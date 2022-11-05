Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bartaco opens new location in Vinings + secret taco newsMalika BowlingVinings, GA
Women’s Volleyball: ‘A sister away from home’: Gonzales, MacNeill reminisce on journey from Georgia to Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Top French Cafés and Bistros In AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
This Massive Antique Mall in Georgia is a Must VisitTravel MavenMarietta, GA
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail
The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
Former Bulls star Joakim Noah details being suspended by his own teammates
Former Chicago Bulls star big man Joakim Noah appeared on “The Old Man and The Three” podcast with former NBA guard JJ Redick and Tommy Alter to recount how he was suspended by his teammates during his rookie season with the Bulls. Noah’s rookie year was the 2007-2008...
Fan Who Purchased Lamar Odom's Championship Rings For $36,600 And $78,000 Returned Them To Him For Free
Lamar Odom revealed that the fan who purchased his rings for $36,600 and $78,000 during an auction, recently returned them to him for free.
Nets owner Joe Tsai is reportedly being urged by ‘strong voices’ to stop Ime Udoka hiring
Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai is being urged by “strong voices” to stop the team’s hiring of Ime Udoka, according to NBA Insider Marc Stein. The Boston Celtics have suspended Udoka for the season.
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
KWTX
Kanye West canceled at Texas A&M: Aggies football team will no longer play ‘Power’ during home games
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KWTX & AP) - Texas A&M University Director of Athletics Ross Bjork has confirmed to KBTX Reporter Conner Beene that the Aggies football team will no longer play Kanye West’s “Power” during home games in the wake of the embattled rapper’s controversial anti-semitic remarks.
SB Nation
LeBron James lied about listening to Migos in 2010, and has a history of telling little fibs
The NBA community has been mourning the death of rapper Takeoff, whose real name is Kirshnik Ball, since he was killed in Houston last week. Takeoff was 1/3rd of Migos, the popular rap trio from Atlanta that went to the top of the charts with their sophomore album “Culture” and were often seen in NBA circles.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway
The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Zion 2 “Pelicans” Officially Revealed: Photos
Pelicans fans will love these. Zion Williamson is back on the court this season, and fans could not be any happier. Zion is easily one of the most interesting and entertaining players in the world, so it should come as no surprise that Pelicans fans have been counting down the days until his return.
Tony Dungy Blasts Officials for Missed Call on Rams’ Jalen Ramsey
The NBC analyst wants to see consistency from officials in regard to penalizing players for removing their helmets.
Report: Entire NBA to 'Re-engage' Nets on Kevin Durant Trade
According to ESPN's Zach Lowe, the entire NBA is set to re-engage the Brooklyn Nets on a Kevin Durant trade
Veteran NFL Quarterback Released After Team's Loss
A former college football star quarterback turned NFL journeyman has been released on Monday morning. The Panthers fell to the Bengals on Sunday afternoon in blowout fashion. Following the contest, the NFC South team has parted ways with third-year quarterback Jacob Eason. He had been with the team since the start of the season.
Dolphins' Mike McDaniel pleads with Justin Fields to stop playing so well
Through the first three quarters of their Week 9 matchup, Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields has looked great against the Miami Dolphins’ defense. Fields had only thrown for 96 yards and two touchdowns, but he added another 114 yards and a touchdown, including a 61-yard rush for the score.
ESPN
Suns' Cam Johnson to have surgery to repair torn meniscus
Phoenix Suns forward Cam Johnson will undergo surgery for a torn meniscus in his right knee, the team announced Sunday. No timetable was given for Johnson's return. Johnson suffered the injury Friday in the first quarter of the Suns' 108-106 loss to the Trail Blazers when he landed awkwardly while trying to plant his foot and run in the other direction.
Ed Reed deletes tweet backing Kyrie Irving
Kyrie Irving has faced a tremendous amount of criticism in the wake of his decision to show support for an antisemitic movie, but at least one NFL legend appears to be on his side. Former Baltimore Ravens star Ed Reed took to Twitter over the weekend to support Irving. In...
BREAKING: 2x NBA Champion Signs With New Team
Quinn Cook, who has won NBA Championships with the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors, has signed with a team in China, according to Sportando.
Details of Kyrie Irving's Meeting With Adam Silver Revealed
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving met with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver regarding antisemitic posts and his suspension
ESPN
LeBron James honors late rapper Takeoff with pregame outfit
LeBron James paid tribute to the late Kirshnik Khari "Takeoff" Ball with his pregame outfit on Sunday. Takeoff, who was a member of the hip-hop trio Migos, was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Houston on Tuesday. He had been attending an event with his uncle and fellow Migos member Quavo.
Comments / 0