Senior Citizen Center bids to open Nov. 16 Image Ashley Colvin Reporter Sat, 11/05/2022 - 06:48 Body

City Manager Marc Maxwell submitted the manager’s report on Tuesday, Nov. 1, including items addressed during the city council meeting. “I am pleased to report that the Senior Citizens’ Center contract is signed and it has gone out to bid. We will open bids Nov. 16. We will bring it to you [the public] for approval at the Dec. 6, regular city council meeting,” said Maxwell.

“At Pacific Park, there is no change. The contractor XLNT has got a fairly lengthy lead time on the building, although I’m told that it may be shortened, but I don’t want to promise that just yet,” said Maxwell.

“On College Street, the contractor still needs to construct several driveway approaches and sections of sidewalks, etc., but we have actually terminated his work on the street itself — we have done a deductive change order — the last thing he had to do was the intersection at Jackson, and we’re going to do that — it’s just a bit too complicated for this contractor. It’s going to have brick cross walks, so we decided to do that ourselves,” stated Maxwell.

“Also, a bit further east on the same project, the Capital Construction division installed 771 feet of storm drain pipe and six inlet boxes and four junction boxes. This will eliminate the flooding problem on College at Ramsey. Also, they’re working now on the next segment which goes to Putman Street, which will solve the flooding problem on Putman Street,” he added.

“On the street improvement program, we still have a few streets to do. Texana Land and Asphalt will be here next week to repave Como, Drexel, Fisher and Bonner. I have some very bad news for the residents of Ardis Street — we recently learned that Atmos is going to replace a gas line on that street, so they’re going to dig it all up — so we’ve decided to delay the Ardis Street project until Atmos completes the gas line replacement project sometime next year,” said Maxwell. Finance Director Lesa Smith presented the endof- year summary. Regarding the general fund, Smith stated, “overall, the general fund saw an addition to fund balance — it was better than budgeted and better than projected.”

The following streets have been completed: Jackson, Middle to College, 2,480; Fore, Main to Connally, 1,070; Garrison, Main to Connally, 940; Glover, Davis to Church, 348; Kasie, Tate to Camp, 681; Lee, Davis to League, 3,099; Dabbs, Gilmer to Davis, 401; Forrest Lane, Bell to Barbara, 1,119; Azalea, Hillcrest to Main, 3,648; Brinker, Beasley to dead-end, 2,629; California, Church to Seventh, 1,520; Lee (2021), Davis to Broadway, 1,901; League (2021), Bellview to Pampa, 3,131. Houston, Hillcrest to League, 4,800, will be delayed until 2023.

Total miles: 7.18. Total cost: $2,012,318. Street maintenance fee cost estimate: $1,072,668. Estimated street maintenance fee funds available (fund balance, plus budgeted revenue): $1,049,101.81.

Elsewhere around the city, employees: Conducted 41 building inspections, 18 electrical inspections, 19 plumbing inspections, one mechanical inspection and issued 20 building permits. Made 19 extensive street repairs following utility cuts.

Repaired 25 potholes. Removed three fallen trees from city streets. Hauled street sweeper spoils to the landfill. Hosted the Senior Olympics. Sowed winter rye in on

Celebration Plaza. Removed dead trees from city parks Hosted one soccer tournament and two baseball tournaments. Prepared the Grays Building for 11 rentals. Performed repairs at Kids Kingdom. Responded to 222 calls for animal control while achieving a 61 percent adoption rate. Made five felony arrests in the Special Crimes Unit.

Responded to 2,362 calls for police response.

Responded to 46 accidents, issued 535 traffic citations, recorded 26 offenses and made 46 arrests in the Patrol Division. Responded to 239 fire/ rescue calls including three structure fires, one vehicle fire and three grass fires.

Conducted 30 fire inspections.

Performed preventative maintenance on 78 fire hydrants.

Checked out 3,028 items from the library plus 679 eBooks. Installed lights on end caps of the Hopkins County Veterans Memorial Walls.

Upgraded the electrical service at fire station #1, making the solar panels operational.

Installed two new lights at Buford Park. Performed preventative maintenance on various items at the water treatment plant and wastewater treatment plant.

Treated effluent to a daily average total suspended solids reading of .20 mg/L.

Hauled 256 tons of sludge to the landfill. Repaired 19 water main ruptures. Replaced 22 water meters.

Unstopped 15 sewer mains. Flushed 40 dead-end water mains. Sold 2,996 gallons of AvGas and 13,560 gallons of JetA fuel. Accommodated 1,198 operation (takeoffs or landings) at then airport.