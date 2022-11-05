UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya doesn’t rate Alex Pereira’s MMA career too highly just yet. That’s because Pereira has competed just seven times as a professional and three times in the octagon. But after Pereira knocked out streaking contender Sean Strickland in the first round at UFC 276, it was enough to earn him a shot at Adesanya’s title in Saturday’s UFC 281 main event at Madison Square Garden in New York.

