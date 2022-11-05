Sulphur Springs Seniors enjoy silly string, pep rally
Sulphur Springs Seniors enjoy silly string, pep rally Image
- FUN TIME — Some of the members of the Sulphur Springs Class of 2023 are shown taking part in a silly string battle Thursday at SSHS. Staff photo by Don Wallace
- STRING BATTLE — Aubrey Camacho, a Sulphur Springs senior, poses for a photo showing some of the silly string he was covered with the Senior Silly String Celebration.
- TASTY SWEET — Food trucks were on available at Sulphur Springs High School Thursday. Taking part in eating sweet treats, from left, Riley Carroll, Daphne Valles and Boone Brown. Staff photo by Don Wallace
- WILDCAT WALK — The Senior Pep Rally at Sulphur Springs High School was held Thursday with seniors honored. Photo by Dinh Tran
- PEP RALLY — The Sulphur Springs band provided the music for the entertainment at the Wildcat senior pep rally held Thursday at the SSHS gymnasium. Photo by Dinh Tran
