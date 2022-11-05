Read full article on original website
Related
Erik Ten Hag Explains Decision To Give Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United Captaincy v Aston Villa
Erik Ten Hag has explained why Cristiano Ronaldo is Manchester United’s captain against Aston Villa.
fourfourtwo.com
Full Champions League draw: Liverpool and Real Madrid clash again in last-16
The Champions League draw also sees two English clubs with German opposition to contend with in the first knockout round of this season's competition. The Champions League draw for the last-16 of the 2022/23 tournament has been confirmed, with a repeat of the 2022 final between Liverpool and Real Madrid the standout tie.
Champions League draw LIVE: Fixtures and schedule confirmed as Liverpool face Real Madrid and Chelsea, Man City and Spurs also learned fate
Liverpool will face Real Madrid in the Champions League last 16, in a repeat of last season’s final. The Spaniards beat Jurgen Klopp’s side 1-0 in Paris to win their 14th title, having also defeated the Reds in the 2018 final.Elsewhere in the last-16 draw, conducted in Switzerland on Monday morning, Chelsea drew Borussia Dortmund in what promises to be an intriguing tie. Graham Potter’s side topped their group following impressive wins over Italian champions AC Milan, but the Blues are winless in their last four following Sunday’s 1-0 defeat to Arsenal.LIVE! Follow the Europa League and Europa Conference...
Barcelona Manager Xavi Talks About Facing Manchester United In Europa League
Barcelona manager Xavi has already spoken about facing Manchester United in the Europa League following todays play off draw.
Arsenal back on top, Salah double lifts Liverpool
Arsenal beat Chelsea 1-0 to dispel doubts over their Premier League title credentials and go top of the table on Sunday as Liverpool bounced back with a 2-1 win at Tottenham. Chelsea offered barely anything going forward as they slipped to back-to-back Premier League defeats for the first time in two years.
Confirmed - Liverpool Draw Real Madrid In The Champions League Round Of 16
Jurgen Klopp's men faced Real Madrid in last year's UEFA Champions League final, being beaten by the Spanish Giants. Can they return the favour this year?
Southampton sack manager Ralph Hasenhuttl after one win in last nine Premier League games
Southampton have sacked manager Ralph Hasenhuttl after a dismal run of only one win in their past nine Premier League games saw them sink into the relegation zone.Hasenhuttl’s side were well beaten by Newcastle United on the weekend, losing 4-1 at St Mary’s Stadium, and they were booed off the pitch at the final whistle. Asked after the game if he saw a way out of their current troubles, the Austrian manager responded: “No, not at the moment.”Hasenhuttl was appointed in December 2018 and took the club to an impressive 11th-placed finish in the Premier League in his first full...
Chelsea 0-1 Arsenal: Player ratings as Gabriel sends Gunners top of the table
Match report and player ratings from Chelsea's Premier League meeting with Arsenal
Yardbarker
Xavi Hernandez discusses ‘worst possible rival’ in Europa League Manchester United
Barcelona have drawn Manchester United in the Europa League in another blockbuster European tie for the Catalans, a development that was received with a wry smile from manager Xavi Hernandez. The Blaugrana crashed out of the Champions League after failing to beat Inter over their two matches in the group...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Gabriel Martinelli named in Brazil squad but Roberto Firmino misses out
Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli has been named in Brazil's squad for the Fifa World Cup in Qatar but Liverpool's Roberto Firmino has been left out. Martinelli, 21, has scored five goals in 13 Premier League appearances this season, while Firmino, 31, misses out despite six goals in 12 games. Striker...
Yardbarker
Inter CEO Beppe Marotta Remains Determined To Sign Juventus Wingback Juan Cuadrado Next Summer, Italian Media Report
Inter CEO Beppe Marotta is ready to raid former club Juventus to sign wing-back Juan Cuadrado on a free transfer next summer. As reported in today’s newspaper edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Colombia international is out of contract at the end of the season and would be available on a free transfer, making him an enticing prospect for Marotta.
BBC
Analyis: Tottenham 1-2 Liverpool
Liverpool’s indifferent form is reflected in the fact that the win at Tottenham was their first on their travels in the Premier League this season. It is an unlikely stat given the way Jurgen Klopp’s side have steamrollered teams home and away in recent campaigns but the Liverpool manager will hope this vital win will provide further momentum after the Champions League victory against Napoli at Anfield.
CBS Sports
Champions League draw results: Real Madrid vs. Liverpool headline knockout stage, Europa League draw next
The knockout stage draw for the UEFA Champions League took place Monday morning as the teams in the round of 16 found out who awaits them. The knockout draws for Europa League and Europa Conference League will also take place. The Champions League round of 16 promises a host of...
Manchester United Have To Sign Players In January Or Will Face Huge Struggle In Top Four Battle
Manchester United will have to sign players in the January window if they are to stay in the battle for the top four.
Manchester United’s Chances Of Signing Jude Bellingham Are Low
Manchester United’s chances of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham are reportedly said to be low amid interest from Liverpool and Manchester City.
CBS Sports
UEFA Europa League draw results: Barcelona face Manchester United in battle of European super clubs
The UEFA Europa League draw provided some marquee matchups for when the tournament returns in February as third-place finishers from the Champions League groups stage drop into the tournament to take on the Europa League's second-place group stage teams. You can find all the action on Paramount+. Use offer code ALLYEAR now to get 50% off the annual plan.
WSL Player Ratings: Liverpool Suffer 1-0 Defeat To Aston Villa
Player ratings as Liverpool women's were beaten 1-0 by Aston Villa in the Women's Super League, making it five losses on the bounce for Matt Beard's side.
BBC
Tottenham 1-2 Liverpool: What Klopp said
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "The win meant a lot today. I just let out a deep sigh. Massive game for us. Really really good first half and then a difficult second half. Tottenham takes all the risks when they are losing in the second half.
ESPN
Man United downed by Aston Villa in Unai Emery's first match in charge
Manchester United suffered a damaging 3-1 defeat to Aston Villa at a lively Villa Park as Unai Emery's side gave their new manager the best welcome possible. Cristiano Ronaldo captained United but the Portugal forward could only watch on as Villa took a quick-fire lead through Leon Bailey and Lucas Digne in the first 11 minutes.
Liverpool FC: Off the pace in the Premier League, FSG owners would consider new shareholders
Liverpool FC's owners are exploring the possible sale of the iconic English football club, according to The Athletic and The New York Times.
