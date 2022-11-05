ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holiday decorations going up at Hearst Castle

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 3 days ago
– Decorating for the holiday season is now underway at Hearst Castle. The festive décor is expected to be fully installed just in time for the first Holiday Twilight Tour scheduled for Friday, Nov. 25. The tours are offered this year on select evenings through the end of December.

Visitors can experience the estate as William Randolph Hearst’s guests did during the holiday seasons of the 1920s and 1930s with large outdoor wreaths, Christmas trees in the social rooms, and a one-of-a-kind poinsettia tree.

“We welcome the public to come see Mr. Hearst’s celebrated art collection in the warm glow of thousands of holiday lights. Knowledgeable guides will bring the castle history to life with stories of Christmas past,” said San Luis Obispo Coast District Superintendent Dan Falat.

The Christmas-focused Holiday Twilight Tour tickets are $35 for adults, $17 for children aged 5

through 12, and ages 4 and under are free. Check the website for tour dates, times, descriptions, and reservations: hearstcastle.org/tour-hearst-castle/daily-tours/holiday-twilight-tour/

Christmas decorations can also be enjoyed during the daytime on the regular tours of the estate. Decorations are most prominent on the Grand Rooms Tour and those tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for children aged 5 through 12, and ages 4 and under are free. More information on the Grand Rooms Tour is available at: hearstcastle.org/tour-hearst-castle/daily-tours/grand-rooms-tour/.

Especially during the busy holiday season, advance tour reservations are strongly recommended. For tour reservations and more information, visit www.HearstCastle.org or (800) 444-4445.

