MYSTERY HISTORY

Wildcat band makes history with state berth Image STATE TALENT — The Sulphur Springs HS Band (shown in earlier home action) traveled to Lindale HS on Saturday, Oct, 29 to perform and compete against the top bands in UIL MUSIC AREA C. AREA C consists of all 4A band programs from five Regions stretching from Northeast Texas down to Houston and over to the stateline,...

SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO