Read full article on original website
Related
The battleground state of Pennsylvania had closely watched Midterm races
In the U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania, Democrat John Fetterman beat Trump-backed Dr. Oz. In the race for governor, Attorney General Josh Shapiro beat Trump-backed state Sen. Doug Mastriano. Laura Benshoff. Laura Benshoff is a reporter covering energy and climate for NPR's National desk. Prior to this assignment, she spent...
Democrat Wes Moore elected governor in historic Maryland race
Democrat Wes Moore has made history in Maryland as the state's first Black governor, according to a race call by the Associated Press. He is only the third Black governor elected in the country. Moore's win puts the governorship back in Democrats' hands after two terms of Republican Gov. Larry...
Michigan voters reelect Gov. Whitmer, safeguard abortion rights in the state
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, won a second term over Republican Tudor Dixon. Voters also acted to enshrine abortion rights in the state's constitution.
Josh Shapiro secures Pa. governor's office, beating election-denier Doug Mastriano
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro handily won the commonwealth's governorship, besting state Sen. Doug Mastriano, according to a race call by The Associated Press. Shapiro, like many Democrats this cycle, campaigned on protecting the right to an abortion. Both chambers of the Pennsylvania legislature have GOP majorities, although that could change this cycle. In 2017, sitting Democratic governor Tom Wolf vetoed a bill to ban abortions at 20 weeks.
Maxwell Frost elected as the first Gen Z member of Congress
Follow live updates and results from Election Day 2022 here. Democrat Maxwell Frost has won in Florida's 10th Congressional District, according to a race call by the Associated Press, making him the first member of Generation Z elected to serve in the U.S. Congress. Frost was heavily favored to win...
One of the most watched Senate races in the country was in Ohio
NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Sean Trende, political reporter with Real Clear Politics about election results in the swig state of Ohio.
Republican Gov. Brian Kemp wins second term in Georgia over Democrat Stacey Abrams
ATLANTA – Georgia's Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has won a second term, again defeating Democrat Stacey Abrams in one of the most closely-watched campaigns for governor in the country, according to a race call by the Associated Press. In a speech before supporters Tuesday night Kemp said, "It looks...
Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wins reelection in Michigan
DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, has won a second term for the top political job in the battleground state, according to a race call by The Associated Press. The state of the economy is always a big issue in the industrial Midwest, but abortion rights and...
Here are the key election results from South Carolina
View live election results for key contests in South Carolina. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
California voters enshrine right to abortion and contraception in state constitution
LOS ANGELES — California will amend the state constitution to guarantee the right to abortion and contraception. Voters approved the ballot measure known as Proposition 1, according to a call by The Associated Press. Proposition 1 was a direct response to the U.S. Supreme Court's Dobbs v. Jackson Women's...
One of the most closely watched U.S. Senate races is in Pennsylvania
Republican Sen. Pat Toomey is retiring. If Democrats win his seat, it could help them keep their thin majority in the Senate. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is running against TV's Dr. Mehmet Oz. Jeff Brady is a National Desk Correspondent based in Philadelphia, where he covers energy issues and climate...
Maura Healey claims historic victory, elected first woman governor in Massachusetts
BOSTON — Democrat Maura Healey scored a decisive and historic victory Tuesday night, becoming the first elected female governor in Massachusetts and the nation's first openly lesbian governor, according to a race call by The Associated Press. Healey, the state's Attorney General since 2014, overwhelmed her Republican opponent, former...
Why mail voting laws may slow the count in some key swing states
Follow live updates and results from the 2022 midterm election here. In states where voting by mail is on the rise, there's a wonky reason why officials may be slower to report midterm results on election night. Before mail-in ballots can be counted, they have to go through a process...
A preview of Tuesday's general election in Mecklenburg County and North Carolina
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. In North Carolina, voters will elect candidates to the U.S. Senate, U.S. House, the N.C. Supreme Court, the Court of Appeals and the General Assembly, among other judicial and local seats. Democrat Cheri Beasley is running for a U.S. Senate seat against Republican Ted...
A large turnout of Black voters in Milwaukee could help Democrats' cause
In Wisconsin, many voters are having to change the way they vote this election because of changes that the state has made to the voting process since 2020. One of them was banning ballot drop boxes. A grassroots organization in Milwaukee is working to ensure that voters, especially Black voters, continue to make their voices heard despite the new rules. Here's NPR's H.J. Mai.
Duke Energy names Bowman to replace De May as North Carolina president
Duke Energy has named Kendal Bowman as president of its North Carolina operations. Bowman takes over Jan. 1 from state President Stephen De May, who is retiring after 33 years. She is currently the company's vice president of regulatory affairs and policy for North Carolina. Bowman has been the leading...
Supreme Court considers fate of landmark Indian adoption law
The U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments Wednesday in a case that pits several prospective adoptive parents and the state of Texas against the Indian Child Welfare Act — a federal law aimed at preventing Native American children from being separated from their extended families and their tribes. This is...
Tropical Storm Nicole churns toward the Bahamas and Florida
MIAMI — Tropical Storm Nicole churned toward the northwestern Bahamas and Florida's Atlantic coastline on Tuesday and was forecast to develop into a hurricane over the next couple of days, forecasters said. A range of warnings and watches remain in place. Many areas are still reeling from damage caused...
Still reeling from Ian, Florida shrimpers are desperate to get back on the water
Jimmy Driggers, 85, got into the fishing business when he was just 13 years old. He's a shrimper in Fort Myers, Fla. "I was a mullet fisherman, [a] commercial fisherman in my younger days," he said. Driggers walks with a prosthetic leg from an injury he sustained on his boat...
Nicole is thrashing the Bahamas and is forecast to strike Florida
Florida's Atlantic coast is preparing for a rare November hurricane. Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to be at or near hurricane strength when it comes ashore as soon as Thursday. As NPR's Miami correspondent, Greg Allen reports on the diverse issues and developments tied to the Southeast. He covers everything...
WFAE
8K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.https://www.wfae.org
Comments / 0