Maura Healey, the Democratic candidate for governor, as well as four prior state attorneys general, U.S. Sen. Edward Markey and U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley.
Gordon, seeking reelection, points to Wyoming improvements
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Following a first term fraught with a double dose of crises — the COVID-19 pandemic and crash in oil prices that combined knocked the wind out of Wyoming’s economy — Republican Gov. Mark Gordon is asking voters to give him four more years. He faces a little-known Democrat, Theresa Livingston, of Worland, a U.S. Air Force veteran and retired educator and U.S. Bureau of Land Management employee. Gordon faced criticism in the pandemic’s first year for public health restrictions that many in his party considered intrusive and heavy-handed, stirring talk he would face a serious primary challenge. After lifting the restrictions in 2021 and shoring up his appeal to right-leaning voters on issues including abortion, he didn’t.
