ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
WFAE

Democrat Wes Moore elected governor in historic Maryland race

Democrat Wes Moore has made history in Maryland as the state's first Black governor, according to a race call by the Associated Press. He is only the third Black governor elected in the country. Moore's win puts the governorship back in Democrats' hands after two terms of Republican Gov. Larry...
MARYLAND STATE
WFAE

Josh Shapiro secures Pa. governor's office, beating election-denier Doug Mastriano

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro handily won the commonwealth's governorship, besting state Sen. Doug Mastriano, according to a race call by The Associated Press. Shapiro, like many Democrats this cycle, campaigned on protecting the right to an abortion. Both chambers of the Pennsylvania legislature have GOP majorities, although that could change this cycle. In 2017, sitting Democratic governor Tom Wolf vetoed a bill to ban abortions at 20 weeks.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFAE

Maxwell Frost elected as the first Gen Z member of Congress

Follow live updates and results from Election Day 2022 here. Democrat Maxwell Frost has won in Florida's 10th Congressional District, according to a race call by the Associated Press, making him the first member of Generation Z elected to serve in the U.S. Congress. Frost was heavily favored to win...
FLORIDA STATE
WFAE

A large turnout of Black voters in Milwaukee could help Democrats' cause

In Wisconsin, many voters are having to change the way they vote this election because of changes that the state has made to the voting process since 2020. One of them was banning ballot drop boxes. A grassroots organization in Milwaukee is working to ensure that voters, especially Black voters, continue to make their voices heard despite the new rules. Here's NPR's H.J. Mai.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WFAE

Supreme Court considers fate of landmark Indian adoption law

The U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments Wednesday in a case that pits several prospective adoptive parents and the state of Texas against the Indian Child Welfare Act — a federal law aimed at preventing Native American children from being separated from their extended families and their tribes. This is...
TEXAS STATE
WFAE

Tropical Storm Nicole churns toward the Bahamas and Florida

MIAMI — Tropical Storm Nicole churned toward the northwestern Bahamas and Florida's Atlantic coastline on Tuesday and was forecast to develop into a hurricane over the next couple of days, forecasters said. A range of warnings and watches remain in place. Many areas are still reeling from damage caused...
FLORIDA STATE
WFAE

Nicole is thrashing the Bahamas and is forecast to strike Florida

Florida's Atlantic coast is preparing for a rare November hurricane. Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to be at or near hurricane strength when it comes ashore as soon as Thursday. As NPR's Miami correspondent, Greg Allen reports on the diverse issues and developments tied to the Southeast. He covers everything...
FLORIDA STATE
WFAE

WFAE

8K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

 https://www.wfae.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy