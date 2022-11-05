Read full article on original website
kciiradio.com
WACO Football Continues Quest For State Title
The WACO Warriors punched their ticket to the UNI-Dome last week with a dominant victory over the 10th-ranked Montezuma Braves, 52-7. Facing their first deficit of the season just two plays into the game, the Warriors rallied with 52 unanswered points, earning their first trip to the Dome since 2010, and the program’s second appearance all-time.
kciiradio.com
Area Volleyball Teams Serve Up Consistent Success
Efficiency is often the name of the game in sports. Doing something well and doing it often is where winning results come from most of the time. That’s why it’s no surprise that the WACO Warriors, the Highland Huskies, the Sigourney Savages and the Winfield-Mount Union Wolves were among the most efficient teams in the area when they had to serve the volleyball this past season.
kciiradio.com
Yoder and Statler Among Best in Hillcrest History
A pair of Hillcrest Academy Raven volleyball players found their way onto the pages of the school record book in 2022. Raven sophomores Malia Yoder and Kylie Statler now rank among some of the best in program history. Yoder’s 22 kill night in a five set loss at Cedar Valley...
kciiradio.com
Miller’s Season Stands Among Best for Mid-Prairie Signal Callers
Mid-Prairie’s Collin Miller had a successful season under center in 2022. The Golden Hawk senior finished with nine touchdown passes, ninth best for a single year in Mid-Prairie history. He stands tied with Terry Beckley’s 1976, Dallas Duwa’s 1979 and 1980, Justin Harland’s 2005, Mark Aldeman’s 2009, Reid Miller’s 2012 and Ryan Cortum in 2015. In total this season, Miller finished 48 of 119 through the air for 732 yards, nine touchdowns and nine interceptions. He threw six touchdowns to Cain Brown, a pair to Grady Gingerich and one to Cobi Hershberger. Miller also added 192 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 55 carries. The Golden Hawks ended the season with a 6-4 overall record.
kciiradio.com
JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA WITH MINDY JENSEN & SIGOURNEY SPECIAL OLYMPICS ATHLETES
On today’s program, we’re talking with Sigourney’s Mindy Jensen, special education teacher and Special Olympics coach, and athletes Violet Conrad, Toby Doane, Addison Richardson, Shawn Stout, and Atticus Boorman about the school’s bowling team and upcoming state tournament.
CBS Sports
How to watch Iowa vs. Bethune-Cookman: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats and the Iowa Hawkeyes are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Last year was nothing to brag about for Bethune-Cookman (9-21), so the squad is looking forward to a new start. Iowa went 26-10 last season and made a brief appearance in the NCAA tournament before losing 67-63 to the Richmond Spiders in the first round.
saturdaytradition.com
Bret Bielema reveals major characteristic he learned from Iowa HC Hayden Fry
Bret Bielema was thinking about former Iowa HC Hayden Fry recently after the news about longtime Iowa DC Bill Brashier’s passing came out. Bielema played for Iowa in college. Fry was Bielema’s head coach back in the day. Fry wished Bielema the best of luck in his coaching career,...
kciiradio.com
Keota Principal/Superintendent Stepping Down After Six Years
Jim Henrich will leave his position as principal/superintendent of Keota schools. Henrich will leave his position at the end of the school year for family reasons, as he has been away from his family for the last nine years. Henrich informed the district during their August board meeting, and a search firm was hired during the Monday, October 31st board meeting.
kciiradio.com
Washington High School Renovation Project Goes Out for Bid
At a previous meeting, the Washington Community School Board reviewed the renovation plans for Washington High School that SVPA Architects proposed. The changes include widening the circle drive in front of the school, adding a new two-story wing, a new gymnasium on the southeast corner, and adding and renovating many classrooms. The project is scheduled over two phases, with the timeline for the first phase set for Spring of 2023 through Spring of 2024, with the project’s first phase set to go out for bid this month.
kciiradio.com
Kalona Curbside Leaf Pickup Underway
The Kalona curbside leaf pickup began on Monday, October 31. Areas that have not had their first pickup can expect it to take place this week. This year’s project is contracted through Absolute Outdoor Services. Leaves must be raked in a row between the curb and sidewalk. Items including...
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are highly praised for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
kciiradio.com
Peggy Lou Gartner
A private family graveside service for 64-year-old Peggy Lou Gartner of Washington will be Monday, November 7th at 1:00 p.m. at the Hopkinton Cemetery. The Jones-Eden Funeral home will be providing end of life arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be donated to NAMI – National Alliance on Mental Illness.
Iowa Moron Gets Caught In Disastrous Downpour
It's me...hi! I'm the Iowa moron, it's me... Sometimes I feel like my life is like a hilarious and kind of embarrassing sitcom... I went out for lunch in Cedar Rapids with a friend who works for our company. All throughout this delicious lunch, I kept staring out of the...
kciiradio.com
Area Schools Hosting Veterans Day Assemblies
Several area schools have scheduled assemblies this week to recognize and honor our veterans. Washington Middle School will hold their assembly on Wednesday, November 9 at 2:15 p.m. in the gymnasium. The choir will be performing, among other tributes. Veterans from all branches of the military are invited to attend.
kciiradio.com
Lighthouse Center Fundraising Banquet this Week
The Lighthouse Center will be hosting its fundraiser banquet on Thursday, November 10th, from 5:00-8:00 pm at the KC Hall in Washington. Dinner will begin at 5:30 pm with a main course of either grilled chicken breast or smoked stuffed pork loin, along with sides including salad, baked beans, dinner rolls, and dessert.
kciiradio.com
Board of Supervisors Preview
The Washington County Board of Supervisors will meet in regular session this week. The board will hold a discussion regarding Washington County Ambulance Services patient transfer vehicle before moving into new business. The board will evaluate personnel change requests for the Washington County Ambulance Service and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. The board will also hear a presentation from Paws & More Animal Shelter about possible funding.
KCRG.com
High-speed motorcycle chase ends in arrest in Tama
TAMA, Iowa (KCRG) - A Tama man is facing multiple charges after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase on a motorcycle over the weekend. In a press release, police said 20-year-old Jacob May was arrested after a chase that began in Poweshiek County and ended in Tama just after midnight on Sunday.
Small Iowa Town is the Set of Hallmark Christmas Movie
There is something truly majestic about Iowa during the holiday season. With the lights strewn in all directions, as far as the eye can see, and the freshly fallen snow, shimmering in the moonlight, it can almost feel magical at times. As it turns out, the folks at Hallmark must...
kciiradio.com
Election Day Tomorrow
The mid-term elections will be tomorrow, with the polls opening up at 7:00 am and will close at 8:00 pm in Iowa. A complete list of candidates that will be on the ballot and a complete list of polling place locations for Washington County can be found at the bottom of the article.
KCRG.com
Iowa must use or lose nearly $90 million from Emergency Rental Assistance Program
KHAK's Brain and Courtlin join us to talk about a new restaurant in a very old location in Cedar Rapids. Some families in eastern Iowa had a chance to get rid of their Halloween candy during a candy buyback event in Kalona. Iowa pastor returns from Ukraine. Updated: 5 hours...
