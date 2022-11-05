Is it colder than usual in Sacramento right now? Here’s what is normal

If your fingers feel like icicles or you’re bundled up in sweaters and socks more than usual this month, you’re not alone.

Winter-like temperatures have hit Sacramento in early November — and its not normal.

Average highs in November in downtown Sacramento, according to the National Weather Service , are around 65 degrees. Average lows are about 45 degrees and the mean temperature is about 55. This data is based on normal temperatures from 1991 to 2020.

Lately, forecast temperatures have been in the low 60s and 50s.

“We are below normal,” said Eric Kurth, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “... We’ve been in the low 60s and generally, this time of year, we’re getting a high around 70.”

Kurth said we will see more below normal temperatures for a while.

According to forecasts for the Sacramento area, temperature highs for the weekend will be in the low 60s. There’s a 50% chance of rain on Saturday and through the night. On Sunday, there’s a 20% chance of showers during the day and 90% chance at night.

Pressure systems are causing the sudden chill.

In October, Kurth said there was a high pressure system bringing warmth and above normal temperatures. Now, the area is experiencing a low pressure system, which ushers in cooler, cloudy and wetter weather.

“We’re getting cooler air masses and we’re getting air from off the ocean,” Kurth said. “... We’ll be getting a system from the Gulf of Alaska, which will be bringing a shot of cool air down in our area.”

So if you haven’t already, get those winter jackets out because this cold weather is here to stay.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento?

