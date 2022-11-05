Read full article on original website
US midterm elections 2022: ‘Red wave’ fails to materialise as Fetterman clinches crucial Senate seat for Democrats – live
Latest updates and results as millions across the US cast votes in what is largely seen as a referendum on Biden’s presidency
As Netanyahu forms Israeli government, U.S. may boycott one of his far-right allies
TEL AVIV — Some of Israel's allies abroad are concerned about the possibility that Benjamin Netanyahu will appoint far-right politicians to key positions as he forms a new government. Netanyahu, who was prime minister for more than a decade until being ousted last year, is making his way back...
As Netanyahu brings in the far-right, the U.S. is paying attention
Benjamin Netanyahu's promises of a government that includes far-right figures could strain relations with the U.S. and regional countries it seeks to court.
Ukraine updates: Iran admits sending drones to Russia, millions without power (Nov. 7)
As the week begins, here's a look ahead and a roundup of key developments from the past week. Anticipation is mounting for a possible battle for Kherson, a Russian-occupied city in southern Ukraine. Kremlin-installed officials have been evacuating civilians in preparation for a potential Ukrainian counteroffensive. And Ukraine will be...
Past is prologue in two new books that explore the Trump era
Maggie Haberman's biography "Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America" has been among the most anticipated accounts of the 45th president's impact on American politics. Robert Draper's new book on the post-Trump state of Republican politics, "Weapons of Mass Delusion: When the Republican Party Lost...
Stewart Rhodes denies he organized the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol
Stewart Rhodes has testified in his own defense in his federal trial that he was not part of planning the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol. Rhodes and four other defendants are charged with seditious conspiracy. Prosecutors had presented witnesses who tied the defendants to such planning. Under questioning by...
When she left Ukraine, an opera singer made room for a most precious possession
Earlier this year in Khmelnytskyi, western Ukraine, Olha Abakumova, an opera singer, and her husband, Ihor, a tubist, put their then-7-year-old daughter Zlata on a pile of blankets in the bathtub to sleep. If a missile were to strike, the bathroom seemed like the safest place in their ninth-floor apartment.
Auto part crime is on the rise nationwide. Here's how you can protect yourself
The DOJ's arrests last week of those involved in a catalytic converter theft ring is emblematic of a dramatic rise in the auto part crime nationwide. How car owners can protect themselves. Ayesha Rascoe is a White House correspondent for NPR. She is currently covering her third presidential administration. Rascoe's...
They made a material that doesn't exist on Earth. That's only the start of the story.
It sounds like the plot of a science fiction movie: humans are destroying the Earth, gouging huge scars in its crust, and polluting the air and the ground as they mine and refine a key element essential for technological advance. One day, scientists examining an alien meteorite discover a unique metal that negates the need for all that excavation and pollution. Best of all, the metal can be replicated, in a laboratory, using base materials. The world is saved!
Stories about crime are rife with misinformation and racism, critics say
The specter of rising crime has become a central point of the 2020 midterm elections. It's been on heavy rotation in Republican campaign ads, and nightly it's the topic de jour on Fox News. Even much of the mainstream media is covering crime as though the country is in the middle of some kind of crisis, defacto accepting the political narrative — especially, but not exclusively, the Republican narrative.
Maxwell Frost elected as the first Gen Z member of Congress
Follow live updates and results from Election Day 2022 here. Democrat Maxwell Frost has won in Florida's 10th Congressional District, according to a race call by the Associated Press, making him the first member of Generation Z elected to serve in the U.S. Congress. Frost was heavily favored to win...
The Supreme Court will decide the future of the Indian Child Welfare Act
What started as a custody battle over a foster child heads to the Supreme Court tomorrow. And the decision may have implications for the sovereignty of all Native American tribes. The case is Brackeen v. Haaland. The Brackeens, who are white, adopted a Native child after a prolonged fight with...
