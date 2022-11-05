ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sigourney, IA

kciiradio.com

WACO Football Continues Quest For State Title

The WACO Warriors punched their ticket to the UNI-Dome last week with a dominant victory over the 10th-ranked Montezuma Braves, 52-7. Facing their first deficit of the season just two plays into the game, the Warriors rallied with 52 unanswered points, earning their first trip to the Dome since 2010, and the program’s second appearance all-time.
WAYLAND, IA
kciiradio.com

Area Volleyball Teams Serve Up Consistent Success

Efficiency is often the name of the game in sports. Doing something well and doing it often is where winning results come from most of the time. That’s why it’s no surprise that the WACO Warriors, the Highland Huskies, the Sigourney Savages and the Winfield-Mount Union Wolves were among the most efficient teams in the area when they had to serve the volleyball this past season.
WAYLAND, IA
kciiradio.com

Yoder and Statler Among Best in Hillcrest History

A pair of Hillcrest Academy Raven volleyball players found their way onto the pages of the school record book in 2022. Raven sophomores Malia Yoder and Kylie Statler now rank among some of the best in program history. Yoder’s 22 kill night in a five set loss at Cedar Valley...
KALONA, IA
kciiradio.com

Miller’s Season Stands Among Best for Mid-Prairie Signal Callers

Mid-Prairie’s Collin Miller had a successful season under center in 2022. The Golden Hawk senior finished with nine touchdown passes, ninth best for a single year in Mid-Prairie history. He stands tied with Terry Beckley’s 1976, Dallas Duwa’s 1979 and 1980, Justin Harland’s 2005, Mark Aldeman’s 2009, Reid Miller’s 2012 and Ryan Cortum in 2015. In total this season, Miller finished 48 of 119 through the air for 732 yards, nine touchdowns and nine interceptions. He threw six touchdowns to Cain Brown, a pair to Grady Gingerich and one to Cobi Hershberger. Miller also added 192 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 55 carries. The Golden Hawks ended the season with a 6-4 overall record.
WELLMAN, IA
CBS Sports

How to watch Iowa vs. Bethune-Cookman: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats and the Iowa Hawkeyes are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Last year was nothing to brag about for Bethune-Cookman (9-21), so the squad is looking forward to a new start. Iowa went 26-10 last season and made a brief appearance in the NCAA tournament before losing 67-63 to the Richmond Spiders in the first round.
IOWA CITY, IA
kciiradio.com

Keota Principal/Superintendent Stepping Down After Six Years

Jim Henrich will leave his position as principal/superintendent of Keota schools. Henrich will leave his position at the end of the school year for family reasons, as he has been away from his family for the last nine years. Henrich informed the district during their August board meeting, and a search firm was hired during the Monday, October 31st board meeting.
KEOTA, IA
kciiradio.com

Washington High School Renovation Project Goes Out for Bid

At a previous meeting, the Washington Community School Board reviewed the renovation plans for Washington High School that SVPA Architects proposed. The changes include widening the circle drive in front of the school, adding a new two-story wing, a new gymnasium on the southeast corner, and adding and renovating many classrooms. The project is scheduled over two phases, with the timeline for the first phase set for Spring of 2023 through Spring of 2024, with the project’s first phase set to go out for bid this month.
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Kalona Curbside Leaf Pickup Underway

The Kalona curbside leaf pickup began on Monday, October 31. Areas that have not had their first pickup can expect it to take place this week. This year’s project is contracted through Absolute Outdoor Services. Leaves must be raked in a row between the curb and sidewalk. Items including...
KALONA, IA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are highly praised for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
IOWA STATE
kciiradio.com

Peggy Lou Gartner

A private family graveside service for 64-year-old Peggy Lou Gartner of Washington will be Monday, November 7th at 1:00 p.m. at the Hopkinton Cemetery. The Jones-Eden Funeral home will be providing end of life arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be donated to NAMI – National Alliance on Mental Illness.
WASHINGTON, IA
K92.3

Iowa Moron Gets Caught In Disastrous Downpour

It's me...hi! I'm the Iowa moron, it's me... Sometimes I feel like my life is like a hilarious and kind of embarrassing sitcom... I went out for lunch in Cedar Rapids with a friend who works for our company. All throughout this delicious lunch, I kept staring out of the...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
kciiradio.com

Area Schools Hosting Veterans Day Assemblies

Several area schools have scheduled assemblies this week to recognize and honor our veterans. Washington Middle School will hold their assembly on Wednesday, November 9 at 2:15 p.m. in the gymnasium. The choir will be performing, among other tributes. Veterans from all branches of the military are invited to attend.
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Lighthouse Center Fundraising Banquet this Week

The Lighthouse Center will be hosting its fundraiser banquet on Thursday, November 10th, from 5:00-8:00 pm at the KC Hall in Washington. Dinner will begin at 5:30 pm with a main course of either grilled chicken breast or smoked stuffed pork loin, along with sides including salad, baked beans, dinner rolls, and dessert.
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Board of Supervisors Preview

The Washington County Board of Supervisors will meet in regular session this week. The board will hold a discussion regarding Washington County Ambulance Services patient transfer vehicle before moving into new business. The board will evaluate personnel change requests for the Washington County Ambulance Service and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. The board will also hear a presentation from Paws & More Animal Shelter about possible funding.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

High-speed motorcycle chase ends in arrest in Tama

TAMA, Iowa (KCRG) - A Tama man is facing multiple charges after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase on a motorcycle over the weekend. In a press release, police said 20-year-old Jacob May was arrested after a chase that began in Poweshiek County and ended in Tama just after midnight on Sunday.
TAMA, IA
kciiradio.com

Election Day Tomorrow

The mid-term elections will be tomorrow, with the polls opening up at 7:00 am and will close at 8:00 pm in Iowa. A complete list of candidates that will be on the ballot and a complete list of polling place locations for Washington County can be found at the bottom of the article.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA

