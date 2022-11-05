ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman stabbed at Raleigh Days Inn: police

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A woman was injured in a stabbing at a Raleigh Days Inn, according to police. This happened around 6 a.m. Tuesday in the 3900 block of South Wilmington Street. Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found the suspect and took that person into custody.
Deadly shooting victim in Durham identified

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The man who was killed in a Saturday morning shooting has been identified. Demario Montez Metts, 35, of Oxford, died after being shot around 5:30 a.m. in the 700 block of North Hyde Park Avenue, police said. His identity was released by police on Monday.
Man stabbed in the neck outside Raleigh inn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was stabbed in the neck, according to Raleigh police. This happened outside the Wake Inn in the 3100 block of New Bern Avenue on Sunday night. Police said the victim had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. Officers said the victim...
Durham driver charged in deaths of 2 women after Audi crashes into tree

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man who police say was behind the wheel of an Oct. 29 deadly crash has been charged in the death of two passengers that were in the car. Around 11:49 p.m. on Oct. 29, 26-year-old Armonta Lamont Tyler was driving a 2017 Audi on Fayetteville Street near Timothy Avenue, the Durham Police Department said.
4 Injured, 2 Seriously In T-Bone Collision

FOUR OAKS – The intersection of Elevation Road and Raleigh Road was the scene of a serious two vehicle collision Sunday morning. Four people were transported to WakeMed for treatment of their injuries. About 9:30 am, a three-wheeled Polaris “Slingshot” driver riding with his son collided with a van...
