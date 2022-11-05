Read full article on original website
Bobcats 3rd At Marion Shootout, SC 7th Grade 3rd At Flora — Jr High Boys Basketball
The Franklin Park Bobcats will open up their home schedule tonight when they host Aviston. Salem is coming off a 2-1 day and 3rd place finish at the Marion Shootout on Saturday. Salem opened with a hard fought 29-27 win over Marion in the opener. After falling to a very good Belleville Central, who was the eventual champion, 63-45, Salem bounced back to rout Cahokia in the 3rd place game 45-27.
Orphans Drop 2nd Round Playoff Game To Morris
The Centralia Orphans season came to an end as they dropped their 2nd round playoff game at home to visiting Morris 56-0. Mascoutah out-gunned Highland 55-42 and Mahomet Seymour over Metamora 44-28. This weekend in the 5a quarterfinal, Mascoutah hosts Peoria and Mahomet is at Morris. In 6a, East St...
Boil order for part of southwest Salem
There is a boil order in effect for the following area in Salem, due to a water outage on Monday for repair to a water main damaged in the West Whitaker construction project. West McMackin to West Whitaker and South Walnut to South Pearl, including West Church and South Maple Streets.
Police Beat for Monday, November 7th, 2022
A 36-year-old Crook, Colorado woman has been arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Deputies made the arrest of Jennifer Chewning when called to investigate a suspicious vehicle that had been parked along Airport Road south of Walnut Hill Road for nearly three hours on Sunday.
Police Beat for Tuesday, November 8th, 2022
Three people were brought to the Marion County Jail on Monday on outstanding warrants. 22-year-old Lyndsay Hoffman of Old Salem Road in Centralia was arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies on an outstanding warrant for obstructing justice. She remains in custody in lieu of $40,000 bond. 25-year-old Edward Kenny...
Two Salem juvenile girls airlifted from scene of side-by-side crash
Two Salem juvenile girls were airlifted to Cardinal Glennon Hospital in St. Louis for treatment after the side-by-side they were operating went out of control and crashed in the 2500 block of Farthing Road in rural Odin early Sunday afternoon. Odin Fire Chief Greg Smith says the two told first...
Salem home damaged by falling tree during strong Saturday winds
The top of a large oak tree broke off and crashed into a carport and part of a Salem home early Saturday morning. Sarah Buchanan of 324 William Street was still asleep when she heard an extremely loud noise. When she went into her living room, she found the top of the tree had penetrated the outside wall and had moved her couch six feet into the middle of the room.
Salem Police arrest former Salem resident for aggravated battery to a child
Salem Police have arrested a 26-year-old former resident now living in Centralia for aggravated battery to a child. Detectives say the October 24th incident involving Mary Rushing of Calumet Street first came to light when injuries were reported by her school. At that time the 10-year-old female was taken to Salem Township Hospital for treatment. The incident allegedly occurred at Rushing’s former residence in Salem.
2022 11/09 – Edward George Walker
Edward George Walker, 79, of Centralia IL., passed away in his sleep at his home on November 6, 2022. Edward was born December 31, 1942, in San Francisco, California, the son of Delilah Mary Jane George and Marion Edward Walker. He married Sandra Kay Walton on September 23, 1967, during the 52 years of marriage they welcomed three children.
Salem woman escapes serious injury in Green Street Road crash
A 20-year-old Salem woman was found with only minor injuries at her home following an early Monday morning crash on Green Street Road just north of Lake Shore Drive southwest of Salem. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department received a third-party call of a smashed-up car overturned in the roadside ditch....
2022 Election Results
The polls close at 7:00 PM CST. Stay tuned for results as the votes are tallied! We will post results by each individual county including Clay, Coles, Cumberland, Effingham, Fayette, Jasper, Marion, Richland, Shelby, and Wayne. We’ll also have the results for the Illinois State Election.
Marion County’s Sheriff-Elect excited to get started
Even though he was running unopposed, Marion County’s Sheriff-Elect was watching the election results Tuesday night. Republican Kevin Cripps says after getting past the election he is excited and ready to go to work on December 1st. “First priority is just getting a deputy hired to replace me. Then...
More information on fire at apartment building on Friday in Vandalia
The Vandalia Fire Department on Friday afternoon battled a blaze at an apartment building. Vandalia Fire Chief Mark Meadows says that at 3:15 on Friday they were called to a structure fire at Jefferson and Sunset in Vandalia. Chief Meadows says they arrived to smoke coming from the roofline and that high winds on Friday afternoon made the situation more difficult. Chief Meadows says they were able to contain the fire to the upper level/attic. And, he says they were able to keep the fire from spreading to the neighboring apartment building. Chief Meadows says they had 16 firefighters on the scene for 3 1/2 hours.
Police Beat for Saturday, November 5th, 2022
A 30-year-old rural Odin woman has been returned to the Marion County Jail after being arrested in Clinton County on an outstanding Marion County felony failure to appear warrant for making a false alarm. Lacie Linder of Choteau Avenue is being held in lieu of $20,000 bond. 58-year-old Wally West...
FEMA assistance in Illinois expires in December
Illinois locals have 40 more days to apply for help from FEMA.
Three large wind-driven fires keep firemen busy Friday afternoon
Three large wind-driven fires burned acres of brush and grass but never threatened any buildings. The first fire began during the noon hour on Pine Avenue south of Odin in the Royal Lakes area. The brush and woods fire apparently started from an unattended brush fire and covered 15 to 20 acres being put out. High winds are blamed for the quick spread of the fire.
Salem City Council to be asked to give final approval to property tax levy
The Salem City Council Monday night will be asked to give final approval to its property tax levy for next year’s bills. The proposal is to raise the levy 2.85-percent above last year’s levy. The council will once again abate general obligation bond issues that are being paid off through proceeds from sales tax revenue.
Tate’s Final Pre-trial Hearing on Clinton County Charges Set for Monday
CARLYLE – Ray Tate, the 42-year-old man convicted of murdering Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Riley last year, is scheduled for a final pre-trial hearing Monday in Clinton County Court on a case charging him with 30 felony charges stemming from events following the crime spree that started after Deputy Riley was shot to death on Interstate 64.
City of Salem enters into new electric aggregation contract, electric rates to go up
The City of Salem has entered into a new 22-month electric aggregation contract. It will result in a big jump in electric rates for participating residents and small businesses, but will still be lower than purchasing electricity directly through Ameren. The low bidder for the aggregation was Constellation NewEnergy at...
1 killed, 2 hurt in Belleville, Ill. shooting Saturday morning
One woman was killed and two other women were hurt Saturday morning in a shooting at a Belleville home
