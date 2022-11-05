I’m disappointed in Carrie, when she won American Idol, at the time she was a dedicated Christian. I honestly didn’t think fame would change her, because of who she was at the time, I would say a solid follower of Christ. But as of late it really does seem like it is changing her. She is putting her career before her marriage. She is a young mother setting an example for her sons, so what in the world is she prancing around in daisy duke shorts for, as a Christian woman, wife and mother, this truly is out of character for her. It’s quite evident that she prefers the attention from her audience over her being in an equal relationship with her husband. I don’t think she is being fair to him in all of this, so she’s a big name now, she’s using that to treat her husband as of late. It seems like he has no say in the marriage, it’s like she’s saying it’s my way or the hiway, take it or leave it. Wow Carrie, there’s not a drop of humility in your behavior in all of this.
