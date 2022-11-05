ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

The Independent

US election results - live: Senate and House uncertain as midterm races in Georgia, Arizona too close to call

Election Day is over, polls have closed across the US, and counting is well underway in the 2022 midterms. The first results saw success for Trump-endorsed candidates who scored early wins — including Matt Gaetz in Florida and Marjorie Taylor Greene in Georgia. JD Vance also won the crucial open Ohio Senate seat.Trump acolyte turned potential 2024 rival Ron DeSantis was convincingly reelected as Governor of Florida. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy declared victory shortly after 2am ET but it is unclear what the party’s majority will be in the lower chamber of Congress — it is not what...
GEORGIA STATE
CNN

Takeaways from the 2022 midterm elections

The battle for control of Congress is coming down to a dwindling number of key races, with Democrats dashing Republicans' hopes for a red wave and both parties hanging onto hopes of winning narrow majorities.
GEORGIA STATE
Hanford Sentinel

Putin-linked businessman admits to US election meddling

Kremlin-connected entrepreneur Yevgeny Prigozhin admitted Monday that he had interfered in U.S. elections and would continue to do so — confirming for the first time the accusations that he has rejected for years. “Gentlemen, we have interfered, are interfering and will interfere. Carefully, precisely, surgically and in our own...
Hanford Sentinel

Pelosi opens up about attack on husband: 'I was very scared'

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi held back tears speaking Monday for the first time about being awakened by pounding on the door as Capitol Police rushed to tell her about the assault on her husband at the family's home in San Francisco. “I was very scared,” Pelosi...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

