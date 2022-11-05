Read full article on original website
Trump Confirms Voting For DeSantis Despite ConflictsDayana SabatinPalm Beach, FL
SOS Children’s Villages Florida hosted “The Black Ball” to raise awareness and funds for children in foster care.Nikki LHollywood, FL
Willie T's Seafood Shack is coming to Fort LauderdaleBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Support Movember with this mustache donut from The SaltyBest of South FloridaWest Palm Beach, FL
This Florida Beach Town Has Been Called Underrated by a Travel Magazine. It has a Vibrant Art Scene and Serene GardensL. CaneDelray Beach, FL
Golf.com
Tiger Woods caddies for Charlie, and Justin Thomas gets hitched | Rogers Report
Hello, friends, and welcome to the latest and greatest issue of the Rogers Report. This one involves some Tiger updates, which are always a thrill to bring your way. Russell Henley won (arguably?) the coolest trophy in golf on Sunday, Bernhard Langer continued to give Father Time a run for his money and Gemma Dryburgh became the first woman from Scotland to win on the LPGA Tour since 2011.
I'm a 'model' golf caddy in Vegas. What I wear impacts my tips, and I'm often the mama bear for drunk or rowdy golfers.
Ariana Sokol works for Platinum Tees. She reminds golfers to wear sunscreen, gives them medicine when they need it, and shares tips about the course.
Golf World Thrilled With Tiger Woods Match Announcement
Monday morning, the next edition of "The Match" was announced and Woods will be playing in it. "Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy will face Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth on Saturday, Dec. 10th in the next edition of TNT's "The Match.'" This will be a fun one. Who's excited?. We...
Golf.com
Rules Guy: What do you do when you hit a provisional, but forget which ball is which?
The Rules of Golf are tricky! Thankfully, we’ve got the guru. Our Rules Guy knows the book front to back. Got a question? He’s got all the answers. During a recent round, my fellow competitor hooked his tee shot toward OB left. He announced that he’d hit a provisional, pulled a ball from his pocket, and did it on the same line. As we walked off the tee together, I asked him if he knew which ball was which. He shrugged and said he didn’t. Sure enough, one ball was OB and the other, which must have bounced off a tree, was in the fairway. He offered to declare that his first ball was OB and play his second. I countered that both balls are considered lost, since he couldn’t tell which was which. Who is right?
golfmagic.com
Report: Schauffele, Cantlay and one other PGA Tour player "join LIV Golf League"
It's not official, but according to an "insider" Xander Schauffele has agreed to join LIV Golf and will be the team captain of Torque GC in 2023. Of course, we have to take everything with a pinch of salt until there has been official confirmation, but @LIVTracking claims to have an "unblemished record" when it comes to announcing players joining the breakaway series.
Golf.com
How a benching helped get Scottie Scheffler’s putter on track | Wall-to-Wall
Welcome to Wall-to-Wall Equipment, the weekly gear wrap-up in which GOLF equipment editor Jonathan Wall takes you through the latest trends, rumors and breaking news. Even the most loyal golf clubs have been known to misbehave on occasion. For much of the season, Scottie Scheffler’s Scotty Cameron Special Select Timeless Tourtype GSS Tour Prototype was the picture of perfection — an early-season addition that produced instant results in Phoenix and a green jacket in Augusta.
Golf.com
Winner’s bag: Russell Henley’s equipment at the 2022 World Wide Technology Championship
Russell Henley won by four shots at the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba to claim his first PGA Tour title since 2017. Take a closer look at his entire Titleist equipment setup. Driver: Titleist TSi3 (Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black 70 shaft), 10 degrees. 3-wood: Titleist TS3 (Project X...
Golf.com
Why courses with wider fairways lost status in GOLF’s Top 100 U.S.
In recent years, the more playable courses rose in our Top 100 Courses in the U.S. ranking. Wider fairways give golfers more forgiveness off the tee and require interesting second shots. We discuss why this year’s reverse of that trend surprised us.
Golf.com
Best golf swing training aids of 2022: 8 tools to help you stripe it
Welcome to GOLF’s 2022 edition of the Best of Everything, where we’re providing you with the, well… best of everything! In this edition, we take a close look at our favorite putting training aids. Check out our picks below or browse more items in our Pro Shop.
Golf.com
Best Golf Bags 2022: The 10 best golf bags for walkers
Welcome to GOLF’s 2022 edition of the Best of Everything, where we’re providing you with the, well… best of everything! Check out our picks below or browse more items in our Pro Shop. If you’re a walker and you’re in the market for a new bag, there...
Golf.com
Superhuman Bernhard Langer breaks own record (again!), explains longevity
Bernhard Langer admits he’s not so sure there is a secret to his longevity, but then he goes ahead and tries to explain it anyway. “A lot of things have to come together,” said Langer, who won the TimberTech Championship on Sunday, breaking his own record as the oldest winner on the PGA Tour Champions. “You’ve got to be healthy, hungry, willing to work, have a good support system, a great caddie and good coach, many, many other things. As I said, the willingness to put in the hours, because many people when they get to 50, 60, they’re going to say, ‘Well, I’ve had a good career and I’m going to take it a little easy and all that.’ You can’t do that out here, there’s too many good players.”
Golf.com
FIRST LOOK: Mizuno unveils long-awaited RB Tour golf balls
When most golfers think of Mizuno, they don’t think of golf balls. Even though the manufacturer is best known for its golf clubs, it quietly has been offering golf balls for years, even launching its first worldwide golf ball line in 2020 with the RB Tour and RB TourX.
