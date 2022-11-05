ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC free fight: Michael Chandler knocks out Tony Ferguson with brutal front kick

By Farah Hannoun
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dpEFo_0izqPTIi00

Michael Chandler delivered one of the greatest knockouts in UFC history against Tony Ferguson.

Chandler’s explosive power was on full display when he faced Ferguson at UFC 274 in May.

Round 1 saw Chandler getting dropped by a Ferguson left hook in the opening minutes. Ferguson tried to swarm Chandler, but Chandler was able to recover. Ferguson kept throwing heat, but Chandler surprised him with a perfectly timed double-leg takedown. Ferguson cut Chandler with an elbow from bottom, and continuously threw up submission attempts.

Just when it looked like the Ferguson of old was shining through, he was blasted with a front kick by Chandler just 17 seconds into Round 2 which knocked him out cold. In 32 professional fights, Ferguson had never had his lights shut out like that.

Chandler (23-7 MMA, 2-2 UFC) returns to action on Nov. 12 when he faces former interim champion Dustin Poirier (28-7 MMA, 20-6 UFC) on the main card of UFC 281, which takes place at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Before he faces Poirier, relive Chandler’s finish of Ferguson in the video above.

Comments / 8

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Marina Rodriguez disagrees with stoppage in loss to Amanda Lemos: 'I'm there to face a lot more'

UFC strawweight contender Marina Rodriguez is not happy with how things went down Saturday night. Rodriguez’s four-fight winning streak came to an end in the main event of UFC Fight Night 214 on Saturday night in Las Vegas. She was stopped by fellow Brazilian Amanda Lemos (13-2-1 MMA, 7-2 UFC) in the second round after getting tagged by a right hand and then taking a few follow-up shots. She was still standing when referee Jason Herzog waved off the fight.
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Julianna Peña fires back at Daniel Cormier: 'Why are you hating on me' for trying to get Amanda Nunes trilogy?

Julianna Pena has clapped back at Daniel Cormier for saying she doesn’t deserve a trilogy with Amanda Nunes. Peña (11-5 MMA, 7-3 UFC), who dethroned bantamweight champion Nunes with a stunning upset submission at UFC 269, lost their rematch at UFC 277 by decision. Although a bloodied-up Peña showed a lot of heart, she was battered for 25 minutes.
MMAmania.com

WTF happened to Conor McGregor?!?

Conor McGregor looks like he was morphing into Doctor Zaius and got stuck halfway through the process. I’m not sure what to make of his latest social media post but his followers are speculating that “Notorious” either lost his mind, had too much Proper 12, or is riding the white horse straight into Kanye territory.
MMAmania.com

Escape from New York! Israel Adesanya isn’t bringing Middleweight belt to UFC 281 title fight

Israel Adesanya’s luggage has been a little light for his last few outings. “The Last Stylebender” is currently in New York City, anticipating his big upcoming Middleweight title fight this weekend (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) in UFC 281’s main event against Alex Pereira. A win for Adesanya would mark his sixth official title defense as the champion. While Adesanya has made the long trip from New Zealand, his title belt did not ... and the strap apparently hasn’t been flying with him for quite some time.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bjpenndotcom

Bryce Mitchell explains why the UFC is not having the Sterling-O’Malley fight: “They’re trying to protect the guy that’s worth the money”

Bryce Mitchell doesn’t see Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O’Malley getting booked anytime soon. O’Malley is coming off the biggest win of his pro MMA career. He defeated Petr Yan via split decision on the main card of UFC 280. The win catapulted O’Malley’s spot on the official UFC bantamweight rankings to number one.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Amanda Lemos confident in No. 1 contender status, predicts Zhang Weili defeats Carla Esparza at UFC 281

LAS VEGAS – Amanda Lemos believes she’s done enough. The UFC women’s strawweight contender is confident she’ll get the next title shot following her most recent win inside the octagon. Lemos (13-2-1 MMA, 7-2 UFC) defeated Marina Rodriguez on Saturday night in the main event of UFC Fight Night 214 at the UFC Apex. The Brazilian ended Rodriguez’s (16-2-2 MMA, 6-2-2 UFC) winning streak by second-round TKO.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Shane Burgos injured, withdraws from PFL debut fight vs. Marlon Moraes

Shane Burgos’ debut with the PFL will have to wait until next year. Burgos, who signed with the PFL earlier this year, has pulled out of his fight against fellow former UFC standout Marlon Moraes, which was scheduled to take place Nov. 25 at the 2022 PFL Championships event. A person with knowledge of the situation confirmed the withdrawal with MMA Junkie following an initial report by Ariel Helwani.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

169K+
Followers
226K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy