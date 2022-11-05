Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
nbc15.com
Vintage flea market features 40 vendors from across the Midwest
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Forty vintage vendors filled the halls of Garver Feed Mill this weekend for the Biannual Midwest Vintage Flea Market. The event, hosted by Madison-based vintage clothing store ‘Good Style Shop,’ features a wide array of vintage clothing from the 20th century all the way to the turn of the last century, organizers said.
captimes.com
Q&A: At American Wine Project, Erin Rasmussen rethinks Wisconsin wine
In less than two weeks, Erin Rasmussen at American Wine Project drops her newest wine, the fastest one she makes. Wisco Nouveau shares a name, launch date and winemaking style with the more familiar Beaujolais Nouveau. It’s light and bright, low in alcohol and a little spritzy. That’s where...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
For second year in a row, Madison woman’s soap company is one of Oprah’s favorite things
MADISON, Ms. (WLBT) – For the second time in a row, a Madison woman’s soap company has landed a coveted spot on Oprah’s annual list of favorite things. The company, Musee Bath, makes handcrafted soaps, bath bombs and candles, with their products being made primarily by women in recovery, those with disabilities, with special needs and those living in chronic poverty.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
We Energies Cookie Books distributed: 'Our gift to our customers'
MILWAUKEE - The We Energies Holiday Cookie Book continues a tradition like no other, returning for its 94th year Saturday, Nov. 5. Dorothy Bringe, a baker, and her granddaughter, Lily, made a recipe that made it into the book on their first try. "I thought ‘What were the chances of...
Teams share initial ideas for Lake Monona waterfront redesign
MADISON, Wis. — Three design teams shared their visions for a reimagined Lake Monona waterfront at the second meeting for the Lake Monona Waterfront Design Challenge Monday night. Agency Landscape + Planning, James Corner Field Operations, and Sasaki Associates shared their initial ideas for a redesign of Lake Monona’s waterfront from Olin Park to Law Park in Madison. The ideas...
captimes.com
'A tidal wave of pain': Surviving the Strings Hell Ramen challenge
I am a heat seeker of spicy food, on a mission to find the spiciest dishes available in Madison area restaurants. I am also a huge fan of Japanese ramen noodles — in fact, immediately after landing at Tokyo airport and passing through customs during a trip to Japan, I went straight to a bustling nightlife quarter in the city with a local friend to slurp down a delicious, hot bowl of perfectly prepared ramen noodles that I’ll never forget.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
5 Bedroom Home in Madison
Unique & spacious Heritage Heights home that’s looking for your finishing touches. Large great room with built-in bookshelves and fireplace that invites you to read and display a book collection. Heated 2-car garage with huge additional workshop, craft room or kitchen space with separate entrance. Primary en-suite with walk-in closet provides plenty of room. In addition to 4 bedrooms, a large 5th room in the upstairs could work as another bedroom or an incredible office/craft space. Brand new carpet in the living room with plenty of natural light makes for an ideal gathering spot. Backyard just waiting for the next green thumb to come in and bring the secret garden back to glory. UHP Ultimate Warranty included.
captimes.com
Design teams share three visions for Lake Monona’s waterfront
Three design firms presented their visions to redevelop the Lake Monona waterfront during a public event at the Monona Terrace on Monday night. The presentations were part of a design challenge organized by an ad hoc committee, Friends of Nolen Waterfront. Designers were tasked with developing a vision to transform 1.7 miles of shoreline from Law to Olin parks, and 17 acres of lakefront along Lake Monona.
wisfarmer.com
School for beginning dairy farmers slated for closure
It looks as if the University of Wisconsin-Madison is getting ready to close down the School for Beginning Dairy and Livestock Farmers, which has graduated almost 600 budding farmers after training them in grazing practices as well as business planning for their new operations. The school was founded and directed...
captimes.com
Plans to transform Lake Monona waterfront to be presented at Monona Terrace
Initial concepts for a major transformation of the Lake Monona waterfront will be presented at the Monona Terrace on Monday at 6 p.m. The signature park, which will stretch from Blair Street at Machinery Row and include Law Park, the Monona Terrace and Lakeside Street to the south, encompasses 17 acres of public space along Lake Monona. It will include large green spaces in addition to providing a spectacular entrance into Madison from the John Nolen causeway and south Madison.
DNR encourages hunters to donate Wisconsin-harvested deer to the department’s Deer Donation Program.
MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) encourages hunters to donate Wisconsin-harvested deer to the department’s Deer Donation Program. The program helps stock food pantries for the upcoming holiday season and supports residents in need throughout the state. Since the program began in 2000, hunters...
Exact Sciences laying off 350 employees, including 250 in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — Exact Sciences is laying off hundreds of employees — roughly 5% of its workforce — citing “the impact of inflation, market volatility, and prioritization of the programs that will have the greatest impact on improving cancer care.” In a statement to News 3 Now Monday evening, the company said it is making the move “to allocate our...
freightwaves.com
Ascend acquires Wisconsin-based carrier Fuchs Trucking
Truckload carrier Ascend announced Monday its fourth acquisition of the year with the purchase of Fuchs Trucking LLC, a regional truckload carrier headquartered in Sauk City, Wisconsin. Founded in 1955, Fuchs Trucking serves customers in the building materials and furniture industries. The Midwestern dry van carrier has 96 trucks and...
Who has the best sandwiches in Rockford?
ROCKFORD, Illinois (WTVO) — Nov. 3 is National Sandwich Day, and restaurants all over the Stateline will be buzzing with orders. We don’t know which Rockford-area eatery has the best sandwiches, but we know there are many to choose from. Let us know your favorites and how they should be ranked. Here’s a list to […]
spectrumnews1.com
Cologuard developer to cut hundreds from its workforce
MADISON, Wis. — Biomedical giant Exact Sciences announced Monday they will lay off 250 Wisconsin workers, reducing about 5% of their workforce. The Madison-based cancer detection company is best known for its Cologuard product, which screens for colon cancer. In a statement, the company cited “inflation, market volatility and...
wearegreenbay.com
Central Wisconsin factory to layoff 71 workers after decision to shut down facility
PORTAGE, Wis. (WFRV) – A central Wisconsin manufacturer has informed employees of its intention to close the facility, laying off several workers permanently. According to the Department of Workforce Development, Portage Plastics Corporation, located in the city of Portage on Boeck Road, will be closing on December 31, 2022, laying off a total of 71 workers.
Two men steal car from teen near Pope Farm Park
VERONA, Wis. — Dane County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after they said a teen had his car stolen from him Monday. Officials said the teen was returning to his car after walking at Pope Farm Park when two men, wearing bandanas over their faces, approached him. The teen reported the suspects demanded his keys and valuables. No gun was seen,...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin woman decides to sell farm, own family members charged in her murder
DODGEVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A son and grandson have been charged in connection to the death of a Wisconsin woman that decided to sell the family farm. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, 51-year-old Aric Way from Glendale and 28-year-old Philip Schmidt-Way from Loveland, Colorado, have been charged with First Degree Intentional Homicide as Party to a Crime.
The Town That Sucks the Most in Wisconsin is Minutes from Rockford
What towns in Wisconsin are the worst places to live? The list you probably don't want to see your town on. The study was based on numbers, not opinions. I should mention that these lists of awful places to live is never about the 'friendly people' that live there or the beauty that may lie within their borders.
