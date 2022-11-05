ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marina Rodriguez disagrees with stoppage in loss to Amanda Lemos: 'I'm there to face a lot more'

UFC strawweight contender Marina Rodriguez is not happy with how things went down Saturday night. Rodriguez’s four-fight winning streak came to an end in the main event of UFC Fight Night 214 on Saturday night in Las Vegas. She was stopped by fellow Brazilian Amanda Lemos (13-2-1 MMA, 7-2 UFC) in the second round after getting tagged by a right hand and then taking a few follow-up shots. She was still standing when referee Jason Herzog waved off the fight.
Israel Adesanya before UFC 281: Kickboxing losses to Alex Pereira were 'me not staying true to my style'

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya doesn’t rate Alex Pereira’s MMA career too highly just yet. That’s because Pereira has competed just seven times as a professional and three times in the octagon. But after Pereira knocked out streaking contender Sean Strickland in the first round at UFC 276, it was enough to earn him a shot at Adesanya’s title in Saturday’s UFC 281 main event at Madison Square Garden in New York.
WTF happened to Conor McGregor?!?

Conor McGregor looks like he was morphing into Doctor Zaius and got stuck halfway through the process. I’m not sure what to make of his latest social media post but his followers are speculating that “Notorious” either lost his mind, had too much Proper 12, or is riding the white horse straight into Kanye territory.
Fight Circus 4 video: Ringmaster Jon Nutt falls in 2-versus-1 fight, ‘Siamese kickboxing’ bout ends in one-punch knockout

Jon Nutt’s Fight Circus promotion faced a number of setbacks, then the man himself faced his own insurmountable challenge in the main event. At Fight Circus 4 in Phuket, Thailand, on Sunday, Nutt fell in a 2-versus-1 fight against “MMAsymmetrical” champions Bank and No Money. The two were coming off of a loss to former UFC fighter Will Chope in November 2021, but returned to the win column in convincing fashion after defeating Nutt not once, but twice.
Paulo Costa trolls Colby Covington following accusations made by Polyana Viana: “Please don’t accuse Colby of being gay”

Newly found fan favourite Paulo Costa has taken the social media world by storm as of late with his humorous trolling of fellow fighters on the roster. Nobody is safe from Paulo Costa on social media. This time, Colby Covington was the latest fighter caught in the firing line after UFC strawweight Polyana Viana revealed some explicit information regarding ‘Chaos’.
WWE Yet To Contact Chelsea Green Regarding Possible WWE Return

There has been a lot of speculation regarding more former WWE stars joining the company. Tegan Nox and Mia Yim are two names rumored to be returning soon. Another name that has been reported since Triple H took over creative control of WWE is Chelsea Green, who was previously signed to the promotion and worked the NXT brand while signed to the promotion.

