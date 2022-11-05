Read full article on original website
Zacks.com
ICF International (ICFI) Q3 Earnings Beat, Increase Y/Y
ICFI - Free Report) delivered better-than-expected third-quarter 2022 results, wherein both earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The stock has lost 6.6% since the earnings release on Nov 3, as ICFI’s revenue guidance for 2022 was weak. Revenues are now projected in the range of $1.760-$1.790 billion (prior view: $1.760-$1.820 billion). The midpoint ($1.775 billion) of the guidance is lower than the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of 1.78 billion.
Zacks.com
Atmos Energy (ATO) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
ATO - Free Report) is set to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Nov 9, after market close. The natural gas distribution company reported an average surprise of 1.54% in the last four quarters. Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.
Zacks.com
Q3 Earnings Season Scorecard and Analyst Reports for JPMorgan, Canadian Pacific & Equinix
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features a real-time update on the Q3 earnings season and new research reports on 16 major stocks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) and Equinix, Inc. (EQIX). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Zacks.com
International Flavors (IFF) Q3 Earnings & Sales Top Estimates
IFF - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings of $1.36 per share in third-quarter 2022, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.30. The bottom line declined 7% from the year-ago quarter. Including one-time items, the company reported a loss per share of $8.60 compared with the prior-year quarter’s earnings per share...
Zacks.com
Ligand (LGND) Beats on Q3 Earnings, Lags Sales, Ups '22 Outlook
LGND - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings (excluding the impact of gross profit for Captisol sales related to COVID-19) of 41 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 45 cents. The company had reported adjusted earnings of 64 cents in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted earnings (including the...
Zacks.com
Immunovant's (IMVT) Q2 Earnings In Line, Batoclimab in Focus
IMVT - Free Report) reported a net loss of 41 cents per share for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 (ended Sep 30, 2022), in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. In the year-ago fiscal quarter, management had reported a loss of 35 cents. Currently, IMVT does not have any...
Zacks.com
Why Masimo (MASI) Might Surprise This Earnings Season
MASI - Free Report) may be one such company. The firm has earnings coming up pretty soon, and events are shaping up quite nicely for their report. That is because Masimo is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity as of late, which is generally a precursor to an earnings beat. After all, analysts raising estimates right before earnings — with the most up-to-date information possible — is a pretty good indicator of some favorable trends underneath the surface for MASI in this report.
Zacks.com
Is Par Pacific (PARR) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Of these, value investing is easily one of the...
Zacks.com
Permian Resources (PR) Misses Q3 Earnings Estimates
PR - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.41 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.43 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.25 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -4.65%. A...
Zacks.com
Upstart (UPST) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
UPST - Free Report) is slated to release third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 8. For the third quarter of 2022, Upstart expects revenue of $170 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is pegged at $171.67 million, suggesting a decline of 24.86% from the year-ago reported figure. The...
Zacks.com
Why Is Encompass Health (EHC) Up 7.5% Despite Q3 Earnings Miss?
EHC - Free Report) shares rose 7.5% since it reported earnings on Oct 26, 2022. Even though it reported weak third-quarter earnings, investors might have been optimistic about its higher revenue guidance. The streamlined business’ cash flow generation guidance, despite multiple headwinds, seems impressive. Its long-term view for business growth...
Zacks.com
NII to Aid U.S. Bancorp (USB) Q3 Earnings Amid Fee Income Woes
U.S. Bancorp (. USB - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 earnings results on Oct 14, before the opening bell. While USB’s earnings are likely to have declined year over year, revenues are expected to have improved. Before we analyze the factors that are expected to have...
Zacks.com
What's in Store for DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) in Q3 Earnings?
DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s (. XRAY - Free Report) third-quarter results are likely to reflect the unfavorable impact of foreign exchange, partially offset by solid regional performance in Europe and continued demand for its strategic businesses. The company has reported only preliminary results for the last two quarters due to...
Zacks.com
Tapestry (TPR) Queued Up for Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?
TPR - Free Report) is likely to register an increase in the top line when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2023 numbers on Nov 10 before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1,509 million, suggesting an improvement of 1.9% from the prior-year reported figure. The Zacks...
Zacks.com
TripAdvisor (TRIP) Q3 Earnings Miss Mark, Revenues Rise Y/Y
TRIP - Free Report) reported adjusted third-quarter 2022 earnings of 28 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 28.2%. The bottom line declined 24.3% sequentially. Nevertheless, it increased 75% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. Revenues of $459 million surged 51% year over year and 10%, sequentially. The...
Zacks.com
Unity Software (U) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
U - Free Report) is set to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 9. The company expects third-quarter revenues between $315 million and $335 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $323.33 million, indicating an increase of 12.92% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus...
Zacks.com
International Seaways (INSW) Misses Q3 Earnings Estimates
INSW - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.28 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.42 per share. This compares to loss of $0.63 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -5.79%. A...
Zacks.com
Wall Street Analysts See a 43% Upside in G-III Apparel (GIII): Can the Stock Really Move This High?
GIII - Free Report) have gained 20.6% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $18.86, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $27 indicates a potential upside of 43.2%.
Zacks.com
Find Strong Stocks to Buy for a Possible Midterm Rally with this ROE Screen
The stock market jumped to start the week, with a late afternoon rally capping off a solid Monday. Wall Street then utilized Tuesday morning to keep on buying stocks as voters headed to the polls. Investors appear excited about the potential for a divided Washington. Midterm elections are historically bullish...
Zacks.com
AssetMark Financial (AMK) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's growth...
