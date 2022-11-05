Read full article on original website
Marina Rodriguez disagrees with stoppage in loss to Amanda Lemos: 'I'm there to face a lot more'
UFC strawweight contender Marina Rodriguez is not happy with how things went down Saturday night. Rodriguez’s four-fight winning streak came to an end in the main event of UFC Fight Night 214 on Saturday night in Las Vegas. She was stopped by fellow Brazilian Amanda Lemos (13-2-1 MMA, 7-2 UFC) in the second round after getting tagged by a right hand and then taking a few follow-up shots. She was still standing when referee Jason Herzog waved off the fight.
MMAmania.com
Video: Watch Bare Knuckle FC 32 turn into a brawl after fighter disqualified over headbutts
You never know what wild thing you’re going to see at a Bare Knuckle FC event. That point was underscored this weekend when a brawl broke out at BKFC 32 in Orlando, Florida after one fighter was disqualified for multiple headbutts. The fight was called at 1:50 of the...
Israel Adesanya before UFC 281: Kickboxing losses to Alex Pereira were 'me not staying true to my style'
UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya doesn’t rate Alex Pereira’s MMA career too highly just yet. That’s because Pereira has competed just seven times as a professional and three times in the octagon. But after Pereira knocked out streaking contender Sean Strickland in the first round at UFC 276, it was enough to earn him a shot at Adesanya’s title in Saturday’s UFC 281 main event at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Logan Paul Reveals Major Injuries at WWE ‘Crown Jewel’
The injuries marred an otherwise stellar performance by the celebrity influencer.
MMAmania.com
WTF happened to Conor McGregor?!?
Conor McGregor looks like he was morphing into Doctor Zaius and got stuck halfway through the process. I’m not sure what to make of his latest social media post but his followers are speculating that “Notorious” either lost his mind, had too much Proper 12, or is riding the white horse straight into Kanye territory.
Conor McGregor says 'I told you I'd be back' while using an ape filter in one of his most bizarre posts ever
Conor McGregor has gone mad. How else do you explain whatever this post is supposed to be that he shared Monday on Twitter and Instagram?. This isn’t the first time McGregor has rambled on social media, as that’s pretty much become his thing while he’s been on the shelf, but this has to be his most bizarre social media post ever.
MMAmania.com
Islam Makhachev casts doubt on Alexander Volkanovski ‘super’ fight in Australia: UFC is ‘playing games’
After Islam Makhachev cut through Charles Oliveira with relative ease at UFC 280 (watch highlights), it seemed like 145-pound kingpin, Alexander Volkanovski, was next for the new Lightweight champion. Probably in Australia, given UFC was returning to Perth in Feb. 2023. But, that may not be the case, according to...
Michael Bisping: Dustin Poirier stops Michael Chandler, who has 'shown to be a little bit chinny'
Michael Bisping expects Dustin Poirier to test Michael Chandler’s chin at UFC 281. Poirier (28-7 MMA, 20-6 UFC) faces Chandler (23-7 MMA, 2-2 UFC) on Saturday’s pay-per-view main card at Madison Square Garden in New York. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPNews and early prelims on ESPN+.
MMA Fighting
Fight Circus 4 video: Ringmaster Jon Nutt falls in 2-versus-1 fight, ‘Siamese kickboxing’ bout ends in one-punch knockout
Jon Nutt’s Fight Circus promotion faced a number of setbacks, then the man himself faced his own insurmountable challenge in the main event. At Fight Circus 4 in Phuket, Thailand, on Sunday, Nutt fell in a 2-versus-1 fight against “MMAsymmetrical” champions Bank and No Money. The two were coming off of a loss to former UFC fighter Will Chope in November 2021, but returned to the win column in convincing fashion after defeating Nutt not once, but twice.
Paulo Costa trolls Colby Covington following accusations made by Polyana Viana: “Please don’t accuse Colby of being gay”
Newly found fan favourite Paulo Costa has taken the social media world by storm as of late with his humorous trolling of fellow fighters on the roster. Nobody is safe from Paulo Costa on social media. This time, Colby Covington was the latest fighter caught in the firing line after UFC strawweight Polyana Viana revealed some explicit information regarding ‘Chaos’.
bodyslam.net
WWE Yet To Contact Chelsea Green Regarding Possible WWE Return
There has been a lot of speculation regarding more former WWE stars joining the company. Tegan Nox and Mia Yim are two names rumored to be returning soon. Another name that has been reported since Triple H took over creative control of WWE is Chelsea Green, who was previously signed to the promotion and worked the NXT brand while signed to the promotion.
