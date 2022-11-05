Effective: 2022-11-07 02:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-07 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lower Hells Canyon, Salmon River Region; Orofino, Grangeville Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected, mainly White Bird Grade to Grangeville, near top of Greer Grade. Winds gusting to 30 mph. * WHERE...Camas Prairie, Grangeville and vicinity, Greer Grade, White Bird Grade. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 10 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

CLEARWATER COUNTY, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO