cbs17
Woman stabbed at Raleigh Days Inn: police
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A woman was injured in a stabbing at a Raleigh Days Inn, according to police. This happened around 6 a.m. Tuesday in the 3900 block of South Wilmington Street. Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found the suspect and took that person into custody.
Suspect in custody connected to the stabbing at the Days Inn in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — Police on Tuesday responded to a stabbing at the Days Inn at 3901 S. Wilmington St. Antonius Jackson, 39, is in custody with their connection to the stabbing incident that took place this morning at the Days Inn. Before 7 a.m., multiple officers with the Raleigh...
cbs17
2-year-old shot himself after finding gun, says Johnston County Sheriff’s Office
SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — A 2-year-old boy was shot and injured after getting access to a handgun, according to the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they were called to a shooting in the 100 block of Brookside Lane in Four Oaks at about 9:30 p.m. on Monday.
WRAL
Driver charged with DWI, other charges in crash that killed two in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — Durham Police on Tuesday charged Armonta Lamont Tyler, 26, for a role in a crash that killed two passengers on Oct. 28. Tyler, of Durham, faces charges of DWI, reckless driving, speeding, felony death by motor vehicle and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.
cbs17
Deadly shooting victim in Durham identified
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The man who was killed in a Saturday morning shooting has been identified. Demario Montez Metts, 35, of Oxford, died after being shot around 5:30 a.m. in the 700 block of North Hyde Park Avenue, police said. His identity was released by police on Monday.
cbs17
Man stabbed in the neck outside Raleigh inn
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was stabbed in the neck, according to Raleigh police. This happened outside the Wake Inn in the 3100 block of New Bern Avenue on Sunday night. Police said the victim had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. Officers said the victim...
Driver charged in connection with fatal crash in Durham
The Durham Police Department has charged a driver in connection with a crash that killed two passengers.
cbs17
Durham driver charged in deaths of 2 women after Audi crashes into tree
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man who police say was behind the wheel of an Oct. 29 deadly crash has been charged in the death of two passengers that were in the car. Around 11:49 p.m. on Oct. 29, 26-year-old Armonta Lamont Tyler was driving a 2017 Audi on Fayetteville Street near Timothy Avenue, the Durham Police Department said.
Man caught after escape following kidnapping, assaulting woman in Orange County, deputies say
Nicholas Lance King, 29, was involved in crimes earlier Monday along Elizabeth Brady Road, deputies said.
Fight among 3 women leads to deadly double stabbing in North Carolina, police say
Raleigh police said they arrested a woman for stabbing two women and killing one of them during a fight Friday night.
1 dies during street race in Eden, fiery crash on Meadow Road; 3 charged with involuntary manslaughter, police say
EDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people are facing charges in connection to a fatal crash during a street race, according to an Eden Police Department news release. On Saturday, Oct. 29, around 5:27 a.m., the EPD responded to East Meadow Road at North Hale Street when officers were told about a crash. A 2017 Dodge […]
cbs17
Woman dies after shooting along Bragg Street in Raleigh, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman died after she was shot in Raleigh early Sunday, police said. The incident was reported around 1:30 a.m. along Bragg Street, according to the Raleigh Police Department. Police did not say what led to the shooting or release the name of the woman...
First National Bank on Randleman Road robbed, suspect arrested, Greensboro police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A bank in Greensboro was robbed just before lunchtime on Monday, according to police. Officers responded to First National Bank on Randleman Road about a robbery around 11:40 a.m., where they say that a suspect “implied a weapon” and left with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was hurt, and […]
Orange County sheriff lays out timeline after suspect identified, charged in teen deaths
17-year-old Issiah Ross is facing two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Devin Clark and Lyric Woods.
cbs17
Zack’s Gas 76, City of Gold on New Bern Ave. investigated by forensics team after crime in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Both the Raleigh Police Department and a forensics team have taped off the area between Zack’s Gas 76 and City of Gold in Raleigh on Monday night. The two stores, located in the 1600 block of New Bern Avenue, are taped off by law enforcement as they investigate suspicious activity, a CBS 17 crew on scene confirmed.
cbs17
23-year-old Durham man dies after motorcycle collides with pick-up truck
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man was killed in a motorcycle crash Friday afternoon. Just after 3 p.m. on Friday, police responded to a motor-vehicle crash in the 4500 block of North Roxboro Street. Joseph Paul Normand Cutlip, 23, was traveling southbound on his 1987 Harley Davidson when...
Family says woman shot, killed in Raleigh was victim of domestic violence
RALEIGH, N.C. — Police in Raleigh are searching for a suspect who shot and killed a woman. 27-year-old Jamila Rogers was shot and killed around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Family members said Rogers was the victim of domestic violence, and the shooting happened during an altercation between several people.
WXII 12
17-year-old suspect accused of killing two teens identified by Orange County deputies
ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office has identified the 17-year-old accused of murdering two teenagers. Deputies said the suspect is Issiah Ross, from Mebane. Ross was taken into custody on Oct 5. The Orange County District Attorney's Office has decided to try a 17-year-old double homicide...
cbs17
1 shot at Sheetz in Louisburg; 2 detained in ‘possible self-defense’ incident
LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — Police continue to investigate a shooting at a Sheetz on Sunday night that injured a Henderson man. At 7:20 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call from the store on South Bickett Boulevard and found 27-year-old Brandon Blanchard in the store suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.
jocoreport.com
4 Injured, 2 Seriously In T-Bone Collision
FOUR OAKS – The intersection of Elevation Road and Raleigh Road was the scene of a serious two vehicle collision Sunday morning. Four people were transported to WakeMed for treatment of their injuries. About 9:30 am, a three-wheeled Polaris “Slingshot” driver riding with his son collided with a van...
Comments / 4