thenewscrypto.com
Binance Sell-off Announcement Keeps Driving FTT Surges
Approximately $292 million worth of stablecoins has departed FTX during the past week. The market turbulence has also affected Binance’s BNB cryptocurrency. As the digital asset market continues to grapple with the scandal surrounding trading firm Alameda Research’s balance sheet, traders in Asia rose to a market that was partially in the red. As a result of a public dispute between Binance CEO Changpeng CZ Zhao and Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison over the sale of Binance’s FTT holdings, FTX’s FTT exchange token, which accounts for a sizeable portion of Alameda’s assets, is down 5% on the day.
thenewscrypto.com
Binance Revises Terra Classic ($LUNC) Burn to Monthly Basis
Binance has burned a total of 13.712 billion LUNC tokens so far. Binance modified the rules to burn LUNC once per month from weekly once. Binance has changed the frequency of its Terra Classic (LUNC) burn mechanism from once every week to once every month. The trading costs on LUNC spot and margin trading pairs on Binance have resulted in the burn of 13.712 billion LUNC tokens so far.
thenewscrypto.com
Bitcoin Worth $3.15B Transferred to Exchanges in Last 24 Hours
Bitcoin (BTC) surpassed the $20,000 barrier last week. The latest FTX-Binance crisis has also caused increased concern among investors. Volatility has returned to the crypto markets. Coinglass reports that in the last 24 hours, $3.15 billion worth of Bitcoin (BTC) has been sent to exchanges, that is 152,000 Bitcoins. Now,...
thenewscrypto.com
Daily User Growth Skyrockets After Elon Musk Acquires Twitter
Since Musk has been in charge, the number of daily users has increased by almost 20%. The platform’s quick growth is a direct indication of his immediate influence. In his short time as CEO, Elon Musk has already made an impact. In addition, a leading media outlet has recently reported that during Elon Musk’s first week as CEO of Twitter, user growth reached a record high.
thenewscrypto.com
BitMEX Announces Official Launch Date of Native Token BMEX
The crypto exchange hopes to restore market dominance in the derivatives market. Trade in the BMEX/USDT pair on the spot market will begin at 8 AM SGT on Nov 11. The cryptocurrency trading platform BitMEX announced on Tuesday that its native BMEX coin would begin trading on November 11. Members who hold and stake BMEX tokens on the BitMEX platform will get access to discounted trading fees, staking awards, fee-free withdrawals, and other premium features. With the debut of BMEX trading, the struggling crypto exchange hopes to restore market dominance in the derivatives market.
thenewscrypto.com
Binance Added Nigerian Naira (NGN) In Its Trading Gateway
Nigerian users can now able to deposit and withdraw NGN in Binance. Nigeria and Binance are seeking to create a blockchain-based digital economic zone. Binance the world’s most prominent cryptocurrency exchange announced that once again it has added a fiat gateway for the Nigerian Naira (NGN). Binance making more effort to extend cryptocurrency use and accessibility for the general public. As part of this Nigerian users can now able to deposit and withdraw NGN to and from their Binance wallets.
thenewscrypto.com
FTX’s FTT Token Price Drops 10% Post Mass Dump by Binance
Binance has dumped 23 million FTX tokens valued $584 million. Binance was an early investor in FTX and last year made a $2.1 billion exit last year. Following recent developments, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao declared over the weekend that the exchange will sell off all of its FTT holdings. After the announcement, the price of FTT dropped dramatically, losing about 10% of its value in a single day.
thenewscrypto.com
MarketAcross Picked As Global Media Partner For Future Of Crypto Summit
MarketAcross is a global media partner for Benzinga’s Future of Crypto conference. Bored Ape Yacht Club members joined a unique panel to advance their brand. Benzinga which seeks to spotlight the wider cryptocurrency sector, including DeFi and NFTs hosted the Future of Crypto conference. The leading blockchain public relations (PR) and marketing agency, MarketAcross, is the official global media partner for the conference.
thenewscrypto.com
Binance CEO CZ Reveals Exchange Still Holds Terra Classic (LUNC)
CZ clarified that the $585M transaction of FTT tokens was initiated by the exchange. In April, Binance’s LUNC holdings were valued at almost $1.6 billion. Changpeng Zhao (CZ), CEO of Binance, said yesterday in a tweet that the exchange is still holding Terra Luna Classic (LUNC) in its inventory. He mentioned this while suggesting that the firm was uninterested in Alameda Research’s offer. To swap its FTT holdings over the counter at a premium price.
thenewscrypto.com
G2 Honors Crypto Newswire Service Chainwire With Nine Excellency Badges
G2, a software marketplace, has awarded nine badges to Chainwire, a crypto press release distribution service. Based on the feedback from actual users included in its quarterly review form, the badges were assigned in G2’s Fall 2022 report. High Performer, Most Likely to Be Recommended by Users, and Highest...
thenewscrypto.com
Bitcoin Mining Firm Iris Energy Receives $103M Default Notice
The company’s average mining hash rate in October was 3.9 EH/s. As it stands, the company looks to have fallen on hard times due to a confluence of factors. Bitcoin (BTC) miner Iris Energy reports it has received a default notice from mining equipment maker Bitmain Technologies, according to a new filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday.
thenewscrypto.com
Today’s Top 5 Crypto Gainers
The cryptocurrency market is currently trading at $1.04T, down 1.86%. According to CMC, the top gainer is Polygon (MATIC). The cryptocurrency market is down again this morning. It is currently trading at $1.04T, with a drop of 1.86%. However, Bitcoin is trading steadily around $20k, while Ethereum is trading above $15k. Even though both top coins are trading in red and the entire crypto market is facing a bearish market in the last 24 hours, the polygon (MATIC) is trending and has gained 3.48% at the time of writing. According to CMC, the gloomy market is taking place, and the top 5 gainers have been active for the past 24 hours.
thenewscrypto.com
Ambire x swappin.gifts Partnership Offers Crypto Users Real World Goods & Services
The swappin.gifts app is now accessible directly through the Ambire Wallet dApp Catalog as part of the newest plug-in integration and collaboration that Ambire Wallet has developed. With its primary emphasis on enhancing the cryptocurrency user experience, Ambire is the first open-source, self-custodial smart contract wallet. There will be a...
thenewscrypto.com
Binance Platform Holds $8 Billion ETH in Its Cold Wallet
Binance CEO stated that the platform has about $8 billion ETH in its cold wallet. Ethereum is currently trading at $1,472 and is down 7.98%. Changpeng Zhao, CEO of Binance, reported that as of this morning’s early hours, the BNB platform had ETH worth about $8 billion stored in its cold wallet. He added that they are serving as custodians for the user funds and further clarified that these funds are unrelated to the platform.
thenewscrypto.com
Binance Aims to Sell All of Its FTX Holdings, SBF Remains Silent
Binance CEO CZ decided to sell off all FTX’s FTT tokens. Binance holds around 23 million FTX tokens. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao also known as CZ announced his decision to sell all FTT tokens. FTT is a native currency of the most prominent crypto exchange FTX. Binance is world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by daily trading volume and it holds around 23 million FTX tokens, valued at about $517 million at the current price.
thenewscrypto.com
Decipher’22 Leading Blockchain Conference to Be Held in Dubai
Now in its 2nd year, Decipher is a leading annual conference on blockchain and Web3 use cases. Hosted by the Algorand Foundation, Decipher will present its 2022 edition in Dubai, UAE – a burgeoning crypto capital – and feature top industry voices from FTX, SkyBridge Capital, Envision Racing, Napster, Binance, Sino Global Capital, LimeWire, and more.
thenewscrypto.com
Following Twitter, Meta Plans Massive Layoffs for This Week
Meta Platforms is reportedly preparing for a large-scale layoff, which will affect the number of employees. Meta recently witnessed a significant profit fall in the third-quarter earnings. Meta Platforms, Inc. (META), the parent company of Facebook, is planning for “massive layoffs”. According to a recent report from The Wall Street...
