Sulphur Springs, TX

Sulphur Springs Seniors enjoy silly string, pep rally

By News Staff
 4 days ago
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GC9dP_0izqS88900 FUN TIME — Some of the members of the Sulphur Springs Class of 2023 are shown taking part in a silly string battle Thursday at SSHS. Staff photo by Don Wallace
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hos7D_0izqS88900 STRING BATTLE — Aubrey Camacho, a Sulphur Springs senior, poses for a photo showing some of the silly string he was covered with the Senior Silly String Celebration.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YuyRv_0izqS88900 TASTY SWEET — Food trucks were on available at Sulphur Springs High School Thursday. Taking part in eating sweet treats, from left, Riley Carroll, Daphne Valles and Boone Brown. Staff photo by Don Wallace
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aMdyQ_0izqS88900 WILDCAT WALK — The Senior Pep Rally at Sulphur Springs High School was held Thursday with seniors honored. Photo by Dinh Tran
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uHlGa_0izqS88900 PEP RALLY — The Sulphur Springs band provided the music for the entertainment at the Wildcat senior pep rally held Thursday at the SSHS gymnasium. Photo by Dinh Tran
FUN TIME — Some of the members of the Sulphur Springs Class of 2023 are shown taking part in a silly string battle Thursday at SSHS.

