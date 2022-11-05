Read full article on original website
All we learned tonight is that America is bitterly divided – and that is no surprise
A red wave? Not really. How about a blue wave? Not that either.In fact, as America voted in midterm elections that will decide the control of the houses of Congress and kick-start the 2024 presidential showdown, all we really learned was something we already knew - that America is bitterly divided.With Joe Biden’s polls numbers so low, and with inflation and the economy playing on the minds of so many people, Republicans went into Tuesday’s election hopeful of a major upset.If polls were correct, and if the party that occupies the White House took a pasting in a manner that...
Future of Congress hangs in balance as many races still too close to call
Democrats have reason for cautious optimism, but Republicans still have narrow advantage in battle for House
