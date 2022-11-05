ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Game time: Fast facts, odds, injury report and key info for Miami Dolphins at Chicago Bears

By David Furones, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ztYrO_0izqKyeI00
Dolphins newest running back Jeff Wilson, speaks to the press at the Hard Rock Stadium training complex in Miami Gardens on Thursday, November 3, 2022. Carline Jean / South Florida/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

DOLPHINS (5-3) at BEARS (3-5)

Kickoff: 1 p.m., Sunday, Soldier Field

TV: CBS (Chs. 4 in Miami-Dade, Broward; 12 in Palm Beach); RADIO: WQAM (560 AM), KISS (99.9 FM), WQBA (1140 AM, Spanish)

Coaches: The Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel is 5-3 in his first season as a head coach; Matt Eberflus is 3-5 in his first season as Bears coach.

Series: The Dolphins lead the all-time series with the Bears, 9-4, including four of the past five since the turn of the millennium and four of five in Soldier Field.

Weather: 62 degrees, 50 percent humidity, 13 mph winds, 1 percent chance of precipitation.

Line: The Dolphins are a 4 1/2-point favorite; the over/under is 45 1/2.

Injuries: Dolphins — Out: WR River Cracraft (illness); Doubtful: OL Austin Jackson (ankle/calf); Questionable: T Terron Armstead (toe/Achilles), OLB Jaelan Phillips (quadriceps), S Eric Rowe (hip), TE Tanner Conner (knee); Reserve/PUP: CB Byron Jones (lower leg); Injured reserve: S Brandon Jones (knee), OL Liam Eichenberg (knee), CB Nik Needham (Achilles), DE Trey Flowers (foot), TE Cethan Carter (concussion), CB Trill Williams (knee), TE Adam Shaheen (knee), FB John Lovett; Bears — Questionable: OL Ja’Tyre Carter (illness); Injured reserve: OL Lucas Patrick (toe), WR Byron Pringle (calf) among seven players on IR.

Noteworthy: The Dolphins go into Chicago looking to win a third consecutive game after a three-game losing streak, which followed a three-game winning streak to start the season. …

While Miami made moves to upgrade its roster at the trade deadline, adding star edge rusher Bradley Chubb and running back Jeff Wilson Jr., the Bears went further into rebuild mode. They traded away standout defenders in linebacker Roquan Smith and defensive end Robert Quinn in the past two weeks, but Chicago did add a wide receiver for quarterback Justin Fields in Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers. …

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa looks to double down on what many consider the best game he’s had in his three-year career. He went 29 of 36 for 382 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in Miami’s 31-27 victory over the Detroit Lions. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill is on record pace with 961 yards through eight games. He and Jaylen Waddle have the most receiving yards two NFL teammates have accounted for through eight games (1,688). …

With Fields the NFL’s second-leading rushing quarterback (behind Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson), the Bears own the league’s top-ranked rushing offense. Running back Khalil Herbert, an American Heritage High grad, splits carries with David Montgomery and leads the team with 563 rushing yards. …

Dolphins backup offensive lineman Robert Jones, a Chicago native, could be in line for his first start of the season with left guard Liam Eichenberg on injured reserve. Jones, who started one game as an undrafted rookie in 2021, finished off the Lions game for Eichenberg after his knee injury. …

Along with Herbert, the Bears have safety Eddie Jackson (Boyd Anderson High), defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad (University of Miami) and defensive lineman Trevon Coley (Miramar High, FAU) as those with South Florida connections.

