Broncos' Super Bowl 50 roster: Where are the offensive players now?

Denver Broncos kicker Brandon McManus is the team’s only player remaining on the roster from their Super Bowl 50 team, and he’s one of just a handful of players from that 2015 roster who are still in the NFL.

Elsewhere on special teams from that season, long snapper Aaron Brewer now plays for the Arizona Cardinals and punter Britton Colquitt is a free agent. On defense, all but two of the team’s starters from Super Bowl 50 are now out of the NFL.

The offense is similar, with just one player from that championship roster currently on an NFL roster.

Here’s a quick look at all of the team’s offensive starters from Super Bowl 50 and where they are now.

(Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports)