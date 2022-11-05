ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I worked from a luxury co-working space in Brooklyn where a desk costs half my rent. Companies struggling to lure employees back to the office should take notes.

By Hannah Towey
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DmIr1_0izqQrFp00

Hannah Towey/Insider

  • I worked for a day from The Malin, a new luxury co-working space in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.
  • It struck the perfect balance between WFH comfort and the productivity of an office environment.
  • See inside the high-end office — from its sunlit library and green velvet booths to a granite kitchen.
The Malin, a boutique co-working space with an emphasis on luxury design, just opened its third NYC location on the ninth floor of the William Vale hotel in Brooklyn.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iXZUD_0izqQrFp00
The Malin also has locations in SoHo and the West Village.

Hannah Towey/Insider

As someone who only goes into the office a few times a week at most, I was curious how the space — whose membership prices range from $395 to $850 a month —would compare to my hybrid work set-up.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WQr89_0izqQrFp00

Hannah Towey/Insider

Upon entering the lobby, I could immediately tell how sunny and warm the space was — the polar opposite of the fluorescent overhead lighting you typically get in a corporate office.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AIvjg_0izqQrFp00
The Malin Williamsburg

Lesley Unruh

The second thing that stood out to me was the variety of seating options available. As someone who enjoys switching between a couch, table, and desk while working from home, I miss this kind of flexibility when working from the office.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VoxHC_0izqQrFp00
The Malin Williamsburg

Lesley Unruh

From orange velvet couches to patterned rugs, the space was abundantly colorful without feeling overwhelming.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DCJKy_0izqQrFp00
The Malin Williamsburg

Lesley Unruh

According to Ingrid Fetell, design expert and founder of The Aesthetics of Joy, color has an array of mental health benefits. And yet much of modern design — especially when it comes to corporate environments — is grey, white, and black.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fXCGF_0izqQrFp00
The Malin Williamsburg

Lesley Unruh

For the first half of the day, I camped out in a super comfortable booth with marble countertops. Access to open seating like this costs $50 a day or $395 a month.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XIDxF_0izqQrFp00

Hannah Towey/Insider

Small groups worked at tables scattered throughout the space. If conversation became too loud, office staff politely requested folks to quiet down.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42PPmd_0izqQrFp00

Hannah Towey/Insider

For meetings, there were around half a dozen standing desks and phone booths. If you need to take a call in the common area, you're encouraged to wear earphones.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23V1Dy_0izqQrFp00
Standing desks at The Malin in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

Hannah Towey/Insider

Members can rent a dedicated desk with lockable storage for $850 a month.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07bcx9_0izqQrFp00

Hannah Towey/Insider

My day pass didn't include access to the desks and their $3,800 Eames chairs — but I did take a peek at the views of the East River.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iqLbE_0izqQrFp00

Hannah Towey/Insider

Members can also inquire about renting meeting rooms with video conferencing tech that can fit up to 25 people.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40nmT6_0izqQrFp00
The Malin Williamsburg

Lesley Unruh

After answering emails and wrapping up some organizational tasks in the common area, I headed over to the silent "Bedford library" to start writing.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cAjge_0izqQrFp00

Hannah Towey/Insider

The library was by far my favorite room on the floor. I rotated between the couch and chairs from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35qWfB_0izqQrFp00

Hannah Towey/Insider

From the wall art and plants to views of the Brooklyn skyline, it was the perfect spot to go heads down on a creative project, or catch up on some reading.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hUhOn_0izqQrFp00
The Malin Williamsburg

Lesley Unruh

Meanwhile, three or four people worked silently at a large table on the other side of the room.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=014XIX_0izqQrFp00
The Malin Williamsburg

Lesley Unruh

The Malin's reasoning behind their luxurious design is that "beautiful spaces make it easy to work hard." Based on my productivity for the day, I'd have to agree.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0olzEr_0izqQrFp00

Hannah Towey/Insider

For cold water and free espresso drinks, I headed over to the kitchen.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WsvXN_0izqQrFp00

Hannah Towey/Insider

Unlimited caffeine of some kind is one of my must-haves while working.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qVCRO_0izqQrFp00

Hannah Towey/Insider

Even the bathrooms were beautiful. Plus, the Aesop hand soap smelled amazing.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P9QDT_0izqQrFp00

Hannah Towey/Insider

The office closes at 7 p.m., giving me enough time to catch the sunset before I headed home.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FoJNn_0izqQrFp00

Hannah Towey/Insider

By the end of the day, I had turned from being skeptical of the value of a work place's aesthetic to realizing how modern office design has failed to keep up with the needs of today's workforce.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o2UHC_0izqQrFp00
The Malin Williamsburg

Lesley Unruh

The Malin struck the perfect balance between the comfort of working from home and the productivity of an office — a strategic design decision, The Malin's co-founder Ciaran McGuigan told Forbes.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AW4iL_0izqQrFp00
The Malin Williamsburg

Lesley Unruh

"I spent the last year and a half imagining what it would take to inspire folks to return to the workplace," he told the outlet last year. "I knew it had to be in an exciting neighborhood, flexible to promote different modes of working and even more comfortable than being at home."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zTYfb_0izqQrFp00
The Malin Williamsburg

Lesley Unruh

