Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: Favorites, underdogs, group stage winners
The World Cup 2022 odds are already intriguing. Who’s going to lift the World Cup trophy on Sunday, Dec. 18, and what are the current betting odds for them to do so?. Odds for not only who will be crowned world champions this winter in Qatar, but also for each one of the eight groups, were posted.
NBC Sports
John Henry's Fenway Sports Group puts Liverpool up for sale
The parent company of the Boston Red Sox made a notable business move Monday morning. Fenway Sports Group, which is led by Red Sox principal owner John Henry and chairman Tom Werner, has put Liverpool F.C. up for sale. FSG said in a statement that it remains "fully committed to...
Comments / 0