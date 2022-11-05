Read full article on original website
The Thing vs. Pennywise: Who Survives?
Reading through the various opinions on a fight of this magnitude is interesting since a lot of people believe that Pennywise, or It, would be completely dominant in such a fight, and they’re not entirely wrong. The reality of this matchup is that the Thing from John Carpenter’s movie has one glaring drawback that could also end up being an advantage if things worked out as would be needed. Looking at this from a certain perspective, one has to be able to admit that the Thing might be able to find a way to bother Pennywise for a bit, especially if the two creatures don’t fully understand each other.
5 Best Cigar Scenes in Movies
Some people like cigars. Others think they stink and are kind of nasty. But in the movies, cigars are often used as a prop that can affect and possibly enhance the appearance and overall appearance and attitude of those who smoke them. It’s not that big of a thing, cigars are, after all, just another part of a movie, but there is something about a person smoking a cigar that appeals to some folks and makes that character look a bit dangerous or even more manly to others.
Does Kathy Najimy Age and Other Things We Learned From Hocus Pocus 2
Does Kathy Najimy age at all? It’s the question so many are asking following the release of Hocus Pocus 2. The first movie was released on the Disney Channel in 1993, and the witches are back. It’s been 29 years since we last saw the elusive Sanderson Sisters terrorizing the town of Salem, Massachusetts, and those of us who were born in the 80s had no idea we’d been waiting our entire lives for this moment. September 30, 2022, was a day for the books. We wore our Sanderson Sisters tee shirts from Amazon, picked up our favorite red wine, invited our friends over, and we watched the second Hocus Pocus.
Amanda Waller Is an Irrelevant Character
The argument that one character or another is completely relevant to a story or a franchise is one that has been ongoing for years since, to some people, a character might not make a lot of sense when and where they’re placed in a story. To others, however, this might not be the case since they might figure that this character is situated perfectly where they need to be. But in the case of Amanda Waller, it’s fair to say that she feels almost completely irrelevant since far too often she’s come off as a character who could be easily replaced by another person, be they man or woman, and that she’s been given the type of power she has for reasons other than a storyline.
Where is the Clueless Cast Now?
The Year was 1995. The movie was Clueless. Cher made history that year as the fashionably clueless daughter of a litigator who drives her totally cool white jeep without a driver’s license while giving back to the world by making love matches and funding school drive with shoes and other oddities. She was the IT girl of the 90s, and there is not a woman born in the 80s who doesn’t remember the year Clueless came out.
Movie Review: Run
Movies such as Run are a testament to the sickness of humanity when they’re done right, and while some folks might find it necessary to be overly critical about this movie, the truth is that the story is told well enough that it manages to create an emotional response from several people who watch it. The simple truth of the movie is that Diane, portrayed by Sarah Paulson, is revealed as a woman who gives birth to a child who is not only premature but has a list of health problems that are indicated as they’re displayed on the screen during the opening moments, that might not have allowed her to live a long and healthy life.
10 Comic Book Characters That are Way Too Overpowered
Writers love to beef up their creations, especially when it comes to superheroes and villains. The fact is that fans love the heroes and villains they’ve been given over the years and have defended these fictional characters vehemently when it comes to their powers and skills. The only issue with this is that thanks to the fans and their need to see more and defend one character or another, the characters have evolved in a manner that has left many of them seriously overpowered in a very ridiculous fashion. At some point, a lot of heroes have become so insanely strong and resistant to so many types of damage that they should be able to take on armies on their own. Some heroes have had their powers dialed down over the years, but others have still been amped up even further as the years have gone by.
