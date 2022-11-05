ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ringsidenews.com

Alexa Bliss Breaks Silence After Heartbreaking Loss At WWE Crown Jewel

Alexa Bliss & Asuka shocked the world when they defeated Damage CTRL to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships just a couple of days ago on Monday Night RAW. Following the match, it was announced that Damage CTRL will get their rematch at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.
itrwrestling.com

Bobby Lashley Says He Was “Ready To Die” During WWE Clash With Brock Lesnar

The opening match to WWE Crown Jewel 2022 saw a rematch from the Royal Rumble, as Brock Lesnar met Bobby Lashley. It was Lashley who won their previous contest at the Rumble, regaining the WWE Championship with help from Roman Reigns, stemming from Paul Heyman reuniting with ‘The Tribal Chief’.
ringsidenews.com

Alexa Bliss Changes Up Her Look After WWE Crown Jewel

Alexa Bliss has been part of WWE for several years now and is definitely one of the company’s hardest workers. She continues to make strides no matter what, and fans truly love her. Bliss also showed off a new look, right after WWE Crown Jewel. At WWE Crown Jewel,...
wrestletalk.com

Plans For Brock Lesnar Next WWE Match Revealed Following Crown Jewel

Plans for Brock Lesnar’s next match following WWE Crown Jewel 2022 yesterday (November 5) look to have been revealed. Brock Lesnar faced Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel, with Lesnar scoring a lucky flash pinfall win. After the match, Lashley attacked Lesnar in what looked to be a potential heel...
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Monday Night RAW Results For November 11, 2022

Welcome to EWrestlingNews’ WWE Monday Night RAW results for November 7, 2022!. We hear from The Bloodline to open up the show. The Usos address The New Day, suggesting that, after Crown Jewel, they’ll be the longest reigning Tag Team of all time. The New Day come out and it’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, who announce The Usos will put their record up for grabs against them this Friday on SmackDown.
ringsidenews.com

Roman Reigns Mocks Logan Paul’s ‘Lucky Shot’ After WWE Crown Jewel

Roman Reigns has been absolutely dominant as the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion and has defeated many opponents. Roman’s most recent opponent was Logan Paul and despite his best efforts, Paul couldn’t get the job done at Saturday’s WWE Crown Jewel event and The Head of the Table decided to mock Logan Paul after the match.
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On WWE's Original Plans For Brock Lesnar Vs. Bobby Lashley

At WWE Crown Jewel, Brock Lesnar pinned Bobby Lashley in the opening match. Lashley dominated a majority of the bout, but "The Beast" was able to pull out the shocking victory anyway. The two each have a win over the other, and it appears there are plans for a rubber match.
ringsidenews.com

Bayley & Bianca Belair Made History At WWE Crown Jewel

Bianca Belair began her WWE career as a participant in the Mae Young Classic competition before becoming a huge star in NXT. At the WWE Crown Jewel premium live event from Saudi Arabia on Saturday, the WWE Raw Women’s Champion faced Bayley in a Last Woman Standing Match and put her championship on the line. They also made history in the process.
wrestlingrumors.net

Roman Reigns Targeted By 38 Year Old WWE Superstar

He could work. Roman Reigns has dominated WWE for over two years now, with one of the longest World Title reigns in company history. Reigns has run through just about everyone that has come in his path, which has not left him with many opponents left to come after him. WWE is going to need to look in a different direction to find a challenger and now someone is calling out Reigns.
ComicBook

Watch: Bray Wyatt Breaks Character After Cameras Stop Rolling at WWE Crown Jewel 2022

Bray Wyatt is notorious for staying in-character while making public appearances for the WWE. He rarely conducts interviews, isn't often seen in public and, in the few cases where he will talk to reporters or interact with fans, he'll tend to stay in character. Some of the interviews he did with local media while still in his Firefly Fun House persona certainly come to mind. But after his promo and interaction with Uncle Howdy at Crown Jewel on Saturday, a video of Wyatt interacting with fans as he made his way backstage popped up online showing him (mostly) break character.
wrestlinginc.com

Legendary Commentator Says Vince McMahon Stole Universal Title Idea

"The WWE Championship is coming to 'Smackdown'!" were the words a delighted John Bradshaw Layfield shouted on commentary following Dean Ambrose retaining the title in a triple threat match against Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns at "Battleground" on July 24, 2016. The next night on "RAW," commissioner Stephanie McMahon and general manager Mick Foley announced the creation of a new heavyweight championship for the "RAW" brand. Named after the "WWE Universe," the new championship was called the WWE Universal Championship.
wrestlinginc.com

Bobby Lashley Credits WWE Hall Of Famer For Getting Him Into Pro Wrestling

Bobby Lashley and Kurt Angle have shared the ring on a number of occasions over the years in both WWE and TNA. Recently, both men have praised each other for different reasons. During a recent episode of "SHAK Wrestling", Shakiel Mahjouri informed "The All Mighty" of some praise that Angle gave Lashley.
wrestlingrumors.net

Wrestling Fans Erupt Over Controversial Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley Ending

I don’t think that was the plan. There are a lot of things that need to come together to make a wrestling match work but sometimes all of the planning in the world might not be enough. One little thing going wrong can cause some a major issue and that seems to have taken place again in a crucial spot of one of the bigger WWE matches to take place in recent memory.
wrestlinginc.com

Austin Theory Cashes In His Money In The Bank Contract On WWE Raw

In a shocking turn of events, Austin Theory cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase during the closing stages of the 11/7 "WWE Raw," but it was for a shot at United States Champion Seth Rollins. However, when the show went off the air, Theory had lost possession of his briefcase, with no title to show for it.
Many Talent Told NJPW Had Creative Planned Four Months Ahead

New Japan Pro Wrestling has their creative slotted for quite some time, according to some talent. NJPW has long been known for long-term booking, and we were able to gain some more detail about the process recently. Fightful Select has learned that the vast majority of New Japan Pro Wrestling creative was set through Wrestle Kingdom already as far back as August, four months before the event takes place. We've spoken to several talent who said that they were told this throughout the summer.
