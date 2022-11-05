Read full article on original website
Wednesday night’s Powerball jackpot, if won, would be the second-largest ever prize in U.S. lottery history at $1.2 billion, with a cash payout of $596.7 million. Whoever the lucky winner is may be choosing to remain anonymous, however, like many lottery winners across the commonwealth have chosen to do in recent years.
Whether the winner would choose an annuity or the reduced lump sum, taxes would take a big bite out of the prize. The cash option for this jackpot is $782.4 million, just under half the annuitized value. If the winner were to go with the lump sum, $187.8 million would...
No winners on Wednesday's Powerball means Saturday's take-home jackpot for Mainers just got bigger. Saturday's Powerball drawing is worth $1.5 billion — the fourth-largest in Powerball history. The cash option is $745.9 million — the fifth-largest cash option ever offered. The drawing is scheduled for Saturday at 11...
With the Powerball jackpot climbing to $800 million, people who dream of winning might be wondering if there are ways to increase the odds of taking home the prize money.
The Powerball jackpot has grown to an estimated $1bn for only the second time in Powerball’s 30-year history.The current jackpot, which would become the second-largest in Powerball history and the fifth largest jackpot in US lottery history if a player wins Monday’s drawing, means the winner would walk away with $497.3m in cash.The increase in the Powerball prize comes after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Saturday night, as noted by Powerball, with the next drawing taking place on Monday 31 October. The drawing on Halloween will mark the 38th draw in the jackpot run, as there have...
On her way home from collecting her $100,000 prize, a Delaware woman decided to buy three more tickets and won an extra $300,000.
The Powerball lottery jackpot rose to $700 million Tuesday, an amount of money most of us have trouble even imagining. While the thought of mansions, yachts and private airplanes are surely tempting, with the taxes a lottery winner has to pay, the amount you end up with may not cover the lifestyle you imagine.
A PENNSYLVANIA woman has won $10,000 after deciding to play one of the state's scratch-off games. The lucky player, who goes by Lorraine, was buying groceries when she purchased her lucky ticket by choice. Lorraine went against a common strategy of buying multiple lottery tickets. Rather, she chose to spend...
A LOTTERY winner has shared the secret strategy that he claims helped him win his state's biggest jackpot this year. The 69-year-old Michigan resident, who has chosen to remain anonymous, won $5.42million after choosing the right numbers on his Lotty 47 ticket. The winner, from Wayne County, bought the ticket...
woman counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) How does some more cash for your wallet sound right now? The great news is that many Maine residents will be getting money if you meet the requirements that are set by the state.
The Powerball jackpot has now reached $1.5 billion, the second-highest amount in Powerball history and the third-largest in U.S. lottery history. Take Our Poll: What's the First Thing You Would Do If...
The largest lottery prize won so far this year in Massachusetts has been claimed nearly two months after it won. But the winner’s name wasn’t released. The $16.35 million ticket was sold at Cumberland Farms in Ware. It was won off of a “Megabucks Doubler” drawing Sept. 10.
money in handPhoto by Sasun Bughydaryan (Creative Commons) How does a cash boost of up to $1,700 sound right now? Well, as a way of helping residents, Governor Mills has proposed giving back more than half the budget surplus of 729.3 million to the taxpayers of Maine checks in the amount of $850.
The next Powerball game will offer the largest jackpot in lottery history.
Iowa lottery winner Timothy Schultz reveals what won't change after a lottery win. You may have a hard time trusting people or still have a devastating health diagnosis, for example.
Pennsylvania residents have until 9:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, to buy tickets for the massive estimated $1.2 billion Powerball lottery jackpot up for grabs. The cash option for the grand prize winner is $596.7 million. There have been 38 drawings with no grand prize winner. It is the second-largest...
“Lobster, lighthouses, leaves” was a recurring theme as we drove from one quaint seaside town to the next in mid-October. Maine had always been a distant memory as my Connecticut sailor parents brought me to this premier summer destination around the age of six. To my parents’ surprise, one steamed lobster was not enough. Maine is where my love affair with the briny bottom feeders began and where I came to rediscover the place where I first fell in love with food.
