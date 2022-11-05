ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

fourfourtwo.com

Full Champions League draw: Liverpool and Real Madrid clash again in last-16

The Champions League draw also sees two English clubs with German opposition to contend with in the first knockout round of this season's competition. The Champions League draw for the last-16 of the 2022/23 tournament has been confirmed, with a repeat of the 2022 final between Liverpool and Real Madrid the standout tie.
The Independent

Champions League draw LIVE: Fixtures and schedule confirmed as Liverpool face Real Madrid and Chelsea, Man City and Spurs also learned fate

Liverpool will face Real Madrid in the Champions League last 16, in a repeat of last season’s final. The Spaniards beat Jurgen Klopp’s side 1-0 in Paris to win their 14th title, having also defeated the Reds in the 2018 final.Elsewhere in the last-16 draw, conducted in Switzerland on Monday morning, Chelsea drew Borussia Dortmund in what promises to be an intriguing tie. Graham Potter’s side topped their group following impressive wins over Italian champions AC Milan, but the Blues are winless in their last four following Sunday’s 1-0 defeat to Arsenal.LIVE! Follow the Europa League and Europa Conference...
AFP

Arsenal back on top, Salah double lifts Liverpool

Arsenal beat Chelsea 1-0 to dispel doubts over their Premier League title credentials and go top of the table on Sunday as Liverpool bounced back with a 2-1 win at Tottenham. Chelsea offered barely anything going forward as they slipped to back-to-back Premier League defeats for the first time in two years.
The Independent

Southampton sack manager Ralph Hasenhuttl after one win in last nine Premier League games

Southampton have sacked manager Ralph Hasenhuttl after a dismal run of only one win in their past nine Premier League games saw them sink into the relegation zone.Hasenhuttl’s side were well beaten by Newcastle United on the weekend, losing 4-1 at St Mary’s Stadium, and they were booed off the pitch at the final whistle. Asked after the game if he saw a way out of their current troubles, the Austrian manager responded: “No, not at the moment.”Hasenhuttl was appointed in December 2018 and took the club to an impressive 11th-placed finish in the Premier League in his first full...
Yardbarker

Inter CEO Beppe Marotta Remains Determined To Sign Juventus Wingback Juan Cuadrado Next Summer, Italian Media Report

Inter CEO Beppe Marotta is ready to raid former club Juventus to sign wing-back Juan Cuadrado on a free transfer next summer. As reported in today’s newspaper edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Colombia international is out of contract at the end of the season and would be available on a free transfer, making him an enticing prospect for Marotta.
BBC

A﻿nalyis: Tottenham 1-2 Liverpool

Liverpool’s indifferent form is reflected in the fact that the win at Tottenham was their first on their travels in the Premier League this season. It is an unlikely stat given the way Jurgen Klopp’s side have steamrollered teams home and away in recent campaigns but the Liverpool manager will hope this vital win will provide further momentum after the Champions League victory against Napoli at Anfield.
BBC

T﻿ottenham 1-2 Liverpool: What Klopp said

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "The win meant a lot today. I just let out a deep sigh. Massive game for us. Really really good first half and then a difficult second half. Tottenham takes all the risks when they are losing in the second half.
ESPN

Man United downed by Aston Villa in Unai Emery's first match in charge

Manchester United suffered a damaging 3-1 defeat to Aston Villa at a lively Villa Park as Unai Emery's side gave their new manager the best welcome possible. Cristiano Ronaldo captained United but the Portugal forward could only watch on as Villa took a quick-fire lead through Leon Bailey and Lucas Digne in the first 11 minutes.

